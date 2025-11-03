Here are Monday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Apple, Cisco Systems, Costco, Meta Platforms, NVIDIA and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The third-quarter earnings season is slowing as we enter November, but only 67% have reported as of last Friday, so there are still a number to come.

One very positive note for investors is that 84% of those who have reported beat Wall Street estimates.

With a third of the S&P 500 still to report in the next two weeks, investors will start to focus on the incoming economic data for any hints of higher inflation.

Pre-Market Futures:

The futures are trading mixed as we prepare to start the new week and month, with the NASDAQ once again leading the way higher. After a bleak trading day on Thursday, the markets rallied on Friday on the strength of some impressive earnings and President Trump’s successful meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. With third-quarter earnings winding down, investors will be laser-focused on incoming economic data for clues about what the Federal Reserve has in store regarding a potential December rate cut. Chairman Powell said flat out last week that a December cut was “far from guaranteed,” and traders ratcheted down their expectations from 90% to 67% for a cut. While the slowing jobs outlook should support another rate cut next month, concerns over a resurgence of inflation are at the forefront of the Fed.

Treasury Bonds

Yields were modestly lower across the board, and are flat to start the new trading week. The 10-year Treasury yield closed at4.08% on Friday, pausing its recent rally after the Federal Reserve’s rate cut and hawkish comments. Yields had risen earlier in the week as Fed officials, including Kansas City Fed President Schmid and Dallas Fed President Logan, expressed concerns about future inflation, which they stated made a December rate cut uncertain, echoing the comments of Chairman Powell.

Oil and Gas

Benchmark crude oil prices ended slightly higher on Friday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ending the day at $60.98, while Brent Crude closed at $64.77. Gasoline rose to a one-month high, and natural gas futures soared to a six-month peak on Friday. Crude oil prices experienced volatile trading, influenced by reports of potential U.S. military action in Venezuela, which briefly pushed prices up before Trump’s denial sent them lower. A decrease in U.S. crude inventories supported the positive price action.

Gold

Gold traded lower on Friday as a combination of profit-taking, pressure from a stronger dollar, and hopes for a December rate cut diminished. After hitting an all-time high in mid-October and then backing up into correction territory, many gold analysts feel that the bullion could consolidate around the $4,000 per ounce level. Billionaire and former hedge fund trailblazer Ray Dalio continued to tell investors that Gold is “the safest money, investors should be overweight in times of war and devaluation.” We have always recommended that investors maintain a 5%-10% allocation in their equity accounts at all times.

Crypto:

The cryptocurrency market on Friday saw a recovery from the sharp sell-off earlier in the week, with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) showing moderate gains by the close. US-China trade tensions and hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve had previously impacted the market. On the weekend, Bitcoin was trading above $110,000, while Ethereum was trading at $3,880.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was raised to Buy from Hold at GF Securities with a $308 target price.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at UBS, and they have set a $88 target price.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) was raised to Buy at Accountability Research, which sets a $855 target price objective.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Evercore ISI with a $300 target price.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was raised to Outperform from Perform at KGI Securities with a $1,350 target price.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Piper Sandler, which has a $135 target price.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) was downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Bank of America with a $181 target price.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) was cut to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein, which slashed the target price on the stock to $280 from $350.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Bernstein raised the target price for the stock to $25 from $19 while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Canaccord raised the target price objective on the shares to $185 from $160 and kept a Buy rating on the stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the company with a Neutral rating and $11 target price.

Take-Two Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Jefferies raised the firm’s target price on the shares to $300 from $270 and keeps a Buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) Loop Capital raised the target price on the chip giant to $350 from $250 and keeps an Outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Inc. (NASDAQ: COST) Oppenheimer lowered the price target on the shares to $1,050 from $1,130 but kept an Outperform rating on the stock.