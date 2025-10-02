Ford Is Building the Wrong Car

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley stated that the dawn of a large and successful electric vehicle (EV) market in the United States will be delayed well into the future. His comment is that the elimination of the EV tax credit could cut EV sales by half over the short term. Specifically, he said the EV market will be “way smaller than we thought.” Yet, in August, he announced Ford’s Universal EV Platform. Its first vehicle will be a mid-sized electric truck with a 2027 launch date. It could be released into a market where EV sales continue to be weak.

The company also recently announced its Universal EV Platform.

Management needs to get its story straight and sell it to shareholders.

Ford has invested tens of billions of dollars into its EV business. It says it will lose another $5 billion this year. And it also says it has already invested $5 billion in its new EV platform and will invest another $2 billion to “transform the Louisville Assembly Plant, securing 2,200 jobs while working together with the UAW.”

Notably, Ford has only announced the one vehicle that will come off the new assembly line in 2027. Just that mid-sized truck is not much to show for what Ford says is among its most important strategic moves in decades.

Ford’s EV sales through the first three quarters of the year totaled 69,600, representing a 2.8% year-over-year increase. Sales of internal combustion vehicles were up by 5.7% to 1,416,610. The numbers are more than enough to show what the company’s future is for many years.

Farley and his boss, Bill Ford, made the wrong bet on EVs. The bet looks worse based on Farley’s comments this week. If Ford wants to be serious about the fact that the future of the car industry lies with EVs, it needs to release several models from its new assembly line in 2027. One is not enough.

Ford cannot continue to whipsaw investors as it teeters between a future of gasoline-powered cars and an EV world. Management needs to get its story straight and sell it to shareholders.

