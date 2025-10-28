S&P 500
6,901.20
+0.19%
Dow Jones
47,882.10
+0.55%
Nasdaq 100
25,944.50
+0.21%
Russell 2000
2,518.81
-0.27%
FTSE 100
9,721.60
+0.40%
Nikkei 225
50,633.20
+0.10%
Home > Investing > Why SoFi Is Up Big On Tuesday

Investing

Why SoFi Is Up Big On Tuesday

Why SoFi Is Up Big On Tuesday
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Full-year guidance raised as member growth and loan originations surged, confirming profitability at scale.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) delivered results that justified the stock’s pre-earnings bump of 4.20%. The fintech lender beat on both earnings and revenue, raised full-year guidance, and posted record profitability metrics. Shares held steady near $30.91 at filing, reflecting investor satisfaction with execution that matched the high expectations already baked into a stock that has more than doubled this year.

Growth Accelerates Across the Board

Revenue climbed to $961.6M, crushing the $895M consensus estimate by 7.4 percent and marking 38 percent year-over-year growth. Earnings per share came in at $0.11, topping the $0.08 estimate. But the real story lived in the operating metrics.

Loan originations hit a record $9.9B, up 57 percent year over year. Member growth accelerated with 905,000 new members added in the quarter, bringing the total to 12.6M. Fee-based revenue, a key indicator of diversification away from lending, jumped 50 percent to $409M. I liked this number. It shows the “one-stop shop” strategy is working. Members aren’t just borrowing. They’re staying and using multiple products.

Net income surged 141 percent to $139.4M. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 49 percent to $276.9M. These aren’t just beats. They signal that scale is finally translating into real profitability.

Guidance Lifts the Full Picture

Management raised full-year 2025 guidance across the board. Adjusted net revenue is now expected to reach approximately $3.54B, representing 36 percent annual growth. Adjusted EBITDA guidance sits at roughly $1.035B. Full-year adjusted EPS is pegged at approximately $0.37. The company also projects at least 3.5M new members for the full year, a signal of confidence in sustained momentum.

CEO Anthony Noto struck an optimistic tone in prepared remarks, calling Q3 “exceptional” and emphasizing that the company’s strategy is “battle-tested and built to outperform.” The confidence here matters. After years of proving the model, SoFi is now executing at scale.

One Caveat Worth Noting

The company did flag a decrease in multifamily lending activity. This is a minor headwind in an otherwise strong report, but it’s worth monitoring. Multifamily has been a growth driver for fintech lenders, and any sustained slowdown in that segment could pressure future originations.

Key Figures

  • Revenue: $961.6M (vs. $895M estimated); up 38% YoY
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.11 (vs. $0.08 estimated)
  • Net Income: $139.4M (up 141% YoY)
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $276.9M (up 49% YoY)
  • Loan Originations: $9.9B (up 57% YoY, record)
  • Fee-Based Revenue: $409M (up 50%, record)
  • Total Members: 12.6M (added 905K in Q3)
  • FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance: ~$0.37

The headline here is profitability at scale. SoFi is no longer just a growth story. It’s a company that’s growing and making real money.

What to Watch Next

The stock is trading near all-time highs with momentum intact, but valuations are stretched at 60x trailing P/E. Any hesitation on Q4 or 2026 outlook could trigger a sell-off. Conversely, if leadership sounds even more bullish on loan pipelines or member engagement, this could run further.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall Street

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Up 464% in 3 Years, Can SOFI 3X in 5 Years?
Rich Duprey | Oct 16, 2025

Up 464% in 3 Years, Can SOFI 3X in 5 Years?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) started as a niche player in student loan refinancing back in 2011, targeting young professionals burdened by…
SoFi Dropped 12% Despite Beating Forecasts. Why Were Investors Not Impressed?
247patrick | May 2, 2023

SoFi Dropped 12% Despite Beating Forecasts. Why Were Investors Not Impressed?

Defying logic, the shares plunged more than 12% after the lender released first-quarter financial results.
SoFi’s CEO Anthony Noto Just Disclosed That He Bought $5 Million Worth of Stock
247patrick | Dec 14, 2022

SoFi’s CEO Anthony Noto Just Disclosed That He Bought $5 Million Worth of Stock

The CEO of fintech lender SoFi Technologies has purchased more than $5 million worth of stock recently.
SoFi’s Stellar Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat Confirms Positive Business Momentum For 2023
247patrick | Jan 31, 2023

SoFi’s Stellar Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat Confirms Positive Business Momentum For 2023

SoFi Technologies shares rallied on fourth-quarter results that showed continued positive momentum.
3 Reasons SOFI Stock Is the Comeback Kid of 2025
David Moadel | Apr 29, 2025

3 Reasons SOFI Stock Is the Comeback Kid of 2025

There are traditional banks, and then there are neo-banks like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) that seek to disrupt the world of…
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 24)
Joel South | Oct 24, 2025

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (Oct 24)

For investors looking for opportunities in fintech, SoFi presents an interesting case. Here's where 24/7 Wall St. thinks the stock…
Live: SoFi Jumps After Announcing Q2 Earnings
Eric Bleeker | Jul 29, 2025

Live: SoFi Jumps After Announcing Q2 Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best SoFi Technologies Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Is SOFI a Best Buy Now Stock?
Vandita Jadeja | Mar 27, 2025

Is SOFI a Best Buy Now Stock?

The stock market has been on a rough ride this past week, making investors nervous about the impact of tariffs…
SoFi Rises on Strong Third Quarter Print And Upgraded Full Year Guidance
247patrick | Nov 2, 2022

SoFi Rises on Strong Third Quarter Print And Upgraded Full Year Guidance

Shares of fintech SoFi Technologies rose sharply on the back of strong third-quarter earnings.

Top Gaining Stocks

Qualcomm
QCOM Vol: 81,798,748
+$18.74
+11.09%
$187.68
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 53,681,003
+$2.07
+7.62%
$29.23
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,486,944
+$3.28
+6.79%
$51.57
Edwards Lifesciences
EW Vol: 13,099,985
+$4.72
+6.20%
$80.82
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 1,789,426
+$20.82
+4.66%
$467.86

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,094,594
-$9.41
8.91%
$96.23
Newmont
NEM Vol: 23,560,309
-$4.74
5.69%
$78.63
Ford
F Vol: 140,858,394
-$0.58
4.19%
$13.26
West Pharmaceutical Services
WST Vol: 1,067,881
-$10.25
3.45%
$287.22
Roper Technologies
ROP Vol: 1,631,096
-$15.07
3.15%
$463.73