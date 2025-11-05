American Superconductor Falls 20% Following FY26 Q2 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) reported FY26 Q2 earnings after market close on Nov. 5, delivering a fifth consecutive quarter of profitability. Revenue reached $65.9M, up more than 20% year over year, though GAAP earnings per share declined slightly to $0.11 from $0.13 in the prior year period. The stock closed at $59.55 ahead of the report, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s ongoing turnaround from years of losses, but shares of AMSC fell by as much as 20% in after hours trading.

Profitability Streak Holds Despite Flat Bottom Line

The headline number masks a more nuanced picture. GAAP net income came in at $4.8M versus $4.9M a year ago, essentially flat despite stronger revenue growth. On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported $0.20 EPS and $8.9M net income, which provides a clearer view of operational performance after adjusting for acquisition-related costs tied to the NWL Inc. acquisition that drove much of the organic growth.

What matters here is the consistency. Five consecutive profitable quarters represent a fundamental shift for a company that lost money in every year from 2011 through 2024. The FY25 fiscal year marked the first profitable year since 2010, with operating cash flow jumping to $28.3M from just $2.1M the prior year. That cash generation validates the earnings quality.

Margins Expand as Scale Takes Hold

Gross margin surpassed 30%, reaching $20.4M on the $65.9M revenue base. This represents meaningful expansion and signals that the company’s cost structure is improving as revenue scales. The Grid segment drove the bulk of growth at $54.34M, while Wind contributed $11.52M. Management’s ability to maintain pricing discipline while growing revenue faster than costs suggests operational leverage is beginning to work in their favor.

Free cash flow came in at $5.4M for the quarter, with operating cash flow of $10.6M. The company also strengthened its balance sheet to $218.8M in cash and equivalents, providing a solid foundation for investments or acquisitions.

Guidance Suggests Momentum Continues

For Q3, management guided to revenue between $65M and $70M with net income expected to exceed $2M. The range implies relatively flat sequential revenue but continued profitability. CEO Daniel P. McGahn noted strong order demand across energy and military markets, supported by tailwinds in domestic manufacturing and reliable power needs. He emphasized confidence in execution and excitement about opportunities ahead in fiscal 2025.

The tone from leadership suggests management sees sustainable demand, though the Q3 guidance does not indicate dramatic acceleration from current levels.

Key Figures

Revenue: $65.9M (up 20%+ year over year)

GAAP EPS: $0.11 (vs. $0.13 prior year)

Non-GAAP EPS: $0.20

GAAP Net Income: $4.8M (vs. $4.9M prior year)

Non-GAAP Net Income: $8.9M

Gross Margin: 30%+

Free Cash Flow: $5.4M

Cash and Equivalents: $218.8M

Grid Segment Revenue: $54.34M

Wind Segment Revenue: $11.52M

The Grid segment clearly carries the business. It represents roughly 82% of quarterly revenue and reflects demand for power resiliency solutions across energy and military applications.

What Investors Should Monitor

The company’s valuation has expanded significantly as the market prices in the profitability turnaround. Analyst consensus sits at a $67.67 price target with all three covering analysts rating the stock a Buy. That said, the stock has cooled from its highs near $70, settling into a more moderate trading range as the initial euphoria around the earnings beat has faded.

The earnings call is scheduled for November 6 at 10:00 AM ET. Management commentary on order trends, customer concentration, and the sustainability of margin expansion will matter more than the headline results. The company’s ability to convert strong order demand into consistent execution will determine whether this profitability inflection holds.

Investors should also track how the Grid and Wind segments perform independently. Grid is clearly the growth driver today, but any material slowdown in that segment would pressure the overall growth narrative that currently supports the stock’s valuation.