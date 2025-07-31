Live: Will Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) Jump After Earnings Today? Canva

Key Points Apple reports earnings after the bell tonight and will try to turn around its underwhelming 2025 performance.

Here’s the consensus figures Wall Street expects the company to report today: Revenue: $89.2 billion EPS: $1.43 Operating Cash Flow: $25.7 billion Gross Margin: 46%

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Apple’s earnings hit the newswires. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear after Apple reports.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) reports earnings after the bell today. Heading into today, the company is down 14% year-to-date, a figure that looks even worse after Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) both blew out earnings last night.

Here’s What Apple Posted Last Quarter

Apple last reported earnings on May 1st. The earnings were disappointing and shares fell the next day. Overall, Apple shares are down 2% from their May 1st close while the Nasdaq Composite has soared 19%.

AAPL | Apple Inc. Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:

Adj. EPS: $1.65 ✅; UP +8% YoY

$1.65 ✅; UP +8% YoY Revenue: $95.4B [✅]; UP +5% YoY

Q2 Segment Performance:

Services Revenue: Reached new all-time high; specific revenue not disclosed

Other Key Q2 Metrics:

Operating Cash Flow: $24B; UP from previous year

$24B; UP from previous year Cash Dividend: $0.26 per share; UP 4% YoY

$0.26 per share; UP 4% YoY Share Repurchase Program: Authorized up to $100B

CEO Commentary:

Tim Cook: “Today Apple is reporting strong quarterly results, including double-digit growth in Services. We were happy to welcome iPhone 16e to our lineup, and to introduce powerful new Macs and iPads that take advantage of the extraordinary capabilities of Apple silicon. And we were proud to announce that we’ve cut our carbon emissions by 60 percent over the past decade.”

CFO Commentary:

Kevan Parekh: “Our March quarter business performance drove EPS growth of 8 percent and $24 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return $29 billion to shareholders. And thanks to our high levels of customer loyalty and satisfaction, our installed base of active devices once again reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments.”

Strategic Updates:

Apple has cut its carbon emissions by 60 percent over the past decade.

