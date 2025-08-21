Live: Will Worday Outperform Q4 Earnings Estimates Tonight?

Worday (NASDAQ:WDAY) reports after the close. The setup: macro remains choppy, but Q1 showed healthy backlog, strong margins, and accelerating AI adoption across the suite. This print matters because management is guiding to faster growth in the back half and is leaning into AI agents, platform extensibility, and the medium-enterprise motion to sustain double-digit top-line with disciplined margins. Confirmation on demand signals (cRPO, win rates) and AI monetization is key.

Demand indicators & guidance cadence – Q1 cRPO up ~15.6%; FY26 subscription revenue guide reiterated with an expected H2 acceleration; Q2 cRPO guide +15–16% (incl. ~1-pt tenant impact). Update on billings vs. backlog will be scrutinized.

Platform leverage : ExtendPro & marketplace – ExtendPro more than doubled YoY; partner ecosystem expanding with 25 new marketplace apps in Q1 and increasing partner-sourced pipeline. Expect questions on ecosystem revenue and pull-through.

AI agents monetization & attach – New ACV across AI products more than doubled YoY; ~25% of expansions included an AI SKU. Investors will look for contribution to cRPO and evidence that agents become needle-movers in H2.

