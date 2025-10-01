S&P 500
6,715.60
+0.48%
Dow Jones
46,467.50
+0.21%
Nasdaq 100
24,821.60
+0.66%
Russell 2000
2,442.80
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,472.80
+0.88%
Nikkei 225
44,836.10
-0.16%
Stock Market Live October 1: S&P 500 (VOO) Falls as U.S. Government Shuts Down
Home > Investing > Jefferies Loves 3 Strong Buy High-Yielding Tankers as Day Rates Skyrocket

Investing

Jefferies Loves 3 Strong Buy High-Yielding Tankers as Day Rates Skyrocket

Jefferies Loves 3 Strong Buy High-Yielding Tankers as Day Rates Skyrocket

By Lee Jackson

Oct 1, 2025  |  Updated 8:47 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Let’s take a closer look at the concept of total return. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Shipping stocks can explode higher as day rates for the sector increase.
  • Dividend stocks like these should do well as interest rates trend lower.
  • If the oil benchmarks stay above the $60 level, OPEC+ will likely keep production increases intact.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

According to published industry content. The estimated worldwide total very large crude carriers (VLCC) fleet (vessels over 200,000 deadweight tonnage) is currently around 897 vessels, up slightly from earlier 2025 estimates, due to minimal deliveries with an average age of 10.8 years. Only 20 vessels (2.3% of the fleet), with just five to six deliveries expected in 2025 (a record low, compared to a historical average of 35 per year). Over the past five years, the fleet grew nominally by over 100 vessels, but the practical capacity added was only about 60, due to aging inefficiencies.

A new research report from the Jefferies Maritime Group makes a compelling case for owning shares in five top VLCC companies. They noted this in their report when discussing the industry’s outlook, which could change dramatically over the next few years:

Mid-sized crude and product tankers enjoyed record earnings during 2022-2024, while VLCCs lagged due to OPEC+ cuts. With OPEC+ now reversing course, VLCCs are set to receive their due and stronger rates should cascade across all tanker segments. Companies are entering this next phase with their strongest balance sheets ever, having made good use of the past few years. We raise our estimates and targets across our coverage.

Eight top companies are rated Buy at Jefferies, and three appear to be outstanding total return ideas for the remainder of this year, particularly in 2026, as shipments are expected to increase.

DHT

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is an independent crude oil tanker company with fleets that trade internationally. Trading under $13, with a solid 7.68% dividend, this company could be a total return home run. The company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment.

Its primary business is operating a fleet of crude oil tankers, and its secondary activity is providing technical management services.

The company operates its vessels through its subsidiary management companies in:

  • Monaco
  • Norway
  • Singapore
  • India

Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of a fleet of crude oil carriers, which currently numbers approximately 28 vessels.

The fleet operates globally on international routes. The company’s fleets, among others, are comprised of:

  • DHT Addax
  • DHT Antelope
  • DHT Gazelle
  • DHT Impala
  • DHT Appaloosa
  • DHT Mustang
  • DHT Bronco
  • DHT Colt
  • DHT Stallion
  • DHT Tiger
  • DHT Harrier
  • DHT Puma
  • DHT Panther
  • DHT Osprey
  • DHT Lion
  • DHT Leopard
  • DHT Jaguar
  • DHT Taiga
  • DHT Sundarbans
  • DHT Scandinavia

The Jefferies price target is set at $16.

Frontline

Frontline PLC (NYSE: FRO) is the world’s fourth-largest oil tanker shipping company. While off the radar of most investors, shares of this Cyprus-based shipping company could explode higher, and it pays a solid 4.65% dividend. Frontline’s primary focus is on seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products.

The company owns and operates a fleet comprising multiple VLCCs, Suezmaxes, and LR2/Aframax tankers, designed for the transportation of oil and cargo. Frontline operates worldwide, and following multiple fleet transactions last year and the completion of the delivery of all 24 VLCCs acquired from Euronav NV, Frontline’s fleet will consist of 84 vessels comprised of:

  • 41 VLCCs
  • 25 Suezmax tankers
  • 18 LR2/Aframax tankers

Frontline shares have surged 50% this year and boast a three-year total return of more than 130%. Recent momentum, driven by positive industry trends and a dividend announcement, has sustained the stock’s steady performance over the past year. Despite year-over-year challenges, rising quarterly net income signals an improving short-term outlook, tempered by cautious long-term optimism.

The Jefferies price target for the stock is $25.

International Seaways

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide, providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in international flag markets. Investors seeking ultra-high-yield stocks will appreciate this VLCC giant, which pays shareholders a substantial 6.87% dividend. The company operates through two segments.

The Crude Tankers segment comprises a fleet of VLCCs, Suezmaxes, and Aframaxes, which are engaged in the worldwide transportation of crude oil.

This segment also includes its crude tankers lightening business, through which it provides ship-to-ship (STS) lightening support services and full-service STS lightening to customers in these regions.

  • United States Gulf
  • United States Pacific
  • Grand Bahama
  • Panama

The Product Carriers segment comprises a fleet of MRs, LR1 product carriers, and an LR2 product carrier, all of which are engaged in the worldwide transportation of refined petroleum products.

International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of about 82 vessels, including:

  • 13 VLCCs
  • 13 Suezmaxes
  • 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 LR1s (including six new buildings)
  • 38 MR tankers

Jefferies has set a $58 target price for the shares.

As Warren Buffett Indicator Signals Danger, His Four Highest-Yielding Stocks Offer Safety

 

The image featured for this article is © Dikuch / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Jefferies Loves 3 Very Large Crude Carriers That Pay Ultra-High-Yield Dividends Up to 12%
Lee Jackson | Feb 20, 2025

Jefferies Loves 3 Very Large Crude Carriers That Pay Ultra-High-Yield Dividends Up to 12%

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the ultra-high-yield variety because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return…
Deutsche Bank Top Pick High-Yielding Tanker Shipping Stocks for 2016
Lee Jackson | Dec 16, 2015

Deutsche Bank Top Pick High-Yielding Tanker Shipping Stocks for 2016

A positive outlook for the oil markets and improving overall sentiment make these potential big winners for aggressive portfolios.
5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Wall Street Is Pounding the Table On
Lee Jackson | Dec 24, 2024

5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Wall Street Is Pounding the Table On

These five ultra-high-yield dividend stocks are held in high regard by top analysts across Wall Street and will remain in…
Forget T-Bills, Here Are 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields
Lee Jackson | Feb 26, 2024

Forget T-Bills, Here Are 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total…
5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Lee Jackson | Mar 9, 2024

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total…
5 Under $30 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Lee Jackson | Jul 10, 2024

5 Under $30 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

24/7 Insights Dividend stocks offer investors the opportunity to increase investment total return. Dividend stocks offer passive income streams. Check…
5 Stocks You Have Never Heard of Pay Massive Dividends
Lee Jackson | Feb 3, 2024

5 Stocks You Have Never Heard of Pay Massive Dividends

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed…
4 Contrarian Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Pay Huge Passive Income Dividends as High as 15%
Lee Jackson | Jan 31, 2025

4 Contrarian Ultra-High-Yield Stocks Pay Huge Passive Income Dividends as High as 15%

Four top passive income stocks are reasonable, safe ideas for growth and income investors and they offer ultra-high-yield dividends.
5 Sizzling Stocks Under $25 With Huge Ultra-Yield Dividends To Grab Now
Lee Jackson | Mar 5, 2024

5 Sizzling Stocks Under $25 With Huge Ultra-Yield Dividends To Grab Now

While Most of Wall Street focuses on large and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity,…

Top Gaining Stocks

AES
AES Vol: 58,429,264
+$2.21
+16.79%
$15.37
Biogen
BIIB Vol: 4,012,743
+$14.14
+10.09%
$154.22
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TMO Vol: 5,950,723
+$45.71
+9.42%
$530.73
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 47,756,607
+$4.45
+9.28%
$52.39
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 1,291,880
+$14.02
+8.96%
$170.48

Top Losing Stocks

Corteva
CTVA Vol: 12,154,557
-$6.16
9.11%
$61.47
News Corp
NWS Vol: 2,346,157
-$2.09
6.05%
$32.46
News Corp
NWSA Vol: 6,792,885
-$1.76
5.73%
$28.95
Humana
HUM Vol: 2,798,674
-$13.40
5.15%
$246.77
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 8,500,692
-$1.40
5.02%
$26.51