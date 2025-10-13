3 Low-Risk ETFs That Smoke the S&P 500’s Long-Term Gains

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The S&P 500 ‘s 2.7% drop on Friday expose its tech-heavy tilt.

‘s 2.7% drop on Friday expose its tech-heavy tilt. Top 10 stocks represent 37% of the index’s weight, while the Magnificent 7 account for about 35% of YTD gains.

The overrepresentation amplifies losses, eroding the index’s broad-market status.

Friday’s market meltdown laid bare the vulnerabilities of the S&P 500. The index plunged 2.7%, erasing weekly gains amid President Trump’s threat of massive new tariffs on Chinese imports. This sharp drop — its worst single-day loss since April — stemmed directly from the index’s heavy reliance on a handful of tech giants.

The top 10 stocks now command nearly 37% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, up from 27% during the 2000 dot-com peak. Among them, the Magnificent 7 hold an outsized sway, accounting for about 35% of the index’s weight.

This concentration has fueled impressive returns, but also amplified risks. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 gained 12.5%, yet the Mag 7 contributed 42% of those gains. Their influence was even starker last year when the group drove nearly 70% of the index’s 23% advance. This highlights how the S&P has morphed from the broad-based benchmark it was decades ago into a proxy for a few high-flying names.

This shift makes the classic set-and-forget strategy of buying the S&P far riskier than before. Volatility spikes, like Friday’s, can wipe out months of progress if those top holdings falter. Yet investors seeking steady, long-term compounding need not abandon passive approaches. By layering in quality controls — filters for profitability, low debt, and earnings stability — the three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) below deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. They outperform the S&P 500 over a decade while dialing down volatility, offering a smarter path to durable gains.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (CBOE:QUAL) targets U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks exhibiting strong fundamentals. It tracks the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index, which scores companies on return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage.

These metrics weed out speculative plays, favoring resilient firms like those in healthcare and industrials alongside select tech leaders. The result: a portfolio of about 125 holdings, sector-neutral to avoid overexposure to any one area, and weighted by quality score multiplied by market cap.

This approach has delivered robust long-term performance with tempered risk. QUAL’s 10-year annualized total return stands at 14.2%, topping the S&P 500’s 12.1% over the same stretch. Its edge comes from consistent outperformance during downturns while allowing for quicker recoveries.

On the risk front, the ETF’s three-year standard deviation clocks in at 13.2%, below the S&P 500’s 17.8%. This lower volatility stems from avoiding debt-laden or erratic earners, yielding a superior Sharpe ratio of 1.30 compared to the benchmark’s 1.27. For buy-and-hold investors, QUAL proves quality screens enhance returns without the wild swings of cap-weighted indexes.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) emphasizes profitability and earnings consistency across roughly 250 U.S. stocks. Drawing from the Russell 1000, it selects holdings via a composite score blending return on assets, gross margins, and earnings variability — prioritizing companies that generate cash efficiently without excessive debt.

To promote diversification, JQUA caps sector weights at 30% and integrates a stability buffer, ensuring no single stock exceeds 5% of assets. This setup balances blue-chip stability with growth potential, including names like Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in pharma and Visa (NYSE:V) in financials.

Over the long haul, JQUA has beaten the benchmark index while keeping drawdowns in check. Since its November 2017 inception, annualized return hits 14.2%, surpassing the index by 150 basis points annually. This stems from its focus on high-margin leaders that weathered 2022’s bear market with a mere 13.5% decline, versus the S&P’s deeper 19.4% hit.

Risk metrics underscore the appeal: the three-year standard deviation measures 12.4%, a good notch below the benchmark’s 15.9%, reflecting smoother paths through volatility spikes like Friday’s tariff-fueled rout. With a Sharpe ratio of 1.30 — higher than the S&P’s — JQUA suits those chasing compounded growth minus the gut-wrenching dips.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) hones in on the S&P 500’s top tier, selecting the 100 highest-quality constituents based on return on equity, accrual ratios (to spot earnings manipulation), and leverage. Weighted by a blend of quality score and market cap, it amplifies proven performers while muting laggards — think Mastercard (NYSE:MA) for steady financials or Accenture (NYSE:ACN) for consulting prowess. This intra-index filter keeps broad S&P exposure but elevates it, with semi-annual rebalances to refresh the roster.

SPHQ’s track record highlights quality’s compounding power at reduced risk. The ETF boasts a 10-year annualized return of 14.6%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 12.1% by more than two percentage points. It shone in choppy periods, limiting 2022 losses to 15.8% against the index’s 19.4%, thanks to its aversion to overleveraged firms.

Volatility remains contained, with a three-year standard deviation of 15% — under the S&P’s 15.9% — delivering a Sharpe ratio of 1.39. For S&P loyalists wary of concentration, SPHQ refines the formula, capturing upside while buffering against the mega-cap maelstrom.