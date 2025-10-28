Why SoFi Is Up Big On Tuesday

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Full-year guidance raised as member growth and loan originations surged, confirming profitability at scale.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) delivered results that justified the stock’s pre-earnings bump of 4.20%. The fintech lender beat on both earnings and revenue, raised full-year guidance, and posted record profitability metrics. Shares held steady near $30.91 at filing, reflecting investor satisfaction with execution that matched the high expectations already baked into a stock that has more than doubled this year.

Growth Accelerates Across the Board

Revenue climbed to $961.6M, crushing the $895M consensus estimate by 7.4 percent and marking 38 percent year-over-year growth. Earnings per share came in at $0.11, topping the $0.08 estimate. But the real story lived in the operating metrics.

Loan originations hit a record $9.9B, up 57 percent year over year. Member growth accelerated with 905,000 new members added in the quarter, bringing the total to 12.6M. Fee-based revenue, a key indicator of diversification away from lending, jumped 50 percent to $409M. I liked this number. It shows the “one-stop shop” strategy is working. Members aren’t just borrowing. They’re staying and using multiple products.

Net income surged 141 percent to $139.4M. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 49 percent to $276.9M. These aren’t just beats. They signal that scale is finally translating into real profitability.

Guidance Lifts the Full Picture

Management raised full-year 2025 guidance across the board. Adjusted net revenue is now expected to reach approximately $3.54B, representing 36 percent annual growth. Adjusted EBITDA guidance sits at roughly $1.035B. Full-year adjusted EPS is pegged at approximately $0.37. The company also projects at least 3.5M new members for the full year, a signal of confidence in sustained momentum.

CEO Anthony Noto struck an optimistic tone in prepared remarks, calling Q3 “exceptional” and emphasizing that the company’s strategy is “battle-tested and built to outperform.” The confidence here matters. After years of proving the model, SoFi is now executing at scale.

One Caveat Worth Noting

The company did flag a decrease in multifamily lending activity. This is a minor headwind in an otherwise strong report, but it’s worth monitoring. Multifamily has been a growth driver for fintech lenders, and any sustained slowdown in that segment could pressure future originations.

Key Figures

Revenue: $961.6M (vs. $895M estimated); up 38% YoY

$961.6M (vs. $895M estimated); up 38% YoY Adjusted EPS: $0.11 (vs. $0.08 estimated)

$0.11 (vs. $0.08 estimated) Net Income: $139.4M (up 141% YoY)

$139.4M (up 141% YoY) Adjusted EBITDA: $276.9M (up 49% YoY)

$276.9M (up 49% YoY) Loan Originations: $9.9B (up 57% YoY, record)

$9.9B (up 57% YoY, record) Fee-Based Revenue: $409M (up 50%, record)

$409M (up 50%, record) Total Members: 12.6M (added 905K in Q3)

12.6M (added 905K in Q3) FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance: ~$0.37

The headline here is profitability at scale. SoFi is no longer just a growth story. It’s a company that’s growing and making real money.

What to Watch Next

The stock is trading near all-time highs with momentum intact, but valuations are stretched at 60x trailing P/E. Any hesitation on Q4 or 2026 outlook could trigger a sell-off. Conversely, if leadership sounds even more bullish on loan pipelines or member engagement, this could run further.