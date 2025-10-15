S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 15: S&P 500 (VOO): S&P 500 Soars as Earnings Overtake Trade War
Could Silver Hit $100? These 3 Standout Stocks Are Set to Strike It Rich

By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Silver prices have surged past $52 in 2025, far outpacing even the gains of the S&P 500.
  • A potential silver squeeze is helping to drive the precious metal higher.
  • It’s not unreasonable to think $100 per ounce is feasible, making these three silver stocks a buy.
Gold’s meteoric rise in 2025, with prices soaring to a record $4,200 an ounce, has dominated headlines, often eclipsing silver’s own remarkable performance. Yet silver is having a standout year, with prices climbing above $52 an ounce, outpacing even the S&P 500’s stellar returns this year. 

This surge suggests silver’s upward trajectory isn’t over — some analysts see a realistic path to $100 per ounce. A potential silver squeeze may be fueling this momentum, characterized by skyrocketing borrowing costs and a tightening market. 

Lease rates for silver have spiked to over 100% on an annualized basis, with one-month rates hitting 35%, indicating a severe shortage of physical metal. Investors are scrambling to secure supply, with cargo flights moving millions of ounces between markets, highlighting a disconnect between paper prices and physical availability. The squeeze is intensifying as industrial demand — particularly from solar and tech sectors — collides with dwindling inventories, while short sellers face mounting pressure to cover positions, further driving up costs and prices.

This scenario sets the stage for the three silver-related stocks below to emerge as big winners.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), a leading silver streaming and royalty firm, is poised for significant growth amid the market tightness. By providing upfront capital to miners in exchange for future silver deliveries at fixed prices, it secures supply while profiting as spot prices rise. 

The current squeeze, with lease rates soaring and physical supply dwindling, could drive silver premiums higher, boosting its margins. With a diversified portfolio of mining partnerships across multiple regions, Wheaton mitigates risks tied to individual mines while leveraging the broader market trend. Its low operational costs and steady cash flow position it to capitalize on rising prices. 

If silver hits $100, Wheaton’s revenue could see a substantial increase, making it a top performer in this environment. Additionally, its strategic focus on long-life, low-cost assets ensures resilience, while recent expansions into new mining deals could further enhance its silver exposure, amplifying gains in a tight market.

First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), a major player in silver mining, stands to benefit as silver prices climb. Operating in key silver-producing regions like Mexico, it extracts significant volumes, often as a byproduct of gold and zinc. 

The ongoing squeeze, marked by elevated borrowing costs and reduced supply, could push demand higher, driving up revenue as production scales to meet market needs. The company’s established infrastructure and substantial reserves, including projects like San Dimas, provide a strong foundation to exploit rising prices, especially if supply constraints persist. Its focus on cost-efficient mining and recent production increases could lead to outsized profits. 

A move to $100 per ounce would amplify its earnings potential, positioning AG as a key winner. Additionally, its ongoing development of the Ermitano project could boost output, while strategic cost reductions enhance profitability, further strengthening its position in a tight market.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), a silver exchange-traded fund, offers investors direct exposure to silver price movements, making it a prime beneficiary of the current rally. As physical silver becomes scarcer, with demand outstripping available bars, the fund’s value could surge. It tracks spot prices, and with premiums widening due to logistical challenges like cargo flights moving metal between markets, its holdings may reflect this scarcity premium. 

Institutional buying and retail interest, spurred by the squeeze, could drive inflows higher, pushing up the share price. The ETF’s low-cost structure and large asset base enhance its appeal, ensuring liquidity even in volatile conditions. 

If silver reaches $100, SLV’s alignment with spot prices could deliver substantial returns, making it a standout investment option. Moreover, its ability to adjust holdings quickly in response to market shifts adds flexibility, while growing investor trust could fuel further capital inflows.

The image featured for this article is © Andrey Maximenko / iStock via Getty Images

