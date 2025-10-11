Invest Here To Get a Piece of OpenAI

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points You can’t get a direct stake in OpenAI yet, but there are indirect ways to gain exposure.

MSFT and NVDA are the best ways to get an indirect slice of OpenAI, while DXYZ is a pricier option for those willing to risk losing big money to get a bigger slice.

It’s incredibly disappointing that every day, retail investors still can’t get a piece of Sam Altman’s OpenAI. Indeed, ChatGPT started the ongoing AI race, and it’s still putting its foot on the gas this past week, with the launch of the Sora app and a no-code, drag-and-drop tool to build AI agents. We may be in the final three months of the year, but it’s this final quarter that could prove big for agentic AI, especially following OpenAI’s AgentKit launch.

Indeed, there has been a lot of new AI tech in the past week and more that’ll be on the horizon (remember that secretive hardware project with Sir Jony Ive?). Along with the new launches have been some market-moving multi-billion-dollar deals with GPU makers that may have some worrying that deals are starting to get a bit circular, a sign for some that AI might just be moving into bubble territory.

Many people think AI is becoming a bit ahead of its skis. However, others are more dismissive of such bubble fears and dire warnings.

Indeed, you could make a strong case that the AI trade is getting overheated, but as for a complete tech meltdown, let’s just say I wouldn’t be waiting around on the sidelines with cash and certificates of deposit (CDs), waiting for the collapse to happen. Not while firms like OpenAI look to start making products that might generate significant profits, justifying the seemingly absurd valuation.

OpenAI sports $500 billion valuation, but don’t get your hopes up for an IPO anytime soon

At the time of this writing, OpenAI is valued at $500 billion, making it the most valuable private firm in the world. And with OpenAI securing fresh capital and ample GPUs as a part of its latest chip deals, the startup may be less constrained as it looks to move full speed ahead. Indeed, after the latest slate of deals, there really is no need for OpenAI to go public sometime soon!

For everyday investors, though, the big question is when one can finally invest in OpenAI?

Unless you have the right connections in the venture capital scene, you probably can’t invest directly in OpenAI just yet. And even if OpenAI were to land in the public markets in the future, the odds are it’d be so oversubscribed that investors would probably score an inflated price and lose money immediately off the bat as the IPO boom and bust plays out.

With no plans for an OpenAI IPO, there are only so many options for investors who are keen to get a piece of the rising AI star as it looks to become a multi-trillion-dollar entity one day.

Microsoft and Nvidia shares will get you indirect exposure

At this juncture, there are ways to get some partial exposure via publicly-traded securities, most notably Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which have a stake in Sam Altman’s firm. Of course, you’ll just get a slice of OpenAI with these multi-trillion-dollar titans. Though the exact amount does not seem large enough to be meaningful.

Either way, both Magnificent Seven AI tech titans will win big if OpenAI does. Additionally, the expansion of partnerships might just be in the cards for the two firms that clearly see potential in Sam Altman’s vision.

DXYZ is another way to get a slice of Sam Altman’s empire, but the price seems way too steep.

Beyond MSFT and NVDA, some funds that invest in private entities, like the Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) can grant investors exposure to OpenAI as well as SpaceX and other private firms. Today, OpenAI comprises just under 7% of the DXYZ.

With a lofty 2.5% annual management fee (which seems warranted since there aren’t many closed-end funds like it) and a history of trading at a massive NAV (net asset value) premium, though, one will pay an unfathomably high price to get a small bit of OpenAI.