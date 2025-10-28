4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Booking posted its fourth straight earnings and revenue beat, with adjusted EPS of $99.50 vs. $97.33 expected and revenue up 13% year over year to $9.0 billion, underscoring resilient travel demand and platform scale.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 bps to 47.0% as transformation program savings rose to $550 million, showing effective cost control even as operating expenses climbed 15%.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a beat on both earnings and revenue after the close Tuesday, with adjusted EPS of $99.50 versus $97.33 expected and revenue of $9.00 billion against an $8.89 billion estimate. The stock was trading near $5,300 at filing and faced a technical reset after declining roughly 8% from early October highs. The results extend a four-quarter streak of outperformance.

1. Room Night Growth Outpaces Travel Demand

Booking reported 323 million room nights booked in the quarter, representing 8% year-over-year growth. Gross bookings reached $49.7 billion, up 14% from the prior year period. Revenue growth of 13% signals sustained momentum across the platform despite macro uncertainty. The company’s Connected Trip offering and Genius loyalty program continue to drive engagement metrics higher.

2. Margin Expansion Reflects Operational Discipline

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 basis points to 47.0% from 45.8% in Q3 2024. Operating income climbed to $3.483 billion. The company raised its annual Transformation Program savings target to $500 million to $550 million, up from prior guidance. This cost discipline offset a 15% increase in operating expenses year-over-year.

3. KAYAK Less Bad

Net income reached $2.748 billion, though results included a $457 million impairment charge on KAYAK due to reduced cash flow forecasts. Excluding this charge, underlying earnings power remained robust. Free cash flow totaled $1.371 billion. The impairment reflects management’s more conservative view of the metasearch platform’s near-term trajectory.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $99.50 (vs. $97.33 expected); up 18.6% year over year

$99.50 (vs. $97.33 expected); up 18.6% year over year Revenue: $9.00 billion (vs. $8.89 expected); up 13% year over year

$9.00 billion (vs. $8.89 expected); up 13% year over year Gross Bookings: $49.7 billion; up 14% year over year

$49.7 billion; up 14% year over year Room Nights: 323 million; up 8% year over year

323 million; up 8% year over year Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 47.0%; up 120 basis points

47.0%; up 120 basis points Free Cash Flow: $1.371 billion

$1.371 billion Operating Income: $3.483 billion

The margin expansion stands out as the clearest operational signal. Despite 15% expense growth, the company’s transformation initiatives are generating meaningful leverage on the top line.

4. CEO Signals Confidence in Platform Momentum

CEO Glenn Fogel stated the company is “pleased to report a strong third quarter, with 8% room night growth and double-digit gains in gross bookings and revenue, highlighting the strength of our platform, the discipline of our execution, and the momentum we’re building for the future.” Management emphasized GenAI innovations and the Connected Trip ecosystem as drivers of competitive advantage heading forward.

Guidance Points to Sustained Travel Demand

For Q4, Booking guided for 11% to 13% gross bookings growth and 4% to 6% room night growth. Full-year 2025 revenue is expected to grow approximately 12%. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $9.60 per share and repurchased $0.7 billion in stock during Q3. These capital allocation moves reflect confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns.

Watch the earnings call for color on Q4 booking trends and any shifts in the company’s view of 2026 demand. The KAYAK impairment is worth monitoring as context for how management is evaluating underperforming assets.