Investing

Even Cisco’s 2% Dividend Can’t Save Them From Investor Hate

By Douglas A. McIntyre
© BearFotos / Shutterstock.com

Shares of Cisco(NASDAQ:CSCO) are trading just under $78 per share. They’ve done well, up 37% over the past year and still near a 52-week high.

Despite this, retail investors on Reddit have turned starkly bearish. Social sentiment has plunged to 35/100 today (50/100 is neutral). Even Cisco’s respectable 2.09% dividend yield, a standout in the tech sector, and solid fundamentals can’t seem to shake the growing pessimism.

Explaining Reddit’s Turn on Cisco

Mentions of Cisco spiked across r/investing in mid-November, with the tone shifting from neutral to clearly negative. One widely discussed post on r/investing captured the mood perfectly, warning that Cisco “finally made up its losses from the dotcom bubble burst 25 years ago” and cautioning that  “bubbles pop and the drawdowns from that can last a really long time,”. This found resonance with 65 comments, and 53 upvotes. A comparison to Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) was also made, and easy to see.

CSCO, an example of bubbles and extended drawdowns
by
u/fallingdowndizzyvr in
investing

The concerns are rooted in valuation and momentum. Cisco trades at a trailing P/E of 30, with just 6% earnings growth year-over-year. That’s a PEG ratio of 5, signaling an expensive stock relative to growth.  Key reasons for the bearish turn include:

  • A P/E that’s still richer than other faster growing stocks like Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG)
  • RSI above 70 since November 13, indicating overbought conditions
  • 11 of 26 analysts rate the stock a Hold, reflecting tepid Wall Street conviction

Sentiment vs. Performance

Cisco’s recent 11% monthly gain and strong margins (23.6% operating, 17.9% profit) show clear operational strength. But rapid appreciation combined with stretched technicals has investors locking in profits rather than adding exposure. The disconnect is stark: fundamentals remain solid, but timing concerns and valuation worries dominate the conversation. With sentiment at 35 and RSI signaling exhaustion, even a 2.09% dividend can’t convince Reddit that now is the time to buy.

