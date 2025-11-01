S&P 500
6,848.80
-0.31%
Dow Jones
47,620.20
-0.01%
Nasdaq 100
25,874.80
-0.61%
Russell 2000
2,482.03
+0.77%
FTSE 100
9,748.00
-0.19%
Nikkei 225
52,323.70
+1.39%
Home > Investing > What Blackstone’s President Just Said About AI Should Get Nvidia Investors Really Excited

Investing

What Blackstone’s President Just Said About AI Should Get Nvidia Investors Really Excited

What Blackstone’s President Just Said About AI Should Get Nvidia Investors Really Excited
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) leads AI with a $5 trillion market cap amid growing bubble fears.
  • The market is ignoring those concerns and continues to bid up Nvidia’s stock.
  • Blackstone‘s CEO dismisses such concerns and offers excitement for the technology’s future growth.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has spearheaded the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, supplying chips that power everything from data centers to advanced computing. Its stock recently surpassed the $5 trillion market capitalization milestone, making it the world’s most valuable company. This surge reflects investor enthusiasm for AI’s potential to transform industries. 

However, concern is growing that the AI boom resembles past tech bubbles, such as in the dot-com era, where valuations detached from fundamentals led to crashes. Critics argue current prices for Nvidia and its peers are inflated, outpacing real business growth. Despite these warnings, the market has largely dismissed them, continuing to drive shares higher amid strong demand for AI infrastructure. 

The fear of an AI bubble persists, though, casting a shadow over the sector’s sustainability. But not all voices echo this skepticism. Blackstone‘s (NYSE:BX) president and COO recently shared insights that could energize Nvidia investors eyeing long-term expansion.

AI as a Productivity Powerhouse

Jon Gray recently gave an interview with CNBC where he pushed back against bubble talk surrounding AI investments. He emphasized that the massive capital flowing into the sector stems from tangible productivity gains already emerging. Gray highlighted examples in coding, customer engagement, legal work, and content creation where AI is driving efficiencies. 

He described the current wave as a “huge investment boom in chips and data centers” to enable a broader productivity surge. Gray noted that global labor costs represent trillions of dollars annually, so even a modest reduction through AI could unlock enormous value. 

This contrasts with traditional bubbles, which bet on speculative future revenues; here, the focus is on cutting expenses today. Blackstone itself is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, securing 15- to 20-year leases with trillion-dollar tech giants, not building speculatively like risky real estate booms. 

Gray acknowledged potential misallocations of capital, drawing parallels to railroads and the internet, where some ventures failed but the overall transformation succeeded. He stressed responsible investing to capture the “very large prize” AI offers, warning that Wall Street may underestimate its disruptive impact on legacy businesses.

Huang Echoes the Sentiment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang echoed Gray’s views during remarks at the APEC summit in South Korea this morning. Fielding questions on AI stocks’ potential bubble, Huang asserted that we are at the start of a decade-long buildout of a new computing platform, arguing AI has moved beyond curiosity to delivering real utility for consumers and corporations. That is what makes it profitable and justifies increased investments. 

This came after Nvidia announced a massive new deal with the South Korean government and some of the country’s biggest tech giants, including Samsung and Hyundai, to supply 260,000 Blackwell accelerators. Each is expected to deploy 50,000 of Nvidia’s chips in their smart factories, while Naver — the country’s largest internet provider — will acquire 60,000 chips. 

 Huang’s optimism reinforces Gray’s narrative: AI isn’t hype but a foundational shift driving sustained demand for Nvidia’s hardware.

Key Takeaway

Because of the misallocations that will occur, the AI boom can give the appearance of being a bubble. Yet Gray and Huang make compelling cases that current investments yield lasting returns through increased profitability, productivity boosts, and infrastructure.

Bubbles burst when promises falter, but AI’s early wins in cost savings and efficiency suggest there is durability here. That’s not to say risks such as overcapacity or economic downturns couldn’t trigger corrections, but they are more speed bumps on the road to further growth. What we are seeing may just be overvaluation rather than a bubble.

For Nvidia investors, these endorsements signal that the sector’s growth phase may extend far beyond today’s valuation. If the history of transformative tech is any guide, the rewards Nvidia investors will reap will outweigh the perils.

The image featured for this article is © Shutterstock / tech_BG

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Are Nvidia’s Latest AI Bets the Biggest Risk to Its $4.3 Trillion Valuation?
Rich Duprey | Sep 26, 2025

Are Nvidia’s Latest AI Bets the Biggest Risk to Its $4.3 Trillion Valuation?

As the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution sweeps across industries, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands at its heart, its AI chips becoming the…
Tomorrow’s Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Opportunities Nvidia Is Taking Lead on Today
Rich Duprey | Jan 13, 2025

Tomorrow’s Multi-Trillion-Dollar AI Opportunities Nvidia Is Taking Lead on Today

24/7 Wall St. : Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote address at CES 2025 last week, revealing not…
Have You Missed This New Multi Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity? Nvidia Hasn’t.
Rich Duprey | Jun 25, 2025

Have You Missed This New Multi Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity? Nvidia Hasn’t.

The Ascent of Autonomous Vehicles The autonomous vehicle (AV) revolution is gaining momentum, with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) launching its robotaxi pilot…
Nvidia’s New Tech Links AI Chips to Quantum Computers—Time to Buy?
Joey Frenette | Oct 29, 2025

Nvidia’s New Tech Links AI Chips to Quantum Computers—Time to Buy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may not be a quantum computing innovator, but CEO Jensen Huang, a man some consider the godfather of…
Can Nvidia Stave Off a Stock Collapse on Wednesday?
Rich Duprey | Aug 25, 2025

Can Nvidia Stave Off a Stock Collapse on Wednesday?

Will a 53% Sales Surge Trigger a Collapse? Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the linchpin of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution,…
Big Tech’s AI Bubble: Meta’s Move Hints at a Looming Crash
Rich Duprey | Aug 21, 2025

Big Tech’s AI Bubble: Meta’s Move Hints at a Looming Crash

The AI Gold Rush Hits a Wall The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has propelled Big Tech valuations to dizzying heights,…
What Jensen Huang Just Said About Elon Musk Should Get Nvidia Investors Excited
Rich Duprey | Oct 9, 2025

What Jensen Huang Just Said About Elon Musk Should Get Nvidia Investors Excited

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear since the early days of the AI boom, with its stock surging more than…
Will Nvidia Be the First $20 Trillion Stock? At Least One Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
Rich Duprey | Jul 9, 2025

Will Nvidia Be the First $20 Trillion Stock? At Least One Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

The AI Titan’s Ascent Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has evolved from a niche graphics chip maker to a global technology titan, driven…
Jensen Huang Just Put a $1 Trillion Price Tag on the AI Gold Rush
Joey Frenette | Jun 27, 2025

Jensen Huang Just Put a $1 Trillion Price Tag on the AI Gold Rush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) just pole-vaulted into first place in the market race after last week’s impressive surge of nearly 7%. Undoubtedly, it…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 6,158,799
+$33.36
+14.28%
$266.94
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 166,335,445
+$21.36
+9.58%
$244.22
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 20,139,308
+$12.08
+8.75%
$150.21
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 18,230,396
+$1.46
+7.83%
$20.10
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 6,605,864
+$5.89
+7.20%
$87.69

Top Losing Stocks

Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 26,562,417
-$9.98
14.63%
$58.22
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 1,646,455
-$82.56
7.59%
$1,005.00
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,960,990
-$25.27
5.85%
$406.71
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 368,420
-$17.00
5.49%
$292.64
Arthur J. Gallagher
AJG Vol: 5,066,733
-$12.54
4.79%
$249.49