Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Key Points
- Apple’s (Nasdaq: AAPL) September quarter results arrive after a record June period driven by iPhone and Services strength. Wall Street expects Apple to deliver ajusted EPS of $1.77 and revenue of $102.25 billion last quarter. This Apple live blog will post automatic updates and analysis the moment their earnings hit after the bell. All you have to do is leave this page open and posts will appear automatically.
- Apple’s AI investment, Apple Intelligence rollout, and tariff costs will dominate the discussion.
Live Updates
Expect Updates from this Blog After Apple's Call
We’ll update this blog with key areas to watch after Apple’s earnings call.
If you’d like to get a concise summary of everything you need to know from the call, simply leave this page open and an update will load once the call ends in about an hour.
What a Turnaround for Apple
Right after Apple reported shares were down 3%.
Yet, everything has now flipped.
We reported on the reasons why: Guidance issued by Tim Cook is extremely bullish in the holiday quarter and above Wall Street expectations.
Shares are now up 4.3%.
Tonight is a big reversal from last night, when Meta Platforms and Microsoft both sank after releasing earnings.
Next up is Apple’s conference call. Key areas to watch will be more commentary on iPhone demand next quarter, the company’s expected rebound in China, and commentary on the company’s AI strategy.
Apple (AAPL) Shares Just Skyrocketed - Here's the Reason Why
Wow, Apple shares were down 2% and then suddenly went vertical. They’re now up 1.8%. That’s a 4% reversal for Apple, which is fairly dramatic for a company this size and is surely leaving some investors scratching their heads what’s going on.
It looks like the driver of the reversal is reports that hit newswires about Tim Cook’s forecasting 10-12% growth for the holiday quarter, which is above what Wall Street expects.
We had reported this guidance in our 4:32 p.m. update before shares reversed.
Apple CEO Tim Cook singled out demand for its iPhone 17 lineup as a key driver for their bullish holiday growth.
Apple Just Reported Earnings and is Down 1.5%: Here are the 3 Figures Driving its Decline
Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) just reported earnings and was initially down 3%, but shares have rebounded a bit and are now down 1.5%
Here are the three most important figures that are driving the after-hours reaction:
- China sales of $14.49 billion versus estimates of $16.4 billion last quarter disappointed. Apple is predicting a return to growth next quarter, but that’s a big disappointment.
- iPhone sales also disappointed. iPhone sales were $49,03 billion versus expectations of $50.19. billion.
- However, here’s a bright spot: Apple’s services division beat expectations. Sales of $28.75 billion topped expectations of $28.2 billion.
We’ll continue updating this live blog with Wall Street’s reaction to earnings.
Biggest Weakness Last Quarter: China
Apple’s biggest weakness last quarter was China sales.
China sales were $14.5 billion last quarter, that’s below expectations of $16.4 billion.
Were it not for this China miss, we could be seeing a much stronger reaction after-hours.
Apple stock is bouncing off its initial lows, down about 1% after initially dropping 3%.
iPhone Miss
Apple’s iPhone sales missed last quarter with $49.03 billion vs expectations of $50.19 billion.
However, Apple is predicting iPhone revenue will grow at double-digit rates next quarter.
Apple Earnings Are Out
Adjusted EPS: $1.85 (Wall St expected $1.77)
Revenue: $102.5 Billion (Wall St expected $102.25 billion)
Stock Reaction: Shares down 3%
Apple Earnings In About 8 Minutes: Here's The Last Minute Details you Need to Know
We’re 8 minutes away from Apple‘s (Nasdaq: AAPL) earnings. Here are three things you need to know before they’re released:
1.) Make sure you leave this page open because updates will begin at 4:30 and post automatically.
As a reminder, Wall Street expects the following from Apple tonight:
|Metric
|Q4 FY2025 Estimate
|Q1 FY2026 Estimate
|FY2025
|FY2026
|Revenue
|$102.25 B
|$131.70 B
|$415.66 B
|$440.94 B
|EPS (Normalized)
|$1.77
|$2.52
|$7.38
|$8.05
|YoY Sales Growth
|+7.7%
|+6.0%
|+6.3%
|+6.1%
2.) Apple has beaten Wall Street’s expectations 19 out of the last 20 times they reported earnings. Just because Apple beats Wall Street expectations doesn’t mean shares will be up. We will be providing more details on why shares gain or fall after earnings drop.
Amazon Smashes Earnings Expectations
It was a bad day today for most Magnificent 7 stocks, but Amazon is now 10% after-hours after smashing earnings.
As a reminder, we expect Apple to report earnings at 4:30 p.m. ET. The moment earnings hit we’ll begin posting updates.
Apple Shares Outperforming the Nasdaq Today
Shares of Apple are up .6% with about 18 minutes left in the trading day. That’s impressive outperformance against the broader market. The Nasdaq is down 1.48%.
Will Apple Beat Earnings: Prediction Markets Give it an 84% Probability
Popular prediction market Polymarket currently has Apple at an 84% chance of beating earnings (defined as beating adjusted EPS of $1.76) when it reports tonight.
It’s been a long time since Apple missed earnings, the company has beaten Wall Street’s expectations in 10 straight quarters. Yet, Apple also has seen smaller earnings beats than many of its Mangificent 7 peers across that time.
Yesterday, prediction markets assigned a more than 90% probability Meta would beat earnings, and then the company missed after taking a large one-time charge.
Apple Earnings History and Stock Reactions
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q3 2025
|+9.79%
|–2.50%
|+6.00%
|+12.15%
|Q2 2025
|+1.23%
|–3.74%
|–7.42%
|–0.88%
|Q1 2025
|+2.13%
|–0.67%
|–1.84%
|+1.66%
|Q4 2024
|+2.50%
|–1.33%
|+0.69%
|+1.02%
Apple (Nasdaq:AAPL) reports fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the close today, capping a year marked by renewed product strength and record Services growth. The stock trades at all-time highs as investors focus on whether its new AI strategy and broad product refresh can sustain momentum through the holiday quarter.
In the June period, Apple delivered revenue of $94.0 billion, up 10% year over year, and EPS of $1.57, a 12% gain that topped Wall Street estimates by nearly 10%. CEO Tim Cook credited strong iPhone 16 demand, double-digit Mac growth, and record Services performance. He also emphasized Apple’s heavy investment in on-device artificial intelligence and its expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint.
What to Expect When Apple Reports Tonight
CFO Kevan Parekh said Apple expects mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth and a gross margin of 46%–47%, reflecting about $1.1 billion in tariff-related costs. Analysts have turned incrementally bullish: eight have raised EPS estimates over the past month, with few downward revisions.
Key Areas to Watch When Apple Reports
1. iPhone 16 Upgrade Cycle and Regional Demand- Apple achieved 13% iPhone growth last quarter and shipped its three-billionth device. Emerging markets such as India, the Middle East, and Brazil are key to sustaining that pace.
2. Services and App Store Momentum- Services revenue reached a record $27.4 billion, up 13% year over year, with double-digit growth across regions. Watch for updates on App Store, Apple TV+, and paid subscription growth, now exceeding one billion.
3. Generative AI and Apple Intelligence- Apple has rolled out more than 20 “Apple Intelligence” features across iOS 26, macOS, and iPadOS, with a more personalized Siri due next year. Management called AI a “profound technology” shaping every device category.
4. Tariffs and U.S. Manufacturing Shift- Tariffs added roughly $800 million in costs last quarter and will rise again this period. Apple reiterated its $500 billion U.S. investment plan, including Arizona chip production and a Detroit manufacturing academy.
5. FY2026 Outlook and Margin Trajectory
Investors will parse management’s guidance tone—particularly whether Apple signals accelerating Services growth or easing cost pressures into next year.