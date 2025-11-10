S&P 500
Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live: Complete BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Quick Read

  • BigBear.ai (BBAI) reduced its 2025 revenue guidance to $125M–$140M last quarter due to U.S. Army program consolidation.
  • BigBear.ai holds $391M in cash with no debt and is pursuing M&A to fund expansion.
  • Management suspended adjusted EBITDA guidance as contract transitions and backlog conversion remain uncertain.
Live Updates

BBai Earnings Call Underway

Live

The earnings call has started and will post updates as that progresses.

Balance Sheet Looks Better Than Presser Suggested

Live

Balance Sheet Strength Is Even Bigger Than the Press Release Suggested – The investor deck (page 12) shows $715 million in total cash and investments, not just $456 million in cash. Net of all debt, BigBear holds roughly $575 million of net liquidity, which materially expands its optionality for M&A and R&D

BigBear Moving Even Higher After Earnings

Live

BigBear.ai shares are now soaring 14% after hours as investors rally behind a surprise GAAP profit, reaffirmed full-year outlook, and the headline $250 million acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform serving U.S. defense and intelligence clients. Revenue of $33.1 million slightly beat expectations, and the company ended Q3 with a record $456.6 million in cash and no debt, giving it room to expand aggressively. While sales fell 20% year over year, management’s confident tone and the Ask Sage deal appear to have reignited optimism that BigBear’s pivot toward secure AI infrastructure could fuel a 2026 turnaround.

Estimate (FY 2025) Pre-Earnings Post-Earnings Direction
Revenue $133.5 M $133.5 M (unchanged) → Flat
EPS –$1.10 TBD (after acquisition modeling) → Flat bias

Biggest Changes Quarter-over-Quarter

Live

BigBear’s results underscore a company in transition—from a project-driven defense AI vendor to a platform-based operator pursuing growth via acquisition. The Ask Sage deal meaningfully expands its AI software layer, but investors will want evidence of execution and sustainable EBITDA recovery before re-rating the stock.

Here are the biggest changes from last quarter:

  • Announced $250 M Ask Sage acquisition, adding an estimated $25 M ARR in 2025.
  • Gross margin compression as high-margin 2024 projects were not repeated.
  • SG&A up 45% YoY to $25.3 M due to strategic initiatives and marketing.
  • Balance sheet strengthened to $456 M cash, $0 short-term debt.
  • Guidance held steady, signaling stabilization despite Army program disruption

Guidance Update

Live
Metric Prior Guidance Current Change Indicator
FY 2025 Revenue $125–$140 M $125–$140 M Unchanged  Flat
Adj. EBITDA Guidance Suspended Suspended Flat

Management reaffirmed its FY range and noted Ask Sage’s results won’t materially impact 2025 consolidated results as the deal closes late Q4 or early Q1 2026.

Operating Highlights

KPI Q3 2025 Q3 2024 YoY Δ Context
Revenue $33.1 M $41.5 M –20% Army program slowdown
Gross Margin 22.4% 25.9% –350 bps Less high-margin work
Adj. EBITDA –$9.4 M $0.9 M ↓ $10.3 M Higher SG&A (+45%)
Backlog $376 M N/A Visibility into FY26
Cash Balance $456.6 M $50.1 M (Dec 2024) ↑ >8× ATM offering + no debt

Management Commentary

Live

“By integrating Ask Sage with BigBear.ai, we are creating what the market has been asking for: a secure, integrated AI platform that connects software, data, and mission services in one place,”
— Kevin McAleenan, CEO

McAleenan framed Ask Sage as a cornerstone acquisition to position BigBear as a unified, secure AI infrastructure provider for defense and regulated industries. The company emphasized readiness to capitalize on border security and defense spending once government-shutdown delays abate.

BigBear Earnings Are In

Live

The stock is shooting higher, up 7.4% and moving.

BigBear delivered a modest top-line beat despite a 20% YoY decline as Army program volume dipped. GAAP profitability of $2.5 million (vs. –$15.1 million YoY) came entirely from derivative liability revaluation, offsetting higher SG&A. The company maintained its FY 2025 revenue outlook of $125–$140 million and announced a major $250 million acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative-AI platform serving U.S. defense and national security agencies

Metric Actual Estimate Beat/Miss
Revenue $33.1 M $31.8 M ✅ Beat
EPS (Normalized) –$0.07 (est. approx) → GAAP $0.01 –$0.07 ✅ Beat
Adj. EBITDA –$9.4 M N/A

BigBear.ai (Nasdaq:BBAI) reports after the close. The stock’s setup is defined by two opposing forces: near-term disruption from U.S. Army program changes and a significantly stronger balance sheet that management plans to deploy into organic growth and acquisitions. Investors will focus on how today’s results and commentary reconcile reduced 2025 revenue guidance with an expanding pipeline across border security, defense autonomy, and logistics.

Estimates Snapshot

What to Expect When BigBear.ai Reports Tonight

Metric Estimate
Revenue $31.82 million
EPS (Normalized) −$0.07
Full-Year 2025 Revenue $133.53 million
Full-Year 2025 EPS −$1.10

Key Areas to Watch

1. Guidance posture and revenue cadence into Q4- Management reduced its full-year revenue outlook last quarter to $125–$140 million and suspended adjusted EBITDA guidance. Investors will be focused on whether that caution eases as program transitions stabilize and late-stage deals convert. A clearer view of Q4 revenue cadence, backlog conversion, and cash burn trajectory would help determine if 2025 marks a temporary trough or a longer reset in growth expectations.

2. Federal contract transition risk vs. pipeline breadth- Army program consolidation has weighed on results, but BigBear highlighted progress diversifying across defense, homeland security, and intelligence customers. Any detail on recompete timing for key contracts and early wins in new verticals will signal whether concentration risk is being reduced. The mix between prime and subcontracted work will also matter for future margin recovery.

3. Liquidity and capital deployment- With roughly $391 million in cash and no debt, BigBear is positioned to fund expansion. Management has hinted at active M&A discussions, but investors will want clarity on the size, timing, and focus of potential transactions. Commentary on organic investment priorities—such as R&D or hiring in analytics and autonomy—will also help frame how aggressively the company plans to pursue growth.

4. Product traction and operational wins- Updates on veriScan deployments, ConductorOS testing within defense autonomy programs, and Shipyard AI adoption in logistics will be closely watched. Tangible progress in converting these platforms into recurring-revenue contracts would strengthen confidence that BigBear’s technology stack can scale beyond individual government projects.

5. International expansion and partnerships- The UAE partnership under IHC and the Panama cargo-security initiative remain potential growth catalysts. Investors will be listening for evidence that these relationships are moving from strategic discussions to executable contracts with measurable financial impact in 2026 and beyond.

 

By Joel South Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
