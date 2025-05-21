American Superconductor (AMSC) Live: Complete Earnings Coverage 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points EPS growth projected at 93% YoY after three huge beats.

Momentum from grid, defense, and AI infrastructure demand.

Execution and order cadence must confirm durability.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) reports earnings after the bell with one of the most aggressive setups in the mid-cap industrial universe. Shares are up more than 130% year to date, and the company has delivered back-to-back triple-digit EPS surprises. Investors are now asking whether this is the start of a structural re-rating — or simply the top of a short-term momentum arc.

Wall Street expects AMSC to post EPS of $0.10 on $60.3 million in revenue, representing year-over-year growth of 93% and 43%, respectively. For the full fiscal year, EPS is forecast at $0.61 — a 2,900% improvement over last year’s $0.02 — alongside revenue of $216 million. That kind of growth is rare, but so is the macro alignment: AMSC is leveraged to power grid modernization, national defense, and datacenter infrastructure — three of 2025’s most investable themes.

Recent quarters have been defined by rapid backlog conversion and margin expansion. But the company’s model still carries execution risk: low float, niche technologies, and exposure to project-based revenue make quarter-to-quarter consistency tough. Last quarter’s 140% EPS surprise sent the stock soaring — but also reset the bar higher.

Investors will be looking for updates on both the Navy HTS propulsion program and the expansion of grid-based hardware. Cost control, cash flow conversion, and order cadence will likely be scrutinized as leading indicators for how long AMSC can sustain its current growth rate.

If management can deliver another upside quarter — and pair it with commentary that validates its multiyear growth runway — the stock could begin to justify its recent move. If not, today’s report could mark a short-term peak in what’s been one of the most dramatic rallies in the industrial growth space.

