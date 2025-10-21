S&P 500
6,746.80
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,074.00
+0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,135.30
-0.23%
Russell 2000
2,495.98
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,437.30
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
49,470.50
-0.47%
Stock Market Live October 21: S&P 500 (VOO) at All Time Highs on Strong Earnings
Home > Investing > Betting Big on Intel: Is INTC Stock a Buy Before Oct. 23 Earnings?

Investing

Betting Big on Intel: Is INTC Stock a Buy Before Oct. 23 Earnings?

Betting Big on Intel: Is INTC Stock a Buy Before Oct. 23 Earnings?
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Intel‘s (INTC) major 2025 deals include Nvidia‘s $5 billion investment, SoftBank‘s $2 billion for AI, and the U.S. government’s $8.9 billion CHIPS Act stake.
  • Traders expect a 10% post-earnings bump in INTC stock, potentially hitting $42 per share.
  • With all the deals INTC is making and its future suddenly brighter, investors wonder whether they should buy before Thursday’s earnings.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has emerged as a magnet for high-profile partnerships and investments in 2025, signaling a potential revival for the previously beleaguered chipmaker. 

Key deals include a $5 billion investment from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), paired with a strategic alliance to co-develop chips for PCs and data centers, promising up to $50 billion in annual revenue long-term for both companies. SoftBank invested $2 billion in August to fuel AI research and development, while the U.S. government awarded Intel $8.9 billion under the CHIPS Act for domestic manufacturing expansion, effectively taking a nearly 10% stake

Other moves involve a partnership with Exostellar for AI infrastructure and selling a 51% stake in its Altera unit to private equity firm Silver Lake, contributing to the $20.4 billion in total capital raised this year and boosting cash to $47 billion. There are also ongoing foundry ties with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that continue over from last year, as well as a long-standing collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the Defense Dept.

These developments have fueled a 90% year-to-date stock surge. Traders anticipate significant volatility post-earnings, with options pricing suggesting a nearly 12% to 13% swing either way after Thursday’s report. But should investors buy INTC stock before its  Oct. 23 earnings report?

What This Quarter’s Numbers Will Tell Us

Despite the buzz around Intel’s partnerships, don’t expect them to juice third-quarter results. Most are capital injections that strengthen the balance sheet rather than flowing directly to the profit and loss statement. 

The Nvidia investment and co-development pact, for instance, focus on long-term projects like next-gen AI chips, with revenue impacts projected for 2026 or later. SoftBank’s funds target research and development, which typically incurs upfront costs before yielding returns. The government’s CHIPS Act grants support factory builds in states like Ohio and Arizona, but these are multi-year endeavors — construction and ramp-up won’t contribute meaningfully to Q3 revenue.

Wall Street analysts echo this caution. Consensus estimates peg Q3 earnings per share at a loss of $0.02 to a $0.04 per share profit, certainly a rebound from last year’s $0.46 per share loss , on revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.2 billion, which is essentially flat year-over-year. 

Recent upward revisions of about 2% hint at mild optimism, but historical surprises from INTC have been significantly negative on average over the past four quarters, although the chipmaker beat estimates twice recently. 

While product launches such as the AI Boost NPU and Core Ultra 200V processors might add incremental sales if adoption was strong in Q3, there is nothing to suggest a breakout yet.

Competitive Pressures Cloud the Outlook

Intel faces stiff headwinds from rivals like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), Nvidia, and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), who dominate in advanced nodes and AI. Foundry delays have also plagued Intel, and while new investments aim to close the gap, they’re not quick fixes. 

The Altera sale could even drag on margins by offloading a profitable segment. Wall Street’s hold consensus and price targets implying 28% downside reflect skepticism about near-term execution.

Management’s guidance will be pivotal. If executives highlight accelerated timelines for partnerships or cost savings from workforce cuts, it could drive the stock higher. But weak Q4 forecasts — amid ongoing foundry losses and macroeconomic softness — might trigger a sell-off.

Key Takeaways

While Intel stock is up 90% YTD, transforming from a company where rivals like AMD, TSM, Nvidia, and Broadcom were considering picking over the bones of a chipmaker that looked like it was dying and about to be broken up into a significant dealmaker that suddenly has a much brighter future, it likely hasn’t reached that stage yet. Don’t expect to see big uptake in the P&L statement, though the balance sheet may look much healthier. 

Because retail investors are expecting a big upside surprise, they could be greatly disappointed by the actual results and sell off the stock as a result. Key will be what management says during its earnings conference call about its progress and where it is heading in the future. As a result, Wall Street’s hold rating is likely the correct one. 

Having come so far so fast, there will likely be better entry points to buy in, but until Intel proves it can deliver on its promise, making big bets on the stock is not warranted yet.

The image featured for this article is © JasonDoiy / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

Nvidia’s Big Bet on Intel Is the AI Power Grab of the Decade
Rich Duprey | Sep 19, 2025

Nvidia’s Big Bet on Intel Is the AI Power Grab of the Decade

In a seismic move shaking up the semiconductor world, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced yesterday it was pouring $5 billion into its…
This Stock Trounced Wall Street Forecasts, Should Investors Load Up?
Rich Duprey | Apr 29, 2025

This Stock Trounced Wall Street Forecasts, Should Investors Load Up?

It is an investing maxim that it is not location that matters, but direction. Forget where a company is now.…
The Semiconductor Big Dogs Are Eyeing Intel’s Foundry Business, Sending Shares Higher
Rich Duprey | Mar 12, 2025

The Semiconductor Big Dogs Are Eyeing Intel’s Foundry Business, Sending Shares Higher

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are up 4% heading into midday trading Wednesday on reports that the world’s leading contract chipmaker,…
Is Intel the Hot AI Growth Stock to Buy Now?
Rich Duprey | Aug 19, 2025

Is Intel the Hot AI Growth Stock to Buy Now?

Shining a Spotlight on Intel Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has emerged from the shadows of its semiconductor rivals, capturing the attention of…
8 Reasons to Avoid Intel (INTC) Stock Today
Lee Jackson | Oct 28, 2023

8 Reasons to Avoid Intel (INTC) Stock Today

For most investors especially those with a longer investing history, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) presents a vision of a legacy…
Trump Targets Intel’s CEO: Is It Time to Dump INTC Stock?
Rich Duprey | Aug 7, 2025

Trump Targets Intel’s CEO: Is It Time to Dump INTC Stock?

Political Meddling Overshadows Strategic Win Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is down 2.2% in morning trading today after President Trump publicly called…
Is Broadcom the No. 1 AI Stock to Buy Now?
Rich Duprey | Sep 5, 2025

Is Broadcom the No. 1 AI Stock to Buy Now?

A Stellar Q3 Sets the Stage Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) delivered a blockbuster fiscal third-quarter earnings report yesterday that solidifies its position…
Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195
Rich Duprey | Sep 19, 2025

Buy, Sell or Hold: NVIDIA Stock At $195

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains the unrivaled leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chip technology, continuing to reshape the tech landscape with its…
How the AI Boom Could Be Nvidia’s ‘iPhone Moment’
247patrick | May 25, 2023

How the AI Boom Could Be Nvidia’s ‘iPhone Moment’

Nvidia provided a revenue forecast way above expectations, citing skyrocketing demand for its artificial intelligence chips with the generative AI…

Top Gaining Stocks

General Motors
GM Vol: 24,205,867
+$8.97
+15.46%
$66.97
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 41,343,135
+$1.98
+10.81%
$20.30
Halliburton
HAL Vol: 17,000,003
+$1.94
+8.58%
$24.56
Gartner
IT Vol: 446,748
+$20.33
+8.49%
$259.81
Danaher
DHR Vol: 5,963,279
+$15.99
+7.67%
$224.38

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,320,884
-$9.12
9.61%
$85.77
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 10,312,048
-$11.96
7.57%
$146.10
Quest Diagnostics
DGX Vol: 1,106,467
-$9.25
4.86%
$181.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,027,277
-$3.91
4.06%
$92.24
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,196,175
-$7.73
3.98%
$186.51