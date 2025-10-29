Stem Inc. Slips After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Stem beat on revenue but missed on earnings, causing the stock to sell off in after hours.

The company’s net loss of $23.8 million was a marked improvement from $148.3 million in the same quarter last year, indicating significant improvement.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Stem Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM) delivered its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and beat revenue expectations, but the stock sold off sharply in after-hours trading, signaling investor caution about the path ahead for the energy storage software company.

The company reported Q3 revenue of $38.2M, topping the $36.44M consensus estimate by more than 4%. Yet the market’s initial enthusiasm faded. After closing at $23.46 on earnings day (up 4.2% from the prior close), STEM dropped to $21.51 in after-hours trading by 4:50 PM ET, a decline of 9.4% from the intraday high. The pullback reflects lingering skepticism about whether the company can sustain profitability as it scales.

Revenue Growth Masks Persistent Losses

The headline numbers looked solid. Q3 revenue climbed 31% year-over-year from $29.3M, and gross profit more than doubled to $13.5M from $6.2M. Annual Recurring Revenue grew 17% to $60.2M, a key metric for a software-focused business. Management’s focus on ARR underscores the shift toward predictable, recurring revenue streams.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $2.0M for the second straight quarter. That matters. It signals the company is moving toward operational efficiency after years of heavy losses. Operating cash flow also came in strong at $11.4M, and cash on hand improved to $43.1M.

But here’s what tempers the optimism: STEM still posted a net loss of $23.8M in Q3. While that’s a massive improvement from the $148.3M loss a year ago, the company remains deeply unprofitable. The improvement is real, but the trajectory is still one of red ink.

Guidance Narrows, but Leaves Room for Doubt

Management updated full-year 2025 guidance, narrowing ranges across most metrics. They expect revenue between $135M and $160M, with non-GAAP gross margins of 40-50%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance sits at a range of negative $5M to positive $5M. That wide band signals uncertainty about the pace of improvement.

CEO Arun Narayanan emphasized “reduced volatility” and “de-risked” guidance ranges. The language suggests confidence, but the numbers tell a different story. A company truly on solid footing typically narrows guidance ranges further, not leaves them this wide. Software bookings were also flat sequentially, a potential warning sign about demand momentum.

Key Figures

Revenue: $38.2M (vs. $36.44M expected); up 31% year-over-year

$38.2M (vs. $36.44M expected); up 31% year-over-year Gross Profit: $13.5M; up 118% year-over-year

$13.5M; up 118% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA: $2.0M (second consecutive positive quarter)

$2.0M (second consecutive positive quarter) Operating Cash Flow: $11.4M

$11.4M Net Loss: $23.8M (vs. $148.3M loss in Q3 2024)

$23.8M (vs. $148.3M loss in Q3 2024) Annual Recurring Revenue: $60.2M (up 17% year-over-year)

$60.2M (up 17% year-over-year) Cash: $43.1M (up from $40.8M prior quarter)

The real story here is margin expansion. Gross margins improved substantially, reflecting better hardware economics and operational leverage from the software platform. That’s the clearest sign the business model is working. But adjusted EBITDA profitability is still fragile. A single bad quarter could flip that positive number negative again.

Management Strikes a Cautious Tone

Narayanan framed the quarter as validation of the company’s strategy. “We have reduced the historical volatility in our business,” he said, and pointed to 17% ARR growth as evidence the PowerTrack platform is gaining traction. The CEO also highlighted “strong operating leverage” from gross margin gains.

The language was measured, not triumphant. Management isn’t claiming the turnaround is complete. They’re saying progress is visible. That distinction matters. The after-hours sell-off suggests investors wanted to hear more conviction, or perhaps they’re pricing in the risk that sequential bookings flatness signals softening demand ahead.