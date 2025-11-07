JFrog (FROG) Is Up 24% Today: 3 Things We Learned From Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) stunned investors with a blowout third quarter that sent shares soaring more than 24%. The DevOps platform provider not only delivered its eighth straight beat on both revenue and earnings but also showcased accelerating cloud adoption, record profitability, and a growing foothold in AI-driven software delivery. Here are three key takeaways from the results and management’s commentary.

1. Cloud Is Becoming the Core Business

JFrog’s third-quarter report confirmed what investors had hoped for: the DevOps platform’s shift to the cloud is accelerating. Cloud revenue climbed 50% year-over-year to $63.4 million, now 46% of total sales. On the call, CFO Ed Grabscheid emphasized that there was “nothing one-time in the cloud revenues,” describing the quarter as “a convergence of strong usage across multiple package types, geos and verticals.”

CEO Shlomi Ben Haim added that the growth reflects “a strong and consistent execution, not only of our technology but also the go-to-market philosophy of converting customers with usage overages into higher commitments.” That approach, he said, is driving steadier, less volatile growth. The company’s net-dollar-retention rate held at 118%, underscoring that existing customers are expanding faster than churn.

2. AI and Security Are the New Growth Engines

Management’s tone on AI and security was unequivocally bullish. Ben Haim said, “As software continues to be created at an ever-growing pace by both humans and machines, the volume of artifacts rises, demanding intelligent storage and a single reliable system of record.”

He detailed how JFrog’s Artifactory is increasingly used to manage AI models from Hugging Face and Docker containers, positioning the platform as “the model registry of the software supply chain.” New AI-focused offerings like JFrog Fly and AI Catalog are designed to make the platform the “system of record for AI delivery.”

Security adoption is also deepening. JFrog landed multiyear deals with agencies such as the UK Customs & Revenue Agency and a U.S. federal organization, both integrating JFrog Advanced Security and Curation. The company framed these wins as proof that enterprises want a holistic DevSecOps platform rather than point tools. As Ben Haim warned, “Attacks are not a question of if but when… hackers are targeting binaries, containers, and AI models.”

3. Profitability Is Real—and Scalable

The third quarter marked JFrog’s cleanest profitability inflection yet. Non-GAAP operating income hit $25.6 million, swinging from a $27.6 million loss a year ago. Gross margin held steady at 83.9%, while operating cash flow reached $30.2 million. Grabscheid called the results evidence of “the continued balance between strategic investments and operational efficiency.”

Ben Haim closed by reiterating JFrog’s broader mission: “We reinforced our position as the definitive system of record for the software supply chain… more software means more packages, more artifacts, more binaries—and that’s exactly where JFrog stands front and center.”