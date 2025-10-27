S&P 500
Avis Budget Group Up 4% After Q3 Earnings: Here’s Why

Avis Budget Group Up 4% After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why
By Joel South
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) delivered a sharp earnings surprise on Monday after the close, posting $10.11 in adjusted EPS that crushed consensus expectations of $8.12. Revenue also beat, reaching $3.52 billion against a $3.49 billion estimate. The stock, which closed at $155.18 before results, now faces a critical test: whether this quarter signals a genuine turnaround or another false start in a year marked by three consecutive massive earnings misses.

Shares of Avis originally surged after its earnings release, up 8% minutes after earnings hit the newswires. However, gains have since moderated and are up about 4.4% as of 5:12 p.m. ET.

The Profitability Rebound Is Real

What caught my attention here is the breadth of the beat. Net income surged 52% year over year to $360 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $559 million from $503 million in the same quarter last year. That’s meaningful leverage, and it tells a story about cost discipline. Lower fleet costs drove much of the gain, a signal that management is executing on the operational side even as pricing pressure persists in the rental market.

The company also extended its term loan maturity to July 2032, buying breathing room on the balance sheet. With nearly $1 billion in available liquidity and an additional $1.9 billion in fleet funding capacity, Avis has the financial flexibility to weather near-term headwinds. That matters for a company that burned through equity in 2024 and early 2025.

Revenue Per Day Stumbles

The weakness last quarter is straightforward: revenue per day declined 1% year over year. That’s the metric that matters most in car rental. Rental days ticked up 1%, which means Avis is moving more volume but at lower prices. In a competitive market, that’s a trade-off management is willing to make, but it raises a question about pricing power going forward. If the company can’t push rates higher while volumes grow, margin expansion will plateau.

Key Figures

  • Adjusted EPS: $10.11 (vs. $8.12 expected); beat by $1.99
  • Revenue: $3.52 billion (vs. $3.49 billion expected); beat by $30 million
  • Net Income: $360 million (vs. $237 million Q3 2024); up 52% YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $559 million (vs. $503 million Q3 2024); up 11% YoY
  • Revenue Per Day: down 1% YoY
  • Rental Days: up 1% YoY
  • Available Liquidity: nearly $1 billion

I’d watch the cost structure closely. If Avis can sustain these EBITDA gains while managing fleet expenses, the earnings power here is real. The EPS beat was large enough to matter, but the revenue beat was modest. The real story is profitability, not top-line momentum.

Management Signals Cautious Optimism

CEO Brian Choi said the quarter “marked meaningful progress” as the company “returned to revenue growth while continuing to invest in our future.” The language is measured. He’s not declaring victory, and he’s not signaling aggressive expansion. That restraint reflects the reality: Avis is stabilizing after a brutal 2024, but the path forward remains uncertain.

Next up for investors: the company’s earnings call. You probably won’t see massive movement in the price in the PM trading hours. However, the call starts tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET, and could have sizable impacts on where Avis opens tomorrow. You can register to listen to the call here.

What Investors Should Watch Next

This beat matters because it breaks a streak of three consecutive massive earnings misses. But one quarter doesn’t erase the damage from 2024. Analyst consensus target is $146.75, below where the stock closed today. That caution is worth taking seriously.

The key question: Can Avis sustain profitability as the year ends? Watch for any guidance commentary on Q4 demand and whether management signals confidence in holding these margins through peak season.

