Live: Will Okta Move Higher After Q2 Earnings? 247 Wall Street

Key Points Guidance watch: management flagged Q2 revenue growth ~10% with 26% op margin; FY margin ~25%.

Product catalysts: securing non-human identities and Auth0’s “Auth for GenAI” move from preview to GA.

Federal lens: public-sector wins strong but near-term uncertainty included in outlook.

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) reports after the close. The setup hinges on two threads: (1) whether sales specialization keeps pipeline building without dinging cRPO and (2) how new products—Identity Security Posture Management, Privileged Access, and Auth for GenAI—translate into upsell/new logo momentum while margins stay tight. Management reiterated prudence on macro/federal while keeping investment levels intact.

Estimates Snapshot

Q2 EPS: $0.85

Q2 Revenue: $711.9M

FY2026 EPS: $3.29 | FY2026 Revenue: $2.86B

| FY2027 EPS: $3.58 | FY2027 Revenue: $3.14B

Keys to Watch Tonight

Go-to-market specialization results – Early signs are positive; management says Q1 metrics tracked well despite field changes. Watch NRR “channel” and new-business mix. AI/Agentic push (Auth0 + Okta platform) – “Auth for GenAI” usage-based pricing; growing focus on securing agent workflows via OAuth/MCP. Look for GA timing and deal anecdotes. Securing non-human identities (NHIs) – ISPM + Privileged Access positioned as end-to-end fabric; investors want proof points and monetization. Public sector & cRPO cadence – Strong Q1 federal deals but prudence in outlook; cRPO modeling implies Q2 dip with recovery later in the year. Margin guardrails – Guide calls for ~26% non-GAAP op margin in Q2 and ~25% for FY26 while investing behind product breadth.

