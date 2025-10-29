S&P 500
Home > Investing > CVS Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, but Shares Show Little Movement

Investing

CVS Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, but Shares Show Little Movement

CVS Posts Strong Q3 Earnings, but Shares Show Little Movement
By Joel South
Key Points

  • CVS reported Q3 financials showing it beat on earnings and revenue, which resulted in strong forward guidance.

  • The company revised full-year guidance and is now expecting adjusted earnings of $6.55 to $6.65 per share, up from $6.30 to $6.40 per share. CVS has now hiked its outlook three quarters in a row.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) reported third-quarter results this morning that beat adjusted earnings expectations but delivered a mixed message on operations and cash flow. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.60, well above the $1.37 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $102.87 billion, topping the $98.85 billion expectation and books sales grew 7.8% year over year as all three of its business segments grew.

Yet the stock barely moved in after-hours trading, settling near $82.40. The muted reaction reflects investor caution about what lies ahead. Shares are up 2.65% in early trading on Wednesday. 

A $5.7 Billion Impairment Clouds the Picture

The company took a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge in Health Care Delivery, which pushed GAAP earnings to a loss of $3.13 per share. This non-cash charge reflects management’s reassessment of the value of certain health care delivery assets. While the impairment doesn’t affect adjusted earnings, it signals that some of CVS’s past acquisitions or investments in that segment have underperformed expectations. The charge is a reminder that integration challenges persist within parts of the portfolio.

Key Figures

  • Adjusted EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.37 estimate; up significantly year over year
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $3.13 due to goodwill impairment
  • Revenue: $102.87 billion vs. $99.85 billion estimate; up 7.8% year over year
  • Adjusted Operating Income: Up 35.8% year over year

The breadth of growth across all three segments suggests CVS’s core operations remain solid. The adjusted operating income acceleration is particularly notable, pointing to operational leverage kicking in as the company manages costs more effectively.

Guidance Raised, But Cash Flow Guidance Cut

CVS raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.55 to $6.65, a sign of confidence in near-term execution. CVS has now hiked its outlook three quarters in a row.

However, the company revised its cash flow from operations guidance downward to $7.0 billion from at least $7.5 billion previously. This divergence matters. Higher earnings guidance paired with lower cash flow guidance suggests either timing shifts in cash collections, increased capital requirements, or working capital pressures. Investors focused on cash generation will want clarity on what’s driving this revision during the earnings call this morning at 8:00 AM ET.

Management Sounds Cautiously Optimistic

Leadership struck a measured tone in prepared remarks. The company stated that its “leadership team has stabilized operations and is focused on businesses and markets where we can succeed.” This language reflects a pragmatic stance. CVS is not claiming to have solved all structural challenges in healthcare. Instead, management is signaling that it’s narrowing focus and executing on what works. That’s a realistic posture given the complexity of managing an integrated health insurer and pharmacy operator simultaneously.

