Who Actually Benefits From the $200 Billion Infrastructure Boom? We Compared 3 Stocks.

The construction materials sector is riding a wave of public infrastructure spending, but not every company stands to benefit equally. With billions in federal and state funding flowing into roads, bridges, and public works, investors are eyeing three major players: Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). All three serve the same fundamental markets, but their recent results reveal stark differences in who’s actually capturing the opportunity.

The Infrastructure Spending Boom

Federal infrastructure legislation continues driving demand for aggregates, cement, and building materials across North America. The addressable market exceeds $200 billion annually, with state and local governments accelerating project timelines. Public construction activity has shown particular strength through 2025, creating sustained demand for the raw materials that build roads, bridges, and public facilities.

Three companies dominate this space, each with market capitalizations between $27 billion and $38 billion. They all produce similar products: crushed stone, sand, gravel, cement, and ready-mix concrete. But their business models, operational efficiency, and market positioning differ in ways that matter for investors trying to determine who benefits most from infrastructure tailwinds.

Meet the Contenders

Amrize operates over 1,000 sites across the United States and Canada, serving infrastructure, commercial, and residential markets. The company runs two segments: Building Materials (aggregates, cement, and ready-mix) and Building Envelope (roofing, siding, and insulation). With 19,000 employees and annual revenue approaching $12 billion, Amrize positions itself as a comprehensive construction solutions provider. The company recently completed its spinoff and rebranding, operating independently for the first time in Q3 2025.

Vulcan Materials focuses exclusively on aggregates, producing crushed stone, sand, and gravel from quarries concentrated in high-growth U.S. markets. The company operates an asset-light model with strategic reserves positioned near major metropolitan areas and coastal shipping lanes. VMC serves all three construction end markets but derives particular strength from public infrastructure and commercial projects. With $7.88 billion in trailing revenue, Vulcan maintains the industry’s most focused aggregates-led strategy.

Martin Marietta operates across 26 states plus Canada and the Caribbean, producing aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, and specialty products like magnesia-based chemicals. The company’s operations span both aggregates and downstream products, with particular strength in the Southeast and Southwest United States. MLM generated $6.90 billion in trailing revenue and emphasizes what management calls an “aggregates-led platform” that captures value across multiple product lines.

How Their Businesses Compare on Infrastructure Exposure

All three companies benefit from infrastructure spending, but their recent results show who’s converting that opportunity into actual growth. The differences emerge in volume trends, pricing power, and margin performance.

Vulcan Materials reported 12% volume growth in aggregates shipments during Q3 2025, driven by favorable weather and strong public construction activity. The company’s freight-adjusted selling prices increased 5%, demonstrating pricing power even with robust volume gains. VMC’s aggregates segment generated $612 million in gross profit, up 23% year over year. For the first nine months of 2025, operating cash flow reached $1.3 billion, up 31%.

Martin Marietta achieved what CEO Ward Nye called “all-time quarterly records for revenues, gross profit, gross profit per ton and gross margin” in its aggregates business during Q3 2025. The company’s aggregates revenues climbed 17% to $1.46 billion, while operating income increased 24% to $505 million. MLM’s operating margin of 27.9% leads the sector, with profit margins reaching 16.7%. The company generated $453 million in free cash flow during Q3 alone.

Amrize’s Q3 results tell a different story. Revenue increased 6.6% to $3.68 billion, and the company raised full-year guidance to $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion. However, Amrize missed earnings estimates, reporting $0.98 per share versus the $1.02 consensus. Management attributed margin pressure to “a temporary equipment outage in our cement network.” While free cash flow improved significantly to $674 million (up $221 million year over year), the company faces what RBC Capital Markets characterized as “weak to flat cement volumes” heading into 2026.

The valuation picture reflects these operational differences. Martin Marietta trades at the highest multiples: 32x earnings, 5.41x sales, and 18.87x EV/EBITDA. Vulcan Materials commands 34x earnings and 4.78x sales. Amrize trades at a lower 28x earnings, suggesting the market prices in volume concerns despite the company’s infrastructure exposure.

What the CEOs Are Saying

Management commentary from recent earnings calls reveals confidence levels and strategic priorities.

Martin Marietta CEO Ward Nye: “Martin Marietta’s foundation for growth is more compelling than ever. Our aggregates-led platform, strengthened by a high-performing, complementary Specialties business and portfolio optimization efforts undertaken during SOAR 2025, provides durable earnings power and strategic flexibility.”

Vulcan Materials CEO Tom Hill: “The combination of our aggregates-led business and our commercial and operational execution has resulted in strong earnings growth and margin expansion through the first nine months of 2025. These results demonstrate the compounding benefits of our strategic disciplines and reinforce our confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong earnings growth and cash generation.”

Amrize CEO Jan Jenisch: “The actions we are taking from investing in our business to driving synergies with our ASPIRE program are positioning Amrize to capitalize on the significant, long-term demand in our $200 billion addressable market.”

Nye and Hill speak with specificity about operational execution and margin performance, backing their statements with record-setting quarterly results. Jenisch focuses more on positioning and future potential, acknowledging current challenges while emphasizing long-term opportunity.

Who Actually Benefits Most

Based on recent performance, operational efficiency, and volume trends, Martin Marietta and Vulcan Materials are capturing infrastructure spending more effectively than Amrize.

Martin Marietta stands out with the highest operating margins (27.9%) and profit margins (16.7%) in the group, combined with double-digit volume and revenue growth. The company achieved all-time quarterly records across multiple metrics in Q3 2025, demonstrating superior execution. MLM’s aggregates-led platform with complementary downstream products allows it to capture value at multiple points in the construction supply chain.

Vulcan Materials shows the strongest volume momentum with 12% shipment growth and maintains pricing discipline with 5% price increases. The company’s focused aggregates strategy and strategic reserve positioning near high-growth markets provide clear advantages. VMC’s 31% operating cash flow growth through nine months signals strong conversion of revenue into cash.

Amrize faces near-term headwinds despite its infrastructure exposure. The temporary cement equipment outage that pressured Q3 margins may be resolved, but RBC Capital’s downgrade citing weak 2026 cement volumes suggests broader demand concerns. Amrize’s 6.6% revenue growth lags both competitors, and the earnings miss indicates execution challenges. The company’s lower valuation multiples reflect market skepticism about its ability to match peers’ operational performance.

All three companies benefit from infrastructure spending and maintain strong institutional support (95% to 99% institutional ownership). However, Martin Marietta and Vulcan Materials are converting that tailwind into superior financial results right now.

The Bottom Line

Infrastructure spending creates opportunity across the construction materials sector, but Martin Marietta and Vulcan Materials demonstrate clearer ability to capitalize on it through volume growth, pricing power, and margin expansion. Amrize participates in the same markets but faces volume and execution challenges that position it behind its peers for near-term infrastructure benefits. Investors should watch whether Amrize can resolve its cement network issues and accelerate volume growth to match competitors’ momentum.