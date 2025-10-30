Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?
Key Points
- Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) enters Q3 earnings with expectations for 12% revenue growth and a 9% EPS increase year over year. Amazon shares have been under pressure recently and are down 2.4% today headed into earnings. This Amazon live blog will post automatic updates and analysis the moment their earnings hit after the bell. All you have to do is leave this page open and posts will appear automatically.
- Amazon’s AWS demand and AI infrastructure remain focal points as management invests heavily in capacity and custom silicon.
Live Updates
Updates to Resume Once Amazon's Call Ends
It's Nothing But Winning for Tech Stocks Tonight
After tech stocks disappointed tonight, they’re getting tired of winning tonight.
Amazon shares popped immediately after earnings and haven’t looked back. They’re up 11.4% headed into the company’s conference call that begins in two minutes.
Apple initially dropped, but bullish guidance for the holiday season has shares up more than 4%.
Strategy had less than 5% odds of beating earnings in prediction markets and did, shares are up 4%.
Gains are Holding - Conference Call Next
Amazon shares are still up 11%. The next big event is the company’s conference call at 5 p.m. ET.
Apple Reports Next
AWS Profit Margins Up From Last Quarter
Another boost for Amazon investors, their operating income margin on AWS last quarter was 33%. That number jumped to 34.7% this quarter.
So it’s not just higher revenue than expected, its also better margins.
Amazon Hasn't Seen An Earnings Reaction This Big Since...
Amazon shares are currently 10% after-hours after beating EPS and AWS coming in above expectations.
The last time Amazon saw a 10% gap after earnings? July 2022.
Let's Focus on Guidance
Amazon issued sales guidance for the next quarter of $206 billion to $213 billion. At the midpoint, that’s above estimates of $208.45 billion.
Operating income guidance looks even better. The company put a range of $21 billion to $26 billion, or a midpoint of $23.5 billion. That’s significantly above Wall Street’s expectations of about $21 billion.
In short, Amazon’s operating income guidance is another reason shares are soaring after hours.
Amazon Shares Are Up 10% After Earnings: Here's The Key Metrics You Need to Know
Amazon shares are surging after releasing earnings. Shares are up 10% thanks to:
- AWS revenue that easily topped Wall Street estimates
- EPS and revenue that smashed expectations last quarter.
Here are the biggest metrics you need to watch from Amazon’s Q3.
AMZN | Amazon.com Q3’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $1.95 (Est. $1.54) [✅]; UP +36% YoY
- Revenue: $180.2B [✅]; UP +13% YoYN/A
- Net Income: $21.2B (Est. N/A) [✅]; UP +39% YoY
- Operating Income: $17.4B [✅]; UP +0% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $14.8B; DOWN -69% YoY
- Operating Cash Flow: $130.7B; UP +16% YoY
Outlook:
- Revenue: $206.0B – $213.0B [✅]
- This guidance anticipates a favorable impact of approximately 190 basis points from foreign exchange rates.
- Expected growth between 10% and 13% compared to Q4 2024.
- Operating Income: $21.0B – $26.0B [✅]
- This guidance assumes no additional business acquisitions, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.
Q3 Segment Performance:
- North America Revenue: $106.3B[✅]; UP +11% YoY
- International Revenue: $40.9B [✅]; UP +14% YoY
- AWS Revenue: $33.0B [✅]; UP +20% YoY
Other Key Q3 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $17.4B [✅]; UP +0% YoY
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $70.5B
- Inventories: $41.5B
- Debt: $50.7B
- Stockholders’ Equity: $369.6B
CEO Commentary:
- Andy Jassy: “We continue to see strong momentum and growth across Amazon as AI drives meaningful improvements in every corner of our business. AWS is growing at a pace we haven’t seen since 2022, re-accelerating to 20.2% YoY. We continue to see strong demand in AI and core infrastructure, and we’ve been focused on accelerating capacity – adding more than 3.8 gigawatts in the past 12 months.”
EPS a 24% beat
Amazon’s EPS is a 24% beat. Revenue beats by 1%, with overall revenue growth at 13%.
AWS Beats the Whisper Numbers
Remember, we posted the whipser number for AWS growth was 18.5%, Amazon beat that number and that’s all Wall Street is focused on initially.
Shares are now up 11%.
It's a Big Earnings Beat for Amazon
Does Amazon have its groove back? Shares are jumping by more than 10% after hours.
We told you AWS would be the number, and AWS beat Wall Street’s expectations.
We will keep updating this post… Developing…
Amazon Earnings Are Out: Here are the Headlines
Adjusted EPS: $1.95 (Wall St expected $1.56)
Revenue: $180.17 Billion (Wall St expected $177.76 billion)
AWS Revenue: $33.01 billion vs $32.39 billion estimated
Stock Reaction: Shares up 9%
Here are the AWS Numbers to Watch from Amazon Tonight
Bank of America just issued a research note ahead of Amazon’s earnings and predict AWS of $32.3 billion this quarter.
Wall Street’s ‘whisper number’ is reportedly 18.5% year-over-year growth.
The moment Amazon’s earnings go live we will be looking at AWS’ growth and whether it tops these numbers. That will likely dictate whether shares of Amazon are up or down after earnings.
Amazon Falling Into the Close
Amazon shares are down 3.1% with about 15 minutes left in the trading day, which is a session low for the company.
Overall, the Nasdaq is down about 1.5% today after both Microsoft and Meta Platforms disappointed. Investors have broadly rotated into sectors like Financials and Healthcare during today’s trading.
Amazon will report tonight with serious question marks about the company’s ability to execute as cloud computing moves to AI worklaods. Last night, both Google Cloud and Microsoft’s Azure posted healthy results.
One of the primary reasons Amazon fell 8% after it reported earnings in late July was the company’s cloud performance is lagging peers and it looks like Amazon is bleeding market share.
Other parts of Amazon’s future look bright. Amazon is a leader in robotics and should see retail margins expand in the future. Its advertising business is now about the size of all television advertising.
And yet, whether the comapny closes up tomorrow will likely depend on what the company has to say about AWS tonight.
Prediction Markets Place an 87% Probability on Amazon (AMZN) Beating Earnings Tonight
What are the odds Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) will beat earnings tonight? According to popular prediction market Polymarket, it’s 87%.
As of 3:20 p.m. ET, $46,020 has been wagered on Amazon’s earnings. Buying a contract on ‘Yes’ for Amazon beating earnings currently costs $.87.
A couple of notes: First of all, beating earnings is defined as Amazon posting EPS of greater than $1.56 last quarter. Second, Amazon normally beats earnings so an 87% chance doesn’t surprise us.
Amazon has beaten Wall Street’s expectations for 11 straight quarters. In addition, their ‘earnings surprise’ is normally quite large. Last quarter, they beat Wall Street’s expected EPS by 26% but shares still fell the next day.
Oh, and just because a company has 87% odds to beat earnings doesn’t make it a sure thing. Last night, prediction markets placed greater than 90% odds that Meta would beat earnings. The company then missed thanks to a large one-time charge.
Amazon Earnings History and Stock Performance After Recent Earnings Releases
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 2025
|+26.1%
|–8.27%
|–4.69%
|–1.34%
|Q1 2025
|+17.1%
|–0.12%
|+0.99%
|+7.87%
|Q4 2024
|+25.4%
|–4.05%
|–3.54%
|–6.68%
|Q3 2024
|+25.2%
|+6.19%
|+12.69%
|+13.45%
Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) reports third-quarter earnings after the close today, and Wall Street is again focused on its dual growth engines: e-commerce scale and cloud computing dominance. The stock trades near $225, off recent highs, as investors weigh robust AWS fundamentals against macro and tariff headwinds discussed in the company’s last call.
In Q2, Amazon posted revenue of $167.7 billion, up 12% year over year, and normalized EPS of $1.68, topping consensus by 27%. CEO Andy Jassy highlighted continued improvements in logistics efficiency, a record Prime Day event, and accelerating advertising revenue. CFO Brian Olsavsky emphasized cost discipline, a 190-basis-point margin expansion in North America, and strong international improvement.
Management guided Q3 revenue between $174 billion and $179.5 billion, implying double-digit top-line growth. The focus now shifts to AWS growth reacceleration, ad revenue sustainability, and how tariff exposure may impact consumer spending through the holiday season.
What to Expect This Quarter
- Revenue: $177.76 billion
- EPS (Normalized): $1.56
- FY 2025 Revenue: $708.84 billion
- FY 2025 EPS: $6.65
- FY 2026 Revenue: $781.89 billion
- FY 2026 EPS: $7.61
That represents roughly 12% sales growth and a 9% earnings increase year over year.
Key Areas to Watch
1. AWS Acceleration and AI Infrastructure- AWS grew 17.5% last quarter to a $123 billion annualized run rate. Amazon disclosed that supply constraints in power and chips were limiting capacity but said these should ease progressively. AWS Trainium 2 and new Bedrock and AgentCore tools position Amazon to capitalize on enterprise AI adoption.
2. Advertising Growth Momentum- Ad revenue surged 22% to $15.7 billion in Q2, led by sponsored products and the Amazon DSP. Partnerships with Roku and Disney’s ad exchange broaden access to premium CTV inventory, a key watchpoint for continued margin leverage.
3. North America and International Margins- Operating margins hit 7.5% and 4.1%, respectively, with improved inventory placement and automation lowering costs. Investors will watch if these productivity gains persist amid higher CapEx.
4. Alexa+ and Emerging Platforms- Management called Alexa+ “much more intelligent and capable,” with early users showing higher engagement. Any incremental disclosure on monetization or subscription traction would be viewed as a positive catalyst.
5. Tariffs and Consumer Demand- Jassy reiterated that demand has not yet weakened under tariff pressure, but visibility remains limited. Comments on elasticity into the holiday quarter could influence sentiment for both Amazon and peers.