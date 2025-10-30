Atlassian Shares Jump on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read Atlassian reported FY26 Q1 earnings including revenue of $1.4 billion, up 21% year-over-year, and cloud revenue of $998 million, up 26% year-over-year.

Atlassian swung from a $32 million operating loss in the prior year to $322.7 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) delivered a solid quarter that rewarded patient investors. The stock climbed 4.2% intraday to $164.87 after the company reported Q1 FY26 results that beat on both earnings and revenue. EPS came in at $1.04 against a $0.84 estimate, while revenue hit $1.43 billion versus $1.40 billion expected. The real story, though, sits in the operational turnaround. Atlassian swung from a $32 million operating loss in the prior year to $322.7 million in non-GAAP operating income. That’s the kind of inflection that matters.

Cloud Growth Accelerates the Narrative

Cloud revenue expanded 26% year over year to $998 million, now representing roughly 70% of total revenue. That growth rate is meaningful in a software market where most mature players settle into the high teens. AI adoption is moving faster than many expected. The company’s AI capabilities reached 3.5 million monthly active users in the quarter, up 50% sequentially. That’s not just a feature anymore. It’s becoming a material part of the product experience.

Gross profit expanded to $1.17 billion, up 21% year over year, with margins holding steady at a healthy 82%. Operating cash flow jumped 60% to $128.7 million, and free cash flow landed at $114.6 million. Cash on the balance sheet grew 36% to $2.8 billion. These aren’t flashy numbers, but they signal real operational discipline taking hold.

Restructuring Costs Cloud the Picture

GAAP results tell a different story. Operating loss hit $96.3 million, driven by restructuring charges that depressed margins by 4 percentage points. That’s temporary, but it matters for how you read the quarter. Capital expenditures also jumped 129% year over year to $14.1 million, a sign the company is investing heavily in infrastructure to support growth. Neither of these is a dealbreaker, but both warrant attention as the company scales.

Key Figures

EPS (non-GAAP): $1.04 vs. $0.84 estimated; up 35% year over year

$1.04 vs. $0.84 estimated; up 35% year over year Revenue: $1.43B vs. $1.40B estimated; up 21% year over year

$1.43B vs. $1.40B estimated; up 21% year over year Cloud Revenue: $998M; up 26% year over year

$998M; up 26% year over year Gross Margin: 82% (stable)

82% (stable) Non-GAAP Operating Income: $322.7M (vs. loss of $32M prior year)

$322.7M (vs. loss of $32M prior year) Operating Cash Flow: $128.7M; up 60% year over year

$128.7M; up 60% year over year Free Cash Flow: $114.6M

$114.6M Cash & Equivalents: $2.8B; up 36% year over year

The operational income swing from negative to solidly positive was the headline. Cloud revenue growth and the scale of AI adoption across the user base are the metrics that matter most going forward.

Management Strikes an Optimistic Tone

CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes emphasized the pace of AI innovation and enterprise adoption. “Our customers are choosing us as their strategic AI platform,” he said, “not only for the innovation we’re shipping but for the enterprise security, governance, and permissioning, underpinned by our Teamwork Graph and powering the business processes and workflows of over 300,000 customers.”

That framing matters. Atlassian is positioning itself as an infrastructure play for enterprise AI workflows, not just a collaboration tool. The company also authorized a $2.5 billion share repurchase program and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms. Recent acquisitions of The Browser Company and DX underscore the focus on embedding AI capabilities deeper into the product stack.

What Comes Next

Guidance for Q2 FY26 calls for revenue between $1.535 billion and $1.543 billion, with cloud revenue growing roughly 22.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to hold at 24.5%, though GAAP margins will remain pressured at negative 5% due to ongoing restructuring. The question now is whether the company can sustain cloud growth acceleration while maintaining the operating leverage it just demonstrated. Profitability on a GAAP basis remains elusive, but the trajectory is clear. Watch how the company balances AI investment spending against margin expansion over the next two quarters.