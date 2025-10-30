Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) September quarter results arrive after a record June period driven by iPhone and Services strength. Wall Street expects Apple to deliver ajusted EPS of $1.77 and revenue of $102.25 billion last quarter. This Apple live blog will post automatic updates and analysis the moment their earnings hit after the bell. All you have to do is leave this page open and posts will appear automatically.

Apple’s AI investment, Apple Intelligence rollout, and tariff costs will dominate the discussion.

Apple (Nasdaq:AAPL) reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the close today, capping a year marked by renewed product strength and record Services growth. The stock trades at all-time highs as investors focus on whether its new AI strategy and broad product refresh can sustain momentum through the holiday quarter.

In the June period, Apple delivered revenue of $94.0 billion, up 10% year over year, and EPS of $1.57, a 12% gain that topped Wall Street estimates by nearly 10%. CEO Tim Cook credited strong iPhone 16 demand, double-digit Mac growth, and record Services performance. He also emphasized Apple’s heavy investment in on-device artificial intelligence and its expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint.

What to Expect When Apple Reports Tonight

Metric Q4 FY2025 Estimate Q1 FY2026 Estimate FY2025 FY2026 Revenue $102.25 B $131.70 B $415.66 B $440.94 B EPS (Normalized) $1.77 $2.52 $7.38 $8.05 YoY Sales Growth +7.7% +6.0% +6.3% +6.1%

CFO Kevan Parekh said Apple expects mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth and a gross margin of 46%–47%, reflecting about $1.1 billion in tariff-related costs. Analysts have turned incrementally bullish: eight have raised EPS estimates over the past month, with few downward revisions.

Key Areas to Watch When Apple Reports

1. iPhone 16 Upgrade Cycle and Regional Demand- Apple achieved 13% iPhone growth last quarter and shipped its three-billionth device. Emerging markets such as India, the Middle East, and Brazil are key to sustaining that pace.

2. Services and App Store Momentum- Services revenue reached a record $27.4 billion, up 13% year over year, with double-digit growth across regions. Watch for updates on App Store, Apple TV+, and paid subscription growth, now exceeding one billion.

3. Generative AI and Apple Intelligence- Apple has rolled out more than 20 “Apple Intelligence” features across iOS 26, macOS, and iPadOS, with a more personalized Siri due next year. Management called AI a “profound technology” shaping every device category.

4. Tariffs and U.S. Manufacturing Shift- Tariffs added roughly $800 million in costs last quarter and will rise again this period. Apple reiterated its $500 billion U.S. investment plan, including Arizona chip production and a Detroit manufacturing academy.

5. FY2026 Outlook and Margin Trajectory

Investors will parse management’s guidance tone—particularly whether Apple signals accelerating Services growth or easing cost pressures into next year.