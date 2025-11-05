S&P 500
6,827.80
+0.61%
Dow Jones
47,473.00
+0.57%
Nasdaq 100
25,736.50
+1.01%
Russell 2000
2,473.45
+1.64%
FTSE 100
9,803.30
+0.83%
Nikkei 225
51,379.80
+0.30%
Stock Market Live November 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Still Falling on AI Worries as More AI Companies Report
Home > Investing > Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters

Investing

Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters

Options Traders Flip Bearish as Oracle (ORCL) Falters
By Douglas A. McIntyre Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) fell 11% this past week, sliding to $245.01 as retail investors and options traders have grown wary after a months long run in AI stocks. Options traders across social platforms like Reddit, and X are leading the sentiment shift lower.

Quick Read

  • Oracle (ORCL) dropped 11% in one week to $245.01, down 29% from its 52-week high of $345.12.
  • Oracle trades at a 60 P/E ratio while quarterly earnings growth turned negative at 1.9% year over year.
  • Retail sentiment on Reddit shifted sharply bearish, with sentiment scores falling from 61 to 41 out of 100.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

More than a few threads have shifted from cautiously optimistic to outright bearish. What’s striking is that this pessimism grows despite Oracle posting strong fundamentals and ambitious forecast for 2028 revenue.

The Options Community Sours on Oracle

Sentiment across Reddit’s r/options subreddit shows Oracle discussion deteriorating sharply. The past few days, sentiment scores oscillated between neutral and negative territory, with the most recent readings settling at 41 out of 100, a marked decline from 61 just days earlier. This isn’t casual chatter either. Recent threads collected over 100 upvotes and sustained comment activity in the first 48 hours.

The bearish tilt in options discussions reflects real concerns that go beyond typical market gyrations:

  • Oracle trades at a close to a 60 P/E ratio, leaving very little breathing room for any other than spectacular growth
  • Quarterly earnings growth turned negative at -1.9% YoY, a jarring reversal among concerns about margin pressure
  • The company faces intensifying competition in AI infrastructure from all comers. Everyone from Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) to OpenAI is building out their own massive infrastructure.

Today, nearly all Oracle discussion is concentrated in options-focused trades rather than direct ownership. Usually this means traders are looking at Oracle as a short term speculative trade, not a long term investment. Conviction is wavering.

Technical Pressure Meets Analyst Optimism

The stock now trades below its 50-day moving average of $278.52 and the RSI has plummeted to 35.20, approaching oversold territory. Over the past week alone, Oracle has given back nearly 29% of its value off its 52-week high of $345.12.

For context, the last time RSI was this depressed was April 2025, before a sharp rebound.

The gap between what analysts see and what retail traders are pricing in suggests the market is either overreacting to near-term noise or catching something the Street has missed. Either way, if Oracle bounces from oversold levels, call option activity could surge. If it breaks lower, puts become the trade. For now, retail investors are clearly hedging their bets.

The image featured for this article is © Scott Olson / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 3, 2025

Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)

No other company has been as important as NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2025, but today retail investors are souring on…
DoorDash (DASH) Sentiment Gets Cut In Half, from 41 to 20
Austin Smith | Oct 31, 2025

DoorDash (DASH) Sentiment Gets Cut In Half, from 41 to 20

DoorDash Sentiment Collapses to Lowest Level in Months Retail investor sentiment around DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has deteriorated sharply over the…
Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Investors Flip Bearish as DraftKings Tumbles Toward 52-Week Lows

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) fell 10.2% over the past week, dropping to $31.16 from $34.70, coinciding with a dramatic collapse…
Investor Faith In Chipotle (CMG) Falls 50% On Battered US Consumer Spending
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 1, 2025

Investor Faith In Chipotle (CMG) Falls 50% On Battered US Consumer Spending

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) collapsed over 20% on growing concerns about affordability and signs of a weakened…
Retail Traders Change Tune on Align Stock (ALGN) After Steep Pullback
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Traders Change Tune on Align Stock (ALGN) After Steep Pullback

Shares of Align Technology (ALGN) are up 0.30% today, but the real action is happening off the tape. Reddit mentions…
UPS Investor Sentiment Drops 60% on Earnings Backfire And 48,000 Job Cuts
Austin Smith | Oct 31, 2025

UPS Investor Sentiment Drops 60% on Earnings Backfire And 48,000 Job Cuts

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares closed Friday at $96.42, but the real story isn’t the recovery. It’s the stunning…
Reddit’s Newest Low-Priced AI Stock Is Fueling Extreme Trading Volumes
Joel South | Oct 9, 2025

Reddit’s Newest Low-Priced AI Stock Is Fueling Extreme Trading Volumes

POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET), a silicon photonics innovator targeting AI data centers, has ignited a frenzy on Reddit, particularly among…
Retail Traders Warm Up to Opendoor (OPEN) Again
Austin Smith | Oct 27, 2025

Retail Traders Warm Up to Opendoor (OPEN) Again

Retail Traders Are Warming Up to Opendoor Again Opendoor (OPEN) shares jumped 12.7% over the past five trading days, finally…
Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)
Austin Smith | Oct 29, 2025

Retail Sentiment Soars After Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Bet Pumps Shares 25% (NOK, NVDA)

Shares of Nokia (NASDAQ: NOK) surged 25% yesterday after Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a $1 billion strategic investment to accelerate…

Top Gaining Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 7,497,871
+$29.58
+11.81%
$279.96
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 10,184,686
+$3.30
+11.38%
$32.31
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 21,962,548
+$21.38
+9.81%
$239.41
Johnson Controls
JCI Vol: 9,641,918
+$10.48
+9.43%
$121.52
Amgen
AMGN Vol: 3,776,012
+$25.89
+8.72%
$322.59

Top Losing Stocks

Zimmer Biomet
ZBH Vol: 7,202,697
-$16.14
15.64%
$87.04
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 50,895,354
-$5.07
10.70%
$42.33
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 4,265,877
-$69.68
9.87%
$636.45
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 6,562,377
-$14.06
9.33%
$136.69
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 12,664,591
-$11.48
7.47%
$142.08