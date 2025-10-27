Whirlpool Stocks Drops After Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Whirlpool beat earnings estimates by 50%, but cash flow collapsed with free cash flow at –$907 million.

Margin compression and rising capex signal deeper strain despite modest revenue growth and North America market share gains.

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) delivered a significant earnings beat after the close Monday, posting $2.09 in adjusted EPS against expectations of $1.39. Revenue came in at $4.03 billion, topping the $3.93 billion consensus by $100 million. The stock dropped 1.60% after-hours, a sign investors are wrestling with what the numbers really mean beneath the surface.

The Beat Masks Deteriorating Fundamentals

The 50% EPS beat looks impressive until you look at what drove it. The company swung to a $73 million net loss in the quarter, down 33% year over year from $109 million. Gross profit fell 7.6% to $594 million. Operating income dropped 24.5% to $200 million. Revenue grew just 1% year over year. This is a company that beat earnings estimates largely because the bar was set low, not because business momentum is accelerating.

Cash Flow Tells a Darker Story

Operating cash flow turned negative at negative $669 million, a sharp reversal from positive $214 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow deteriorated to negative $907 million. Capital expenditures more than doubled to $239 million, up 175% year over year. The company is spending aggressively on U.S. laundry facility investments while cash generation has collapsed. This is the number that matters most right now.

Where Whirlpool Found Traction

North America segment sales rose 2.8% year over year, and the company gained market share. Small domestic appliances globally jumped 10.5%. Management executed a record year of new product launches in North America and achieved $50 million in structural cost reductions. These are real wins, but they’re being overwhelmed by margin compression and cash drain elsewhere.

Key Figures

The dividend announcement on the same day is notable. The company is committing to shareholder returns even as free cash flow has turned negative. That signals confidence in the back half guidance, or it signals management believes the worst is priced in.

Full Year Outlook Suggests Stabilization Ahead

Management guided to approximately $7.00 in ongoing EPS for the full year, with revenue around $15.8 billion. Operating cash flow is expected to reach roughly $600 million, and free cash flow around $200 million. If those numbers hold, Q4 will need to show dramatic improvement in both cash generation and profitability. That’s possible but not guaranteed given tariff headwinds and competitive pressure from Asian competitors flooding the market with inventory.

CEO Marc Bitzer Strikes a Measured Tone

Management highlighted progress in North America and said the company is “confident that the newly announced investment in our U.S.-based laundry facilities will continue to fuel our future growth.” The language is cautiously optimistic but doesn’t address the cash flow deterioration or margin compression directly. Bitzer emphasized core business fundamentals remain strong, but the data suggests those fundamentals are under strain.

What Investors Should Watch

The stock has already fallen 22.8% from its September peak of $95.54, trading near $73.78 as of Monday close. The technical setup shows oversold conditions easing but momentum remains weak. The real test comes in Q4 results. Can Whirlpool restore positive operating cash flow? Can margins stabilize? Can the company execute its laundry facility investments without further draining liquidity? Those answers matter far more than this quarter’s earnings beat.