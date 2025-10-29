Fiserv Falls off a Cliff After Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Fiserv plummeted 45% after reporting Q3 financial results. Organic revenue grew just 1% and management cut its full-year guidance.

The company’s EPS of $2.04 per share fell far short of the $2.65 analysts expected. Revenue of $4.92 billion also missed the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Fiserv (NYSE: FI) missed on both earnings and revenue in Q3, prompting a sharp guidance reset and a new strategic action plan from management. The stock, already down sharply this year, absorbed the miss with relative calm on the filing, but the underlying message was clear: the payments and financial technology giant is recalibrating expectations after a period of underperformance.

Where the Momentum Stalled

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.04, well below the $2.72 consensus estimate. Revenue landed at $5.26 billion against an expected $5.52 billion. The miss was broad-based, with Merchant Solutions delivering $2.59 billion in revenue (up 5% year over year) while Financial Solutions contracted 3% to $2.33 billion. That segment weakness is the real concern here. Financial Solutions represents a meaningful portion of the business, and a year-over-year decline signals headwinds in areas where Fiserv has historically driven consistent growth.

I’d keep an eye on that Financial Solutions trend. If it doesn’t stabilize next quarter, it could indicate deeper structural challenges in the banking and financial services markets they serve.

The Margin Story Held

Operating income of $1.67 billion and a 30.8% operating margin show the company is still executing on cost discipline. Free cash flow of $2.88 billion demonstrates solid underlying cash generation. That’s the kind of metric that often gets overlooked in earnings misses but matters tremendously to long-term investors. The company is converting revenue into actual cash, which limits downside risk even as near-term guidance tightens.

Guidance Gets Reset Lower

Full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance was narrowed to $8.50 to $8.60, down from prior expectations. Organic revenue growth guidance sits at 3.5% to 4%, which signals management is being cautious about demand trends heading into year-end. This is the number that likely drove the stock reaction. When guidance moves lower, it tells investors that management sees a tougher environment than previously anticipated.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $2.04 (vs. $2.72 expected); miss of 25%

$2.04 (vs. $2.72 expected); miss of 25% GAAP EPS: $1.46; up 49% year over year

$1.46; up 49% year over year Revenue: $5.26B (vs. $5.52B expected); down 5% versus guidance

$5.26B (vs. $5.52B expected); down 5% versus guidance GAAP Revenue: Up 1% year over year

Up 1% year over year Operating Income: $1.67B

$1.67B Free Cash Flow: $2.88B

$2.88B Share Repurchases (Q3): $1.0B (7.2 million shares)

The cash flow generation and capital return activity show management is confident enough to keep buying back stock despite near-term headwinds. That’s worth noting.

Leadership Acknowledges the Gap

CEO Mike Lyons didn’t sugarcoat the situation. “Our current performance is not where we want it to be nor where our stakeholders expect it to be,” he said. That kind of candor is refreshing. Rather than spin the miss, management launched “One Fiserv,” an action plan focused on client service, value-added technology solutions, and innovation. It’s essentially an acknowledgment that execution needs to improve.

The tone suggests management recognizes the problem and is taking action. Whether that action moves the needle fast enough to satisfy investors is the open question.

What Investors Should Watch

The key focus now is whether Financial Solutions stabilizes in Q4. If that segment returns to growth, it signals the miss was cyclical rather than structural. Watch the earnings call for management commentary on client retention, deal pipelines, and any color on 2026 demand visibility. The stock is trading significantly below analyst price targets, which creates asymmetric risk if execution improves. Pay attention to whether the One Fiserv initiative gains traction in the coming quarters.