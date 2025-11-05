S&P 500
6,827.80
+0.61%
Dow Jones
47,473.00
+0.57%
Nasdaq 100
25,736.50
+1.01%
Russell 2000
2,473.45
+1.64%
FTSE 100
9,803.30
+0.83%
Nikkei 225
51,379.80
+0.30%
Stock Market Live November 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Still Falling on AI Worries as More AI Companies Report
Home > Investing > Here’s Why Lemonade is Up 20% this Morning

Investing

Here’s Why Lemonade is Up 20% this Morning

Here’s Why Lemonade is Up 20% this Morning
By Ian Cooper
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Lemonade (LMND) posted revenue of $194.5M, up 42.4% year over year, and raised 2025 revenue guidance to $727M to $732M from $710M to $716M.
  • Lemonade beat EPS estimates by 19 cents and narrowed its 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss guidance to $127M to $130M from $135M to $140M.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) gained on analyst upgrades, with Loop Capital raising its price target to $350 and projecting GPU shipments could double to 2.1M units by January 2026.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are rocketing about 20%, or $11 higher this morning.

All after the company posted stronger than expected earnings, and raised its guidance again. While it posted an EPS loss of 51 cents, that still beat estimates by 19 cents. Revenue of $194.5 million, up 42.4% year over year, beat by $9.44 million.

It also expects 2025 revenue to be $727 million to $732 million, which is up from prior guidance of $710 million to $716 million. It also expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to range from a loss of $127 million to a loss of $130 million, as compared to its prior calls for a loss of $135 million to a loss of $140 million.

Other hot stocks on the move include:

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR): Up 8.5%, or $3 a share, SMR is still running on growing demand for nuclear energy, especially with explosive demand from data centers. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage of SMR with an overweight rating and a price target of $55.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): The tech giant is still gaining momentum ahead of earnings. 

In addition, analysts at Melius just reiterated a buy rating on the tech giant. In addition, Loop Capital reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant and hiked its price target to $350 from $250. The firm believes NVDA can double its GPU shipments over the next year to 15 months to 2.1 million by the January 2026 quarter.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on NVDA with a price target of $240 from $210 ahead of earnings, as well. The firm believes investor expectations have risen heading into NVDA’s earnings, driven by multiple AI infrastructure announcements. The firm also believes NVDA will provide a beat and raise quarter. Helping, Nvidia is up on news that Microsoft secured export licenses from the Trump Administration to ship NVDA chips to the United Arab Emirates. 

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE): Up about 21%, or $40 a share, LITE is also running on earnings. In its first quarter, the company’s EPS of $1.10 beat estimates by seven cents. Revenue of $533.8 million, up 58.4%, beat by $7.34 million. Plus, analysts at Bank of America just raised its price target on LITE to $210 from $135 a share, with a neutral rating.

The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Wall Street Loves Broadcom, Nvidia and CoreWeave
Ian Cooper | Nov 4, 2025

Wall Street Loves Broadcom, Nvidia and CoreWeave

After testing all-time highs, the major indices are in the red this morning. Dow futures are down 301 points. Nasdaq…
Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over Tesla, Yum, Alphabet and Nvidia
Ian Cooper | Nov 5, 2025

Wall Street Still Pounding the Table Over Tesla, Yum, Alphabet and Nvidia

Analysts are pounding the table over Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). In fact, Wedbush just reiterated an outperform rating on the tech…
Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco
Ian Cooper | Nov 3, 2025

Wall Street Loves Nvidia, Palantir and Cisco

With the major indices rocketing higher on cooling trade tensions, inflation, hot earnings, and unstoppable AI momentum, analysts are still…
Wall Street Loves Apple, Amazon and Nvidia
Ian Cooper | Oct 31, 2025

Wall Street Loves Apple, Amazon and Nvidia

The major indices are exploding  higher – again. All thanks to impressive earnings, cooling trade war tensions, interest rate cuts…
Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs
Ian Cooper | Nov 3, 2025

Stock Market Live November 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Racing to Higher Highs

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best AMD Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…
Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA
Ian Cooper | Oct 24, 2025

Wall Street Is Pounding the Drum on These Stocks Today: INTC, AMZN, COIN, MSFT, NVDA

The major indices could see higher highs, especially with inflation cooler than expected. In fact, CPI, or the consumer price…
Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX
Ian Cooper | Oct 20, 2025

Here Are Analysts Biggest Calls of the Day: NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX

Even with the trade war and a high likelihood that the government won’t open until after Thanksgiving, markets are still…
Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper | Oct 9, 2025

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Ian Cooper | Oct 31, 2025

Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best AMD Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 7,497,871
+$29.58
+11.81%
$279.96
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 10,184,686
+$3.30
+11.38%
$32.31
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 21,962,548
+$21.38
+9.81%
$239.41
Johnson Controls
JCI Vol: 9,641,918
+$10.48
+9.43%
$121.52
Amgen
AMGN Vol: 3,776,012
+$25.89
+8.72%
$322.59

Top Losing Stocks

Zimmer Biomet
ZBH Vol: 7,202,697
-$16.14
15.64%
$87.04
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 50,895,354
-$5.07
10.70%
$42.33
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 4,265,877
-$69.68
9.87%
$636.45
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 6,562,377
-$14.06
9.33%
$136.69
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 12,664,591
-$11.48
7.47%
$142.08