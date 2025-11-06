Celsius Holdings Posts 173% Revenue Surge as Alani Nu Integration Accelerates

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Celsius Holdings (CELH) posted adjusted EPS of $0.42 versus $0.28 expected and revenue of $725.1M, driven by Alani Nu’s $332M in sales.

Celsius expanded gross margin 530 basis points to 51.3% and generated $70.3M in free cash flow despite GAAP net loss of $61M.

Celsius trades at a forward P/E of 157.68, significantly above Monster Beverage’s 42.16 multiple, pricing in sustained growth without proven profitability at scale.

It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) delivered a decisive earnings beat this morning, posting adjusted EPS of $0.42 against expectations of $0.28 and revenue of $725.1 million that edged past the $724.0 million consensus. The stock was priced at $62.79 at filing, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s aggressive acquisition strategy and PepsiCo partnership execution. What caught my attention wasn’t just the headline numbers. It was the margin expansion and the sheer velocity of the Alani Nu integration that signals real operational momentum beneath the surface.

The Portfolio Transformation Is Real

Revenue growth of 173% year over year tells only part of the story. The CELSIUS brand itself grew 44% organically, but the real driver was Alani Nu’s record $332.0 million in sales during the quarter. That acquisition, paired with the Rockstar Energy portfolio, has fundamentally reshaped Celsius from a single-brand energy drink company into a diversified beverage platform. I’d watch this closely. The company now has three distinct consumer bases to cross-sell and distribute through PepsiCo’s system.

International expansion also moved the needle. Revenue from outside North America climbed 24%, with particular strength in Nordic markets. For a company that was primarily U.S.-focused, geographic diversification reduces concentration risk and opens new growth vectors.

Margins Tell the Profitability Story

Gross margin expanded 530 basis points to 51.3%, a meaningful improvement that reflects both operational leverage and better product mix. Operating cash flow of $75.7 million and free cash flow of $70.3 million demonstrate the company can convert revenue into actual liquidity. That matters for investors evaluating whether this growth is sustainable or just accounting magic.

The flip side: GAAP net income showed a loss of $61.0 million, with operating income negative at $80.0 million. The company cited distributor termination costs tied to the PepsiCo transition as a headwind. These are one-time charges, and management adjusted earnings to strip them out. But they’re real cash outflows that investors should track as the integration progresses.

The Valuation Question Lingers

Celsius is trading at an elevated multiple. The company’s forward P/E sits at 157.68 based on current pricing, with a price-to-sales ratio of 9.27. That’s a premium valuation that assumes the company will sustain this growth trajectory and eventually convert it into durable profitability. For context, Monster Beverage trades at a 42.16 P/E with a 20.5% profit margin. Monster’s quarterly revenue growth is only 11.1% year over year, but it’s actually profitable at scale. The gap between Celsius’s growth and Monster’s profitability is the bet embedded in this stock price.

Insider Activity Worth Noting

One detail caught my eye in recent filings. Major shareholders including 10% owners William H. Milmoe, Deborah DeSantis, and Dean DeSantis have entered into forward sale contracts totaling 23.7 million shares. These are planned liquidation strategies, typically used when insiders want to diversify holdings but lock in current valuations. CFO Jarrod Langhans also sold 5,000 shares at $65.00 in mid-October. Insider selling at elevated prices isn’t necessarily bearish (executives should diversify), but it’s a signal to monitor. It suggests some insiders believe the current valuation reflects fair value or better.

What Management Is Saying

CEO John Fieldly characterized Q3 as “another important step in Celsius Holdings’ transformation in a year full of growth catalysts.” He emphasized the company is “operating from a position of strength” with a broader portfolio, deeper leadership bench, and PepsiCo’s distribution reach. That’s measured language. Management isn’t overpromising, which I appreciated. They’re focused on execution, not hype.

The earnings call this morning will be the place to listen for specifics on how the PepsiCo partnership is progressing in retail placement, whether Alani Nu’s momentum is sustainable, and what the company expects from Rockstar going forward. Also watch for guidance. The company hasn’t provided formal forward guidance in recent quarters, so any color on Q4 demand trends or full-year expectations will matter.

What Matters Next

Celsius has built real momentum, but the stock is now priced for perfection. The next 90 days will test whether the company can maintain 170%+ revenue growth, expand margins further, and prove that the PepsiCo partnership is opening doors rather than cannibalizing existing distribution. Watch for retail shelf space data and any commentary on competitive intensity from Monster and other energy drink makers. Also monitor whether free cash flow remains positive as integration costs normalize. If the company can deliver another quarter of 40%+ organic CELSIUS growth plus continued Alani Nu momentum, the valuation might justify itself. If growth decelerates, this stock has further to fall.