Live Earnings: Can ServiceNow (NOW) Push Toward $1,000 After Earnings?

ServiceNow reports Q3 results after the close today with the call slated for 5 p.m. ET. The stock’s near-term reaction will hinge on whether AI-driven expansion continues to translate into large multi-product deals, resilient federal activity, and sustained margin discipline.

AI Control Tower and agentic platform adoption

Management framed ServiceNow as the control plane for enterprises to govern their own and third-party AI agents, highlighting early outperformance of AI Control Tower targets. Proof of broad agent orchestration and reference customers will matter for durability.

Now Assist and Pro Plus monetization cadence

Leadership reiterated a path to $1B in Now Assist ACV by 2026 and called out rising deal sizes and attach rates across ITSM, CSM, HR, SecOps, and Risk. Investors will look for usage ramp and assist-pack conversion evidence.

Front-office push, CPQ and order management

With Logik.ai, sales and order management are now in focus. Any pipeline color, large wins, or vertical proof points can re-rate the long-term CRM opportunity on the platform.

Federal demand and cRPO trajectory

Management has embedded prudence for U.S. federal budgets. Commentary around public-sector logos, renewal quality, and cRPO growth will shape H2 expectations.