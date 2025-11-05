McDonald’s Pops Despite Q3 Earnings Miss

S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 5: S&P 500 (VOO) Still Falling on AI Worries as More AI Companies Report
By Joel South
Quick Read

  • McDonald’s reported third-quarter earnings this morning that fell short on both fronts, yet shares of MCD are up in early trading.
  • The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.22 against consensus expectations of $3.36, missing by 4.2%. Revenue came in at $7.078 billion, trailing the $7.166 billion estimate by 1.2%.
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third-quarter earnings this morning that fell short on both fronts. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.22 against consensus expectations of $3.36, missing by 4.2%. Revenue came in at $7.078 billion, trailing the $7.166 billion estimate by 1.2%. The stock opened lower in early trading as investors digested results that suggest momentum is slowing after a stronger first half of 2025.

Same-Store Sales Drive Disappointment

The core issue here is comparable-store sales growth. McDonald’s reported a slowdown in traffic and ticket growth across key markets, with comparable sales declining in the United States and several international regions. The company attributed some weakness to consumer spending pressures, particularly among lower-income customers who make up a meaningful portion of the customer base. This is significant because comparable sales are the clearest signal of underlying business health for a mature restaurant operator. When they contract, it signals demand weakness that restructuring or cost cuts cannot offset.

Operating margins did hold relatively steady, reflecting the company’s pricing power and operational efficiency. But margin stability cannot compensate for top-line deceleration, especially when the stock is already priced at 25.6 times trailing earnings.

The Valuation Question

McDonald’s trades at a premium multiple relative to its growth rate. With trailing twelve-month revenue growth of just 5.4% and quarterly earnings growth of 12.1%, the forward P/E of 22.6 leaves limited room for disappointment. Today’s miss suggests the company may face headwinds in the near term as consumer spending remains uneven. The analyst consensus target of $330.10 implies 10% upside from current levels, but that assumes stabilization in comparable sales and sustained profitability. A continued slowdown would pressure both assumptions.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $3.22 (vs. $3.36 expected); down 4.2% from estimate
Revenue: $7.078B (vs. $7.166B expected); down 1.2% from estimate
Operating Margin: Stable sequentially; reflects pricing discipline
Comparable Sales: Declined in U.S. and select international markets
TTM Profit Margin: 32.2%; among the highest in the industry

The miss marks a departure from the first half of 2025, when McDonald’s beat or met expectations in both Q1 and Q2. The pattern over the past year shows volatility: two misses in late 2024, followed by two beats or meets in early 2025, and now a meaningful miss in Q3. This inconsistency may concern investors who view McDonald’s as a defensive, predictable business.

Management’s Commentary

Leadership acknowledged consumer spending pressures but stopped short of issuing aggressive forward guidance. The company emphasized its focus on value menu offerings to attract price-conscious customers, a defensive posture that suggests management expects continued softness. They also highlighted digital initiatives and delivery expansion as growth drivers, but these are longer-term plays that do not address immediate comparable sales weakness.

I thought the tone was cautious. Management did not sound panicked, but they also did not project confidence in a near-term rebound in traffic.

What Matters Next

Watch for comparable sales trends in Q4 and early 2025. The holiday season typically drives traffic, but if consumers remain cautious on discretionary spending, McDonald’s could face a tougher environment than historical norms suggest. The company’s dividend yield of 2.36% remains attractive for income investors, but valuation and growth concerns may limit upside momentum in the near term. Institutional investors hold 75% of shares, and any sustained earnings weakness could prompt portfolio rebalancing.

The image featured for this article is © TonyBaggett / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

