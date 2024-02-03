5 Stocks You Have Never Heard of Pay Massive Dividends ipopba / iStock via Getty Images

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

At 247 Wall St., we always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We decided to screen our 24/7 Wall St. dividend research database for companies that pay gigantic dividends that investors have likely never heard of. Five companies that make sense for investors looking for solid passive income flows and the potential for a solid total return hit our screens.

Frontline

While well off the radar of most investors, this shipping company could explode higher and pay a massive 13.02% dividend. Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers.

In a press release earlier this year, the company announced it would sell its five oldest VLCCs (Very large crude carriers), built-in 2009 and 2010, for an aggregate net sale price of $290 million.

The vessels are expected to be delivered to the new owner during the first quarter of 2024. After repaying existing debt on the ship, the transaction is expected to generate approximately $207 million in net cash proceeds.

The Company expects to record a gain in the first quarter of 2024 in the range of roughly $68 million to $76 million, depending on the delivery date of each vessel to the new owner. The sale is subject to certain closing conditions, per industry standards.

Following the transaction and the completion of the delivery of all 24 VLCCs acquired from Euronav NV, Frontline’s fleet will consist of:

84 vessels comprised of 41 VLCCs,

25 Suezmax tankers

18 LR2/Aframax tankers

Medifast

This company offers fast weight loss products and a massive 12.05% dividend. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific.

The company offers these products under: OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life and Flavors of Home brands.

Bars

Bites,

Pretzels

Puffs

Cereal crunch

Drinks

Hearty choices

Oatmeal,Pancakes

Pudding

Soft serves

Shakes

Smoothies

Soft bakes

Soups

It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over e-commerce platforms.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Skin products for women rarely go out of style, and this company pays a solid 8.26% dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide.

It offers:

Skincare devices

Cosmetics, and other personal care products

ageLOC LumiSpa

ageLOC LumiSpa iO

ageLOC Body Spa

Nutraceuticals skin care products

The company also provides wellness products like:

ageLOC Meta,

LifePak nutritional supplements

ageLOC TR90 weight management system

Beauty Focus Collagen+

In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements.

The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, websites, digital platforms, independent direct sellers and marketers, and a service center.

Omega Healthcare Investors

This stock makes sense with an aging population and a significant 9.05% dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The company is focused on owning Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). Most of its assets are SNFs, but Omega Healthcare also owns assisted living facilities, specialty facilities, and medical office property. Its portfolio of investments is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

The company has increased the dividend paid to shareholders every year since 2003, and the annual dividend growth rate comes in at a solid 4.80%.

PennantPark Floating Rate

Almost ignored by Wall Street, this is a business development company with a massive 10.93% dividend. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

It primarily invests in the United States and, to a limited extent, non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million.

The fund also invests in:

Equity securities

Preferred stock

Common stock

Warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments

It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies.

The fund invests 30% in non-qualifying assets like:

Investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million

Securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States

High-yield bonds

Distressed debt

Private Equity

Securities of public companies that are not thinly traded

Investment companies, as defined in the 1940 Act

Under normal conditions, the fund expects at least 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in floating-rate loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans.

