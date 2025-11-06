S&P 500
6,747.40
-0.91%
Dow Jones
47,026.20
-0.77%
Nasdaq 100
25,226.40
-1.61%
Russell 2000
2,427.35
-1.73%
FTSE 100
9,720.00
-0.78%
Nikkei 225
50,360.70
-1.75%
Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings

Investing

Expedia Group Jumps 11% in After Hours Following Strong Q3 Earnings

Expedia Group Jumps 11% in After Hours Following Strong Q3 Earnings
By Joel South
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read

  • Expedia Group delivered a clean beat on both earnings and revenue Thursday after the close, with adjusted EPS of $7.57 crushing the $6.95 consensus and gross bookings accelerating across both consumer and B2B channels.
  • The stock was up sharply in after-hours trading, signaling investor confidence in the execution story unfolding beneath the headline numbers.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) delivered a clean beat on both earnings and revenue Thursday after the close, with adjusted EPS of $7.57 crushing the $6.95 consensus and gross bookings accelerating across both consumer and B2B channels. The stock was up sharply in after-hours trading, signaling investor confidence in the execution story unfolding beneath the headline numbers.

U.S. Room Nights Hit Highest Pace in Years

The headline beat matters less than what drove it. U.S. room nights grew at their fastest pace in over three years, a signal that domestic leisure travel demand remains robust even as macro uncertainty persists. B2B room nights surged 26% year over year, extending Expedia’s streak to 17 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in that segment. Revenue growth of 8.7% year over year came in well ahead of the flat-to-low single-digit growth many feared heading into the quarter.

Operating income jumped 36% to $1.04B, and net income climbed 40% to $959M. These aren’t just margin beats. They reflect disciplined cost management and the operating leverage that comes when a platform scales bookings faster than it scales expense. Management also returned $451M to shareholders through buybacks (roughly 2.3M shares) and declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend, reinforcing confidence in cash generation.

Consumer Bookings Growth Slowed, But B2B Offset It

Consumer bookings grew just 7%, a meaningful deceleration from prior quarters. That’s the one number I’d watch closely heading into Q4. The company is guiding for full-year gross bookings growth of 6% to 8% and revenue growth of 6% to 8%, which implies a slowdown from Q3’s 12% gross bookings growth. If consumer bookings continue to soften while B2B holds steady, the overall growth profile becomes more dependent on a single segment.

That said, the B2B momentum is real. A 17-quarter streak of double-digit growth doesn’t happen by accident. It suggests Expedia’s enterprise travel platform is winning share and that corporate travel spending remains healthy despite recession concerns.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $7.57 vs. $6.95 expected; up 45% year over year
Revenue: $4.41B vs. $4.26B expected; up 8.7% year over year
Operating Income: $1.04B; up 36% year over year
Net Income: $959M; up 40% year over year
Gross Bookings Growth: Up 12% year over year
Room Nights Growth: Up 11% year over year

The earnings beat is real, but the guidance is measured. Full-year bookings growth of 6% to 8% suggests management sees demand normalizing. That’s not alarming, but it’s not aggressive either. Investors should view the guidance as realistic, not conservative.

CEO Strikes Optimistic Tone on Demand

CEO Ariane Gorin said the company is “seeing an improved demand environment” and highlighted “tangible progress on strategic priorities.” She emphasized the U.S. room night acceleration and the B2B streak as proof points of execution. The tone was confident but not euphoric, which fits the data. Strong quarter, measured outlook, steady capital returns.

You’ll want to listen on the earnings call for clarity on how management views Q4 demand and whether consumer bookings stabilize. That’s the one variable that could shift the growth narrative heading into 2026.

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/89165847@N00/10092113195" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Expedia in the Real World</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/?ref=openverse" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/89165847@N00" target="_blank" style="100%">mikecogh</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings
Joel South | Oct 28, 2025

4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a beat on both earnings and revenue after the close Tuesday, with adjusted EPS of…
Live Coverage: Will Booking Holdings (BKNG) Soar After 2Q Earnings?
Joel South | Jul 29, 2025

Live Coverage: Will Booking Holdings (BKNG) Soar After 2Q Earnings?

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Booking Holdings Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Airbnb Shares Jump on Strong Q3 Revenue, but Earnings Miss
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

Airbnb Shares Jump on Strong Q3 Revenue, but Earnings Miss

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) posted Q3 results that split the difference. Revenue beat expectations modestly, but earnings per share missed, leaving…
Why Expedia Is Friday’s Biggest Earnings Loser
Chris Lange | Feb 9, 2018

Why Expedia Is Friday’s Biggest Earnings Loser

Expedia shares plunged Friday after the travel booking company released a disappointing quarterly report on Thursday.
Does Expedia Offer Enough Upside for Investors After Earnings?
Jon C. Ogg | Oct 30, 2016

Does Expedia Offer Enough Upside for Investors After Earnings?

24/7 Wall St. has tracked several key analyst price target changes made after Expedia reported third-quarter earnings.
eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Joel South | Oct 29, 2025

eBay Down 7% in After Hours Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) delivered solid Q3 results on Wednesday, beating both revenue and earnings expectations while raising its full-year outlook.…
Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker | Oct 28, 2025

Seagate Is Up 4.7% After Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) delivered a commanding earnings beat on Tuesday, posting Q1 results that crushed expectations and signaled robust demand…
Astera Lab Continues Win Streak After Reporting Q3 Earnings
Joel South | Nov 4, 2025

Astera Lab Continues Win Streak After Reporting Q3 Earnings

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) delivered a decisive earnings beat after market close on Tuesday, posting Q3 results that extended the…
Vertex Falls 10% After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results
Joel South | Nov 3, 2025

Vertex Falls 10% After Reporting Mixed Q3 Results

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) delivered a split result this morning that left investors parsing mixed signals. The tax technology provider beat…

Top Gaining Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 21,251,909
+$35.84
+23.13%
$190.82
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 324,924
+$92.08
+10.02%
$1,011.13
APA
APA Vol: 16,423,424
+$1.98
+9.14%
$23.64
Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 4,254,388
+$21.23
+8.94%
$258.79
Parker Hannifin
PH Vol: 1,751,910
+$60.00
+7.75%
$834.15

Top Losing Stocks

CarMax
KMX Vol: 28,892,167
-$9.93
24.33%
$30.88
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 18,378,129
-$41.54
17.45%
$196.46
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 2,049,659
-$19.70
10.72%
$164.01
Tapestry
TPR Vol: 8,135,696
-$10.50
9.61%
$98.81
PTC
PTC Vol: 2,327,554
-$16.04
8.44%
$173.93