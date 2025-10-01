Jefferies Loves 3 Strong Buy High-Yielding Tankers as Day Rates Skyrocket

Investing
By
Lee Jackson
Oct 1, 2025
Investors love dividend stocks, especially high-yield varieties, because they offer a significant income stream and have substantial total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. Let’s take a closer look at the concept of total return. Imagine you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend. If the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.
According to published industry content. The estimated worldwide total very large crude carriers (VLCC) fleet (vessels over 200,000 deadweight tonnage) is currently around 897 vessels, up slightly from earlier 2025 estimates, due to minimal deliveries with an average age of 10.8 years. Only 20 vessels (2.3% of the fleet), with just five to six deliveries expected in 2025 (a record low, compared to a historical average of 35 per year). Over the past five years, the fleet grew nominally by over 100 vessels, but the practical capacity added was only about 60, due to aging inefficiencies.
A new research report from the Jefferies Maritime Group makes a compelling case for owning shares in five top VLCC companies. They noted this in their report when discussing the industry’s outlook, which could change dramatically over the next few years:
Mid-sized crude and product tankers enjoyed record earnings during 2022-2024, while VLCCs lagged due to OPEC+ cuts. With OPEC+ now reversing course, VLCCs are set to receive their due and stronger rates should cascade across all tanker segments. Companies are entering this next phase with their strongest balance sheets ever, having made good use of the past few years. We raise our estimates and targets across our coverage.
Eight top companies are rated Buy at Jefferies, and three appear to be outstanding total return ideas for the remainder of this year, particularly in 2026, as shipments are expected to increase.
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is an independent crude oil tanker company with fleets that trade internationally. Trading under $13, with a solid 7.68% dividend, this company could be a total return home run. The company’s fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment.
Its primary business is operating a fleet of crude oil tankers, and its secondary activity is providing technical management services.
The company operates its vessels through its subsidiary management companies in:
Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of a fleet of crude oil carriers, which currently numbers approximately 28 vessels.
The fleet operates globally on international routes. The company’s fleets, among others, are comprised of:
The Jefferies price target is set at $16.
Frontline PLC (NYSE: FRO) is the world’s fourth-largest oil tanker shipping company. While off the radar of most investors, shares of this Cyprus-based shipping company could explode higher, and it pays a solid 4.65% dividend. Frontline’s primary focus is on seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products.
The company owns and operates a fleet comprising multiple VLCCs, Suezmaxes, and LR2/Aframax tankers, designed for the transportation of oil and cargo. Frontline operates worldwide, and following multiple fleet transactions last year and the completion of the delivery of all 24 VLCCs acquired from Euronav NV, Frontline’s fleet will consist of 84 vessels comprised of:
Frontline shares have surged 50% this year and boast a three-year total return of more than 130%. Recent momentum, driven by positive industry trends and a dividend announcement, has sustained the stock’s steady performance over the past year. Despite year-over-year challenges, rising quarterly net income signals an improving short-term outlook, tempered by cautious long-term optimism.
The Jefferies price target for the stock is $25.
International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide, providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in international flag markets. Investors seeking ultra-high-yield stocks will appreciate this VLCC giant, which pays shareholders a substantial 6.87% dividend. The company operates through two segments.
The Crude Tankers segment comprises a fleet of VLCCs, Suezmaxes, and Aframaxes, which are engaged in the worldwide transportation of crude oil.
This segment also includes its crude tankers lightening business, through which it provides ship-to-ship (STS) lightening support services and full-service STS lightening to customers in these regions.
The Product Carriers segment comprises a fleet of MRs, LR1 product carriers, and an LR2 product carrier, all of which are engaged in the worldwide transportation of refined petroleum products.
International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of about 82 vessels, including:
Jefferies has set a $58 target price for the shares.
