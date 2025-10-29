S&P 500
6,894.20
-0.13%
Dow Jones
47,638.10
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
26,114.30
+0.20%
Russell 2000
2,489.16
-0.68%
FTSE 100
9,759.80
+0.49%
Nikkei 225
51,098.20
+0.73%
Earnings Live: Will Chipotle (CMG) Bounce Back After Q3 Earnings?
Home > Investing > Live Earnings: Can ServiceNow (NOW) Push Toward $1,000 After Earnings?
Live News & Earnings

Live Earnings: Can ServiceNow (NOW) Push Toward $1,000 After Earnings?

By Joel South

Oct 29, 2025  |  Updated 4:43 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • ServiceNow estimates for Q3 EPS of 4.27 on revenue of 3.36 billion, with FY 2025 EPS 16.89.
  • Management touts accelerating AI adoption, led by AI Control Tower and Now Assist momentum.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

ServiceNow Shares Still Moving Higher, Here Is Why

Live

ServiceNow continues to validate its evolution from workflow automation to full-scale AI orchestration. Q3 proves the AI transition is accretive to both growth and profitability, and the stock split underscores management’s confidence in broadening investor participation. Big changes from last quarter:

  • Five-for-one stock split authorized, pending December 5 shareholder vote — the first in company history.
  • Raised FY 2025 guidance for subscription revenue, margins, and FCF.
  • AI Control Tower, Now Assist, and RaptorDB cited as ahead of plan.
  • Federal business strong despite macro caution; new OneGov agreement with the GSA.
  • Deepened partnerships with NVIDIA and FedEx Dataworks to expand multi-agentic workflows.
  • Announced AI Institute and hub in West Palm Beach, creating 850 jobs.

With accelerating AI adoption, margin expansion, and the upcoming stock split, ServiceNow delivered a “textbook beat-and-raise.” The +4.75% after-hours gain reflects renewed enthusiasm that NOW is executing as the enterprise AI platform to own heading into 2026.

Metric Pre-Earnings Consensus Post-Earnings View Change Sentiment
FY 2025 Revenue $13.18 B $13.30 B + 📈 Raised Bullish
FY 2025 EPS $16.89 ~$17.40 + 📈 Raised Bullish
FY 2026 Revenue $15.66 B $15.8 B + ⚖️ Flat-to-Up Positive

 

Key Operating Highlights

Live
KPI Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YoY Change Commentary
Subscription Revenue $3.299 B $2.715 B +21.5 % Broad-based strength across ITSM, CSM, and AI modules.
Total Revenue $3.407 B $2.792 B +22 % Above internal and Street targets.
cRPO $11.35 B $9.38 B +21 % Supported by record renewals and $1 M+ deals.
RPO $24.3 B $19.6 B +24 % Healthy long-term visibility.
Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 33.5 % 31.0 % +250 bps AI efficiency and disciplined OpEx management.
Free Cash Flow Margin 17.5 % (quarter) 16.0 % +150 bps Accelerating conversion of AI-driven sales.

ServiceNow isn’t just showing growth, it’s showing operational leverage from AI deployment, proving that generative and agentic features can scale profitably.

ServiceNow Up Big After Earnings And Stock Split Announcement

Live

ServiceNow shares are up 4.75% after hours after the company delivered a clean beat across every major metric and announced a five-for-one stock split,  its first in company history.”

Q3 revenue came in at $3.41 billion (+22% YoY), ahead of the $3.36 B consensus, while non-GAAP EPS reached $4.82, well above the $4.27 estimate. Subscription revenue rose 21.5% YoY to $3.30 B, and current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 21% to $11.35 B.

Metric Actual Consensus YoY Change Beat / Miss
Revenue $3.41 B $3.36 B +22%  Beat
EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.82 $4.27 E +19%  Beat
Operating Income (GAAP) $572 M +22%
Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $1.14 B +33.5%
Free Cash Flow $592 M +17.5%

The post-market rally reflects both the beat and the optics of a high-confidence quarter — broad-based growth, raised guidance, and a shareholder-friendly stock split signal management conviction in sustained AI-driven momentum.

Management Commentary

“This outstanding Q3 performance is the clearest demonstration yet that ServiceNow is the AI platform for business transformation,” said CEO Bill McDermott. “Every enterprise in every industry is focused on AI as the innovation opportunity of our generation.”

CFO Gina Mastantuono added: “Now Assist, U.S. Federal, Workflow Data Fabric, and RaptorDB were all ahead of plan. These results underscore the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform and our multiple growth vectors.”

McDermott’s tone was emphatically bullish — positioning ServiceNow as the core orchestration layer for enterprise AI adoption. Mastantuono’s remarks reinforced that growth was broad and efficiency-driven, with AI products outperforming plan and margins expanding faster than expected.

Guidance Update

Metric New FY 2025 Guidance Prior Guidance Direction Commentary
Subscription Revenue $12.84 B ( +20.5% YoY ) $12.67 B E Raised Reflects stronger Now Assist adoption.
Operating Margin 31% 30% Raised Improved AI efficiency and scale leverage.
Free Cash Flow Margin 34% 32% Raised +250 bps YoY improvement.
FY 2025 cRPO Growth 21% 20% Raised Robust federal and enterprise renewal strength.

The raised top-line and margin guidance — plus a five-for-one split — signals a company confident in sustainable, double-digit AI-led expansion into FY 2026.

ServiceNow reports Q3 results after the close today with the call slated for 5 p.m. ET. The stock’s near-term reaction will hinge on whether AI-driven expansion continues to translate into large multi-product deals, resilient federal activity, and sustained margin discipline.

Estimates Snapshot

  • Q3 2025: Revenue $3.36B, EPS $4.27
  • FY 2025: Revenue $13.18B, EPS $16.89
  • FY 2026: Revenue $15.66B, EPS $20.04

Key Areas to Watch Tonight

  • AI Control Tower and agentic platform adoption
    Management framed ServiceNow as the control plane for enterprises to govern their own and third-party AI agents, highlighting early outperformance of AI Control Tower targets. Proof of broad agent orchestration and reference customers will matter for durability.

  • Now Assist and Pro Plus monetization cadence
    Leadership reiterated a path to $1B in Now Assist ACV by 2026 and called out rising deal sizes and attach rates across ITSM, CSM, HR, SecOps, and Risk. Investors will look for usage ramp and assist-pack conversion evidence.

  • Front-office push, CPQ and order management
    With Logik.ai, sales and order management are now in focus. Any pipeline color, large wins, or vertical proof points can re-rate the long-term CRM opportunity on the platform.

  • Federal demand and cRPO trajectory
    Management has embedded prudence for U.S. federal budgets. Commentary around public-sector logos, renewal quality, and cRPO growth will shape H2 expectations.

  • Margins and AI efficiency
    Q2 showcased margin upside from AI-driven productivity. The company is still investing for growth while targeting about 30.5% operating margin and 32% full-year FCF margin. How Q3 tracks against that plan is pivotal

Live Earnings: Can ServiceNow (NOW) Push Toward $1,000 After Earnings?

Continue Reading

Live: Will Okta Move Higher After Q2 Earnings?
Joel South | Aug 26, 2025

Live: Will Okta Move Higher After Q2 Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will Worday Outperform Q4 Earnings Estimates Tonight?
Joel South | Aug 21, 2025

Live: Will Worday Outperform Q4 Earnings Estimates Tonight?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will ServiceNow Soar After Q2 Earnings?
Eric Bleeker | Jul 23, 2025

Live: Will ServiceNow Soar After Q2 Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will Adobe Beat Earnings Tonight
Joel South | Sep 11, 2025

Live: Will Adobe Beat Earnings Tonight

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Will Q2 Earnings Fuel SoundHound (SOUN) Next Rally?
Joel South | Aug 7, 2025

Live: Will Q2 Earnings Fuel SoundHound (SOUN) Next Rally?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Where Will Crowdstrike (CRWD) Move After Tonight’s Earnings?
Joel South | Aug 27, 2025

Live: Where Will Crowdstrike (CRWD) Move After Tonight’s Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Live: Salesforce (CRM) Drops 4% After Issuing Disappointing Guidance
Joel South | Sep 3, 2025

Live: Salesforce (CRM) Drops 4% After Issuing Disappointing Guidance

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Could ServiceNow Be Headed to $1,300? Or is That a Pipe-Dream?
Joey Frenette | Aug 5, 2025

Could ServiceNow Be Headed to $1,300? Or is That a Pipe-Dream?

Maybe that $1,300 Street-high price target isn’t so far-fetched for shares of ServiceNow (NASDAQ:NOW), after all. Not after the AI-driven…
Live: Could UiPath (PATH) Surge After Releasing Earnings Results?
Joel South | Sep 4, 2025

Live: Could UiPath (PATH) Surge After Releasing Earnings Results?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best ServiceNow Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 12,198,886
+$29.56
+20.47%
$173.94
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 9,885,380
+$42.62
+19.11%
$265.62
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 18,329,814
+$16.46
+13.18%
$141.38
Centene
CNC Vol: 27,227,327
+$4.15
+12.50%
$37.34
Caterpillar
CAT Vol: 6,943,295
+$61.02
+11.63%
$585.49

Top Losing Stocks

Fiserv
FI Vol: 103,140,588
-$55.57
44.04%
$70.60
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 26,098,306
-$3.37
15.23%
$18.73
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 26,362,128
-$5.56
15.15%
$31.14
Garmin
GRMN Vol: 2,974,717
-$28.48
11.48%
$219.61
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 5,084,013
-$24.13
10.40%
$208.00