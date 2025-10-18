SoundHound Stock Tumbled for No Good Reason. Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy?

SoundHound Stock Tumbled for No Good Reason. Is Now the Perfect Time to Buy?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points SoundHound AI ‘s (SOUN) CFO sold stock via a pre-planned sale, meaning there was nothing dire to warrant the stock selloff.

‘s (SOUN) CFO sold stock via a pre-planned sale, meaning there was nothing dire to warrant the stock selloff. Peter Lynch reminds us that insider sales are often a sign of personal needs, not company woes.

SOUN’s tumble was overblown, but does it make the stock a buy?

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) shares dropped nearly 8.5% on Friday, closing at $19.02 per share. The trigger wasn’t a major earnings miss, product flop, or market-shaking news — just the company’s CFO, Nitesh Sharan, offloading over 60,000 shares at prices above $21 a share, for about $1.28 million.

It should be noted about half of the sales were related to exercising stock options at $7.514 per share. That’s a fairly routine move for an executive with stock-based compensation, but the market treated it like a red flag on the company’s future.

Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said insiders sell stock for all sorts of reasons that have zero to do with the business’s health. Maybe it’s paying off a mortgage, funding a kid’s college, or diversifying a portfolio heavy on one name. Lynch knew: executives aren’t oracles; they’re people with bills.

In this case, the trades were pre-planned, falling under a December 2024 Rule 10b5-1 plan, which are SEC-approved transactions that lets insiders schedule sales in advance to avoid insider-trading accusations. These were essentially mechanical trades, not malicious.

The knee-jerk sell-off was the wrong reason to dump SOUN stock. Insiders cashing out on autopilot doesn’t signal doom for the voice AI player riding a generative tech wave. But that doesn’t make SOUN stock a buy.

While SoundHound’s growth story shines on the surface, if you dig deeper, you can find five solid reasons to steer clear, even at this lower price.

Reason 1: Perpetual Red Ink

SoundHound AI has never posted an annual profit since its founding in 2005. In fact, losses are widening. In the second quarter, GAAP net losses hit $74.7 million, up from $22.3 million in Q1 and much higher than a year ago. Although part of the spike ties to a $31 million non-cash hit from its Amelia acquisition, core operations are bleeding, too.

Q2 revenue jumped 217% year-over-year to $42.7 million, fueled by partnerships in autos and quick-service restaurants. Yet, operating expenses ballooned to $120 million, swallowing gains. Management whispers of adjusted EBITDA breakeven by late 2025, but that’s a big “if” on turning a $1.2 billion backlog into cash without more margin pain.

Investors chasing AI unicorns can’t ignore this: unprofitable growth is a trap, especially when rivals are inking black ink.

Reason 2: A Towering Cash Inferno

Soundhound is hemorrhaging free cash flow, torching $43.7 million in the first half of 2025 alone, with no sign of slowing. The company is debt-free and sits on $230 million in cash, a decent cushion for now. But at this burn rate, that’s 12 to 18 months of runway before dilution or desperation hits.

Acquisitions like SYNQ3 and Amelia juiced revenue but jacked up costs, leaving FCF stuck in the red. Organic growth clocks in at half the headline numbers, according to analysts, meaning the “explosive” story leans on bolt-ons.

In a high-interest world, burning cash isn’t bold, it’s risky. One backlog delay, and SOUND will have to issue more share to stay afloat.

Reason 3: Short Sellers Are Circling Like Sharks

Wall Street’s skeptics are betting heavily against SOUN, with short interest hovering over 32% of the float, a sky-high level that underscores doubts. Bears argue the voice AI hype outpaces delivery, and they’re not wrong — SOUN stock is down 4% year-to-date despite the AI boom.

High short interest means volatility. While a squeeze could spike shares, it will eventually return to earth and any whiff of trouble in the interim could trigger a stampede lower.

Reason 4: Small Fish in a Big Pond

SoundHound’s speech-to-meaning tech is cool — converting voice to intent in milliseconds — but it’s a niche with bigger, better-financed players like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which dominates with Alexa, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) pushing Google Assistant across search and hardware, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) integrated into autos and elsewhere with Siri.

SoundHound’s $1.2 billion backlog spans healthcare and finance, but scaling against these giants will be tough sledding. Competitors have billions in R&D war chests while SOUN scrapes by on $25.8 million last quarter. Differentiation helps short-term, but long-term, it’s a David vs. Goliath contest.

Reason 5: Still Expensive for the Price

Even after Friday’s tumble, SOUN trades at a nosebleed 58x trailing sales — down from 110x last year, but still double the software sector’s 8x to 10x norm. That suggests the market is pricing in flawless execution on that backlog and SOUN achieving profitability on schedule.

With non-GAAP margins slipping to 50.8% and losses mounting, this multiple assumes an unwarranted stellar performance.

Comparable AI plays like BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) fetch a third of the multiple on worse growth. At 58x, you’re gambling on a miracle happening.

Key Takeaway

SoundHound AI has staked a viable claim in the booming voice recognition market, projected to hit $50 billion by 2030 as chatbots and assistants go mainstream. Its edge in low-latency processing could snag more auto and restaurant deals. But endless losses, cash bonfires, short-seller swarms, giant competitors, and a valuation begging for a haircut means SOUN stock isn’t a buy at any price.