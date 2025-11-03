S&P 500
Investing

Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)

Sentiment in Nvidia Turns Negative, Down to 41/100 At Market Open (NVDA)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Updated
No other company has been as important as NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) in 2025, but today retail investors are souring on earth’s first $5 trillion company.

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) retail sentiment collapsed to 41/100 from 89/100 in late October, despite shares opening up over 3% and gaining 48.93% over the past year.
  • The bearish shift stems from broader market anxiety and viral loss posts on social media, not from negative Nvidia-specific news or fundamental deterioration.
At market open sentiment has collapsed down to a bearish 41/100, a sharp reversal from a high of 89/100 as recently as October 26th. This is despite share opening over 3% higher.

This Is Market Anxiety, Not Specific To NVIDIA

247 wall st

Sentiment on Reddit and X shifted sharply negative between 3am and 6am ET this morning, dropping 19 points just before market open. Posts across r/wallstreetbets and r/options are currently dominated not by NVDA-specific concerns but by viral loss threads and general trading anxiety about the market in general.

One post stands out for contributing most to the tone shift. It’s about a trader facing a $6.5M margin call and has been circulating across multiple subreddits.

Tried to trade credit spreads, failed miserably ($6.5M margin call)
byu/Toxicview inwallstreetbets

The negativity lacks substance when examined closely though, and this is much more about individual mistakes than NVIDIA directly. There is no recent negative news about the company itself driving the shift. That doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to be bearish, simply that nothign new has materialized as of this morning. Going into market open today bears would say:

  • Valuation remains stretched at a forward P/E of 29.94
  • The stock ran overbought in late October with RSI levels approaching 73
  • Broader market anxiety is contagious. When traders see massive loss posts trending, they sell shares to de-risk, even from fundamentally sound positions

Price Action Differs From Sentiment Score

Despite the 41/100 sentiment reading, the stock is still up 7.99% over the past month and 48.93% over the past year. This disconnect between how negative retail traders feel and how the stock is actually trading suggests the sentiment shift may be more emotional than predictive.

The real question for investors is whether this morning’s pessimism is a leading indicator of selling pressure to come or a temporary capitulation that could reverse quickly. As we’ve discussed in the past, like in cases with Chipotle (NYSE: CMG), many times retail traders and investors are early to the deteriorating thesis.

In that case, investors would have done well to pay attention to Chipotle’s crumbling sentiment and saved themselves a painful 20% drawdown after earnings

Today, it doesn’t seem anything is fundamentally amiss with NVIDIA shares, and they’re trading up on the news. The most important thing is to watch sentiment and see if it bounces back above 50/100 (a positive score), or continues to collapse below 41/100. If the latter, then that’s a stronger signal that the ‘vibes’ are turning against 2025’s AI king-maker stock.

