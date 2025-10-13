S&P 500
6,641.90
+1.98%
Dow Jones
45,928.00
+1.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,689.30
+2.79%
Russell 2000
2,438.88
+2.89%
FTSE 100
9,427.70
+0.40%
Nikkei 225
46,827.90
+3.37%
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Home > Investing > 3 Low-Risk ETFs That Smoke the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains

Investing

3 Low-Risk ETFs That Smoke the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains

3 Low-Risk ETFs That Smoke the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The S&P 500‘s 2.7% drop on Friday expose its tech-heavy tilt. 
  • Top 10 stocks represent 37% of the index’s weight, while the Magnificent 7 account for about 35% of YTD gains. 
  • The overrepresentation amplifies losses, eroding the index’s broad-market status.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Friday’s market meltdown laid bare the vulnerabilities of the S&P 500. The index plunged 2.7%, erasing weekly gains amid President Trump’s threat of massive new tariffs on Chinese imports. This sharp drop — its worst single-day loss since April — stemmed directly from the index’s heavy reliance on a handful of tech giants. 

The top 10 stocks now command nearly 37% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, up from 27% during the 2000 dot-com peak. Among them, the Magnificent 7 hold an outsized sway, accounting for about 35% of the index’s weight.

This concentration has fueled impressive returns, but also amplified risks. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 gained 12.5%, yet the Mag 7 contributed 42% of those gains. Their influence was even starker last year when the group drove nearly 70% of the index’s 23% advance. This highlights how the S&P has morphed from the broad-based benchmark it was decades ago into a proxy for a few high-flying names.

This shift makes the classic set-and-forget strategy of buying the S&P far riskier than before. Volatility spikes, like Friday’s, can wipe out months of progress if those top holdings falter. Yet investors seeking steady, long-term compounding need not abandon passive approaches. By layering in quality controls — filters for profitability, low debt, and earnings stability — the three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) below deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. They outperform the S&P 500 over a decade while dialing down volatility, offering a smarter path to durable gains.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (CBOE:QUAL) targets U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks exhibiting strong fundamentals. It tracks the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index, which scores companies on return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage. 

These metrics weed out speculative plays, favoring resilient firms like those in healthcare and industrials alongside select tech leaders. The result: a portfolio of about 125 holdings, sector-neutral to avoid overexposure to any one area, and weighted by quality score multiplied by market cap.

This approach has delivered robust long-term performance with tempered risk. QUAL’s 10-year annualized total return stands at 14.2%, topping the S&P 500’s 12.1% over the same stretch. Its edge comes from consistent outperformance during downturns while allowing for quicker recoveries. 

On the risk front, the ETF’s three-year standard deviation clocks in at 13.2%, below the S&P 500’s 17.8%. This lower volatility stems from avoiding debt-laden or erratic earners, yielding a superior Sharpe ratio of 1.30 compared to the benchmark’s 1.27. For buy-and-hold investors, QUAL proves quality screens enhance returns without the wild swings of cap-weighted indexes.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) emphasizes profitability and earnings consistency across roughly 250 U.S. stocks. Drawing from the Russell 1000, it selects holdings via a composite score blending return on assets, gross margins, and earnings variability — prioritizing companies that generate cash efficiently without excessive debt. 

To promote diversification, JQUA caps sector weights at 30% and integrates a stability buffer, ensuring no single stock exceeds 5% of assets. This setup balances blue-chip stability with growth potential, including names like Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in pharma and Visa (NYSE:V) in financials.

Over the long haul, JQUA has beaten the benchmark index while keeping drawdowns in check. Since its November 2017 inception, annualized return hits 14.2%, surpassing the index by 150 basis points annually. This stems from its focus on high-margin leaders that weathered 2022’s bear market with a mere 13.5% decline, versus the S&P’s deeper 19.4% hit. 

Risk metrics underscore the appeal: the three-year standard deviation measures 12.4%, a good notch below the benchmark’s 15.9%, reflecting smoother paths through volatility spikes like Friday’s tariff-fueled rout. With a Sharpe ratio of 1.30 — higher than the S&P’s — JQUA suits those chasing compounded growth minus the gut-wrenching dips.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) hones in on the S&P 500’s top tier, selecting the 100 highest-quality constituents based on return on equity, accrual ratios (to spot earnings manipulation), and leverage. Weighted by a blend of quality score and market cap, it amplifies proven performers while muting laggards — think Mastercard (NYSE:MA) for steady financials or Accenture (NYSE:ACN) for consulting prowess. This intra-index filter keeps broad S&P exposure but elevates it, with semi-annual rebalances to refresh the roster.

SPHQ’s track record highlights quality’s compounding power at reduced risk. The ETF boasts a 10-year annualized return of 14.6%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 12.1% by more than two percentage points. It shone in choppy periods, limiting 2022 losses to 15.8% against the index’s 19.4%, thanks to its aversion to overleveraged firms. 

Volatility remains contained, with a three-year standard deviation of 15% — under the S&P’s 15.9% — delivering a Sharpe ratio of 1.39. For S&P loyalists wary of concentration, SPHQ refines the formula, capturing upside while buffering against the mega-cap maelstrom.

The image featured for this article is © A9 STUDIO / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Bet on Quality ETFs as Fed Keeps Rate Steady, View Hawkish
247patrick | Sep 21, 2023

Bet on Quality ETFs as Fed Keeps Rate Steady, View Hawkish

Amid a still-hawkish Federal Reserve scenario, quality investing seems to be a solid bet.
2 Fidelity ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement
Rich Duprey | Apr 30, 2025

2 Fidelity ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement

Dividend stock investing is a cornerstone for retirees seeking reliable passive income, offering steady cash flow to supplement Social Security…
Is It Time to Ditch VOO and SPY? Why Betting on the S&P 500 Is Too Risky Today
Rich Duprey | Aug 11, 2025

Is It Time to Ditch VOO and SPY? Why Betting on the S&P 500 Is Too Risky Today

The Allure of the S&P 500 For decades, investing in the S&P 500 has been a cornerstone of wealth-building strategies.…
Here Are 6 ETFs Bill Gates Might Endorse for Everyday Investors
Rich Duprey | Jul 30, 2025

Here Are 6 ETFs Bill Gates Might Endorse for Everyday Investors

Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, showcases an investment philosophy rooted in stability, quality, and long-term…
5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income
Rich Duprey | May 8, 2025

5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stock investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth creation, making it a cornerstone for many…
3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Crush SCHD for Total Returns
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 15, 2025

3 Monthly Dividend ETFs That Crush SCHD for Total Returns

There are new cohorts of exchange-traded funds that can deliver double-digit total returns while paying you dividends every month. ETFs…
4 Reasons Schwab’s High-Yield SCHD ETF Is the Safest Bet Today
Rich Duprey | Apr 10, 2025

4 Reasons Schwab’s High-Yield SCHD ETF Is the Safest Bet Today

Yesterday’s wild rally in the stock market where $5.5 trillion in value following President Trump hitting a 90-day pause on…
QQQ vs. VTI: Picking the Best ETF for Your Core Portfolio
Rich Duprey | May 23, 2025

QQQ vs. VTI: Picking the Best ETF for Your Core Portfolio

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a cornerstone for investors seeking diversified, cost-effective, and flexible ways to build wealth. ETFs track…
Have $5000 – Should You Buy SPXL?
Rich Duprey | Jul 5, 2025

Have $5000 – Should You Buy SPXL?

Why Plain Vanilla Investing Is Best For most investors, the simplest and most effective way to build long-term wealth is…

Top Gaining Stocks

Estee Lauder Companies
EL Vol: 506,934
+$6.92
+7.90%
$94.57
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 381,067
+$4.87
+6.91%
$75.30
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 839,798
+$5.46
+6.23%
$93.07
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 57,058
+$54.89
+6.07%
$959.33
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 8,697,702
+$19.24
+5.93%
$343.87

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 2,049,905
-$2.66
5.80%
$43.13
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 1,030,283
-$2.67
5.38%
$46.94
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 372,354
-$4.01
3.34%
$115.89
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 204,083
-$17.98
3.18%
$546.66
Hershey
HSY Vol: 80,804
-$4.67
2.43%
$187.47