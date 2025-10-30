Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Key Points Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) enters Q3 earnings with expectations for 12% revenue growth and a 9% EPS increase year over year. Amazon shares have been under pressure recently and are down 2.4% today headed into earnings. This Amazon live blog will post automatic updates and analysis the moment their earnings hit after the bell. All you have to do is leave this page open and posts will appear automatically.

Amazon’s AWS demand and AI infrastructure remain focal points as management invests heavily in capacity and custom silicon.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) reports third-quarter earnings after the close today, and Wall Street is again focused on its dual growth engines: e-commerce scale and cloud computing dominance. The stock trades near $225, off recent highs, as investors weigh robust AWS fundamentals against macro and tariff headwinds discussed in the company’s last call.

In Q2, Amazon posted revenue of $167.7 billion, up 12% year over year, and normalized EPS of $1.68, topping consensus by 27%. CEO Andy Jassy highlighted continued improvements in logistics efficiency, a record Prime Day event, and accelerating advertising revenue. CFO Brian Olsavsky emphasized cost discipline, a 190-basis-point margin expansion in North America, and strong international improvement.

Management guided Q3 revenue between $174 billion and $179.5 billion, implying double-digit top-line growth. The focus now shifts to AWS growth reacceleration, ad revenue sustainability, and how tariff exposure may impact consumer spending through the holiday season.

What to Expect This Quarter

Revenue: $177.76 billion

$177.76 billion EPS (Normalized): $1.56

$1.56 FY 2025 Revenue: $708.84 billion

$708.84 billion FY 2025 EPS: $6.65

$6.65 FY 2026 Revenue: $781.89 billion

$781.89 billion FY 2026 EPS: $7.61

That represents roughly 12% sales growth and a 9% earnings increase year over year.

Key Areas to Watch

1. AWS Acceleration and AI Infrastructure- AWS grew 17.5% last quarter to a $123 billion annualized run rate. Amazon disclosed that supply constraints in power and chips were limiting capacity but said these should ease progressively. AWS Trainium 2 and new Bedrock and AgentCore tools position Amazon to capitalize on enterprise AI adoption.

2. Advertising Growth Momentum- Ad revenue surged 22% to $15.7 billion in Q2, led by sponsored products and the Amazon DSP. Partnerships with Roku and Disney’s ad exchange broaden access to premium CTV inventory, a key watchpoint for continued margin leverage.

3. North America and International Margins- Operating margins hit 7.5% and 4.1%, respectively, with improved inventory placement and automation lowering costs. Investors will watch if these productivity gains persist amid higher CapEx.

4. Alexa+ and Emerging Platforms- Management called Alexa+ “much more intelligent and capable,” with early users showing higher engagement. Any incremental disclosure on monetization or subscription traction would be viewed as a positive catalyst.

5. Tariffs and Consumer Demand- Jassy reiterated that demand has not yet weakened under tariff pressure, but visibility remains limited. Comments on elasticity into the holiday quarter could influence sentiment for both Amazon and peers.