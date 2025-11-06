Expedia Group Jumps 11% in After Hours Following Strong Q3 Earnings

Quick Read
- Expedia Group delivered a clean beat on both earnings and revenue Thursday after the close, with adjusted EPS of $7.57 crushing the $6.95 consensus and gross bookings accelerating across both consumer and B2B channels.
- The stock was up sharply in after-hours trading, signaling investor confidence in the execution story unfolding beneath the headline numbers.
U.S. Room Nights Hit Highest Pace in Years
The headline beat matters less than what drove it. U.S. room nights grew at their fastest pace in over three years, a signal that domestic leisure travel demand remains robust even as macro uncertainty persists. B2B room nights surged 26% year over year, extending Expedia’s streak to 17 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in that segment. Revenue growth of 8.7% year over year came in well ahead of the flat-to-low single-digit growth many feared heading into the quarter.
Operating income jumped 36% to $1.04B, and net income climbed 40% to $959M. These aren’t just margin beats. They reflect disciplined cost management and the operating leverage that comes when a platform scales bookings faster than it scales expense. Management also returned $451M to shareholders through buybacks (roughly 2.3M shares) and declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend, reinforcing confidence in cash generation.
Consumer Bookings Growth Slowed, But B2B Offset It
Consumer bookings grew just 7%, a meaningful deceleration from prior quarters. That’s the one number I’d watch closely heading into Q4. The company is guiding for full-year gross bookings growth of 6% to 8% and revenue growth of 6% to 8%, which implies a slowdown from Q3’s 12% gross bookings growth. If consumer bookings continue to soften while B2B holds steady, the overall growth profile becomes more dependent on a single segment.
That said, the B2B momentum is real. A 17-quarter streak of double-digit growth doesn’t happen by accident. It suggests Expedia’s enterprise travel platform is winning share and that corporate travel spending remains healthy despite recession concerns.
Key Figures
Adjusted EPS: $7.57 vs. $6.95 expected; up 45% year over year
Revenue: $4.41B vs. $4.26B expected; up 8.7% year over year
Operating Income: $1.04B; up 36% year over year
Net Income: $959M; up 40% year over year
Gross Bookings Growth: Up 12% year over year
Room Nights Growth: Up 11% year over year
The earnings beat is real, but the guidance is measured. Full-year bookings growth of 6% to 8% suggests management sees demand normalizing. That’s not alarming, but it’s not aggressive either. Investors should view the guidance as realistic, not conservative.
CEO Strikes Optimistic Tone on Demand
CEO Ariane Gorin said the company is “seeing an improved demand environment” and highlighted “tangible progress on strategic priorities.” She emphasized the U.S. room night acceleration and the B2B streak as proof points of execution. The tone was confident but not euphoric, which fits the data. Strong quarter, measured outlook, steady capital returns.
You’ll want to listen on the earnings call for clarity on how management views Q4 demand and whether consumer bookings stabilize. That’s the one variable that could shift the growth narrative heading into 2026.