Here’s Why Lemonade is Up 20% this Morning

Quick Read Lemonade (LMND) posted revenue of $194.5M, up 42.4% year over year, and raised 2025 revenue guidance to $727M to $732M from $710M to $716M.

Lemonade beat EPS estimates by 19 cents and narrowed its 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss guidance to $127M to $130M from $135M to $140M.

Nvidia (NVDA) gained on analyst upgrades, with Loop Capital raising its price target to $350 and projecting GPU shipments could double to 2.1M units by January 2026.

Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are rocketing about 20%, or $11 higher this morning.

All after the company posted stronger than expected earnings, and raised its guidance again. While it posted an EPS loss of 51 cents, that still beat estimates by 19 cents. Revenue of $194.5 million, up 42.4% year over year, beat by $9.44 million.

It also expects 2025 revenue to be $727 million to $732 million, which is up from prior guidance of $710 million to $716 million. It also expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to range from a loss of $127 million to a loss of $130 million, as compared to its prior calls for a loss of $135 million to a loss of $140 million.

Other hot stocks on the move include:

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR): Up 8.5%, or $3 a share, SMR is still running on growing demand for nuclear energy, especially with explosive demand from data centers. Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage of SMR with an overweight rating and a price target of $55.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): The tech giant is still gaining momentum ahead of earnings.

In addition, analysts at Melius just reiterated a buy rating on the tech giant. In addition, Loop Capital reiterated its buy rating on the tech giant and hiked its price target to $350 from $250. The firm believes NVDA can double its GPU shipments over the next year to 15 months to 2.1 million by the January 2026 quarter.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on NVDA with a price target of $240 from $210 ahead of earnings, as well. The firm believes investor expectations have risen heading into NVDA’s earnings, driven by multiple AI infrastructure announcements. The firm also believes NVDA will provide a beat and raise quarter. Helping, Nvidia is up on news that Microsoft secured export licenses from the Trump Administration to ship NVDA chips to the United Arab Emirates.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE): Up about 21%, or $40 a share, LITE is also running on earnings. In its first quarter, the company’s EPS of $1.10 beat estimates by seven cents. Revenue of $533.8 million, up 58.4%, beat by $7.34 million. Plus, analysts at Bank of America just raised its price target on LITE to $210 from $135 a share, with a neutral rating.