Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings

Investing

Bill.com Holdings Jumps 8% After FY26 Q1 Earnings

Bill.com Holdings Jumps 8% After FY26 Q1 Earnings
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • Bill.com Holdings beat profitability expectations in Q1 FY26 despite a modest revenue miss, signaling the company is prioritizing bottom-line performance over top-line acceleration.
  • Shares of BILL are up 8% in after hours trading The stock was down roughly 1.7%, suggesting investors are dismissing the miss.
Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) beat profitability expectations in Q1 FY26 despite a modest revenue miss, signaling the company is prioritizing bottom-line performance over top-line acceleration. Shares of BILL are up 8% in after hours trading The stock was down roughly 1.7%, suggesting investors are dismissing the miss.

EPS Beat Masks a Revenue Shortfall

BILL reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.61, exceeding the $0.52 consensus estimate by 17%. Revenue came in at $395.7M, however, falling short of the $398.9M expectation. The miss was narrow in absolute terms, roughly 0.8% below consensus, but it represents the company’s deliberate shift toward profitability over growth velocity.

CEO René Lacerte framed the quarter as strong, noting the company “started fiscal 2026 with strong momentum” while “delivering a significant beat on profitability.” The emphasis on profitability over revenue growth reflects a strategic recalibration after the company returned to net profitability in FY25 following years of losses.

Transaction Fees Drive the Momentum

The real strength in the quarter came from transaction fees, which climbed to $287.2M, up 16% year over year. Payment volume processed totaled $89B, up 12% annually. Core revenue, which excludes certain pass-through costs, expanded 14% to $358.0M. These metrics suggest underlying business health despite the headline revenue miss.

Operating cash flow reached $78.7M, with free cash flow at $71.7M. The company generated positive cash despite reporting a GAAP operating loss of $20.7M and a GAAP net loss of $3.0M. This divergence underscores the gap between accounting results and operational cash generation, a common dynamic for software companies with deferred revenue models.

New Partnerships Signal Expansion

BILL announced new integrations with NetSuite, Paychex, and Acumatica during the quarter. These partnerships expand the company’s reach into larger enterprise workflows and procurement processes. The company serves approximately 488,000 businesses and processes roughly 1% of US GDP annually, positioning it as a critical infrastructure player in SMB financial operations.

The company also highlighted its “BILL AI Agents” as a driver of “touchless B2B transactions.” This reflects broader industry momentum toward automation and intelligent workflows, though the revenue impact of these initiatives remains early.

Key Figures

Non-GAAP EPS: $0.61 (vs. $0.52 expected); beat by 17%
Revenue: $395.7M (vs. $398.9M expected); missed by 0.8%
Core Revenue: $358.0M; up 14% year over year
Transaction Fees: $287.2M; up 16% year over year
Payment Volume: $89B; up 12% year over year
Operating Cash Flow: $78.7M
Free Cash Flow: $71.7M
GAAP Net Loss: $3.0M
Non-GAAP Net Income: $70.2M

The profitability beat matters most here. Non-GAAP margins are expanding even as the company maintains revenue growth in the low double digits. This suggests operational leverage is beginning to materialize after years of heavy investment in product and infrastructure.

Q2 Guidance Points to Modest Growth

For Q2 FY26, BILL guided revenue to $394.5M to $404.5M, with core revenue growth expected to land between 12% and 15% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was $0.54 to $0.57 per diluted share. The guidance midpoint of $399.5M sits roughly flat with Q1 results, suggesting seasonal patterns or a deliberate pacing of revenue recognition.

The core revenue guidance range of 12% to 15% represents a deceleration from Q1’s 14%, though it remains within the company’s historical range. This signals management expects growth to stabilize rather than accelerate in the near term.

What Comes Next

Investors should monitor how the new partnerships convert into incremental revenue and whether core growth can sustain momentum through the second half of fiscal 2026. The company’s shift toward profitability is now evident in the numbers, but sustaining that while growing the top line at a healthy clip remains the operational test ahead. The earnings call at 4:30 PM ET will provide color on customer acquisition, retention, and the early adoption of AI-driven features.

The image featured for this article is © shisu_ka / Shutterstock.com

