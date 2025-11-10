Live: Complete BigBear.ai (BBAI) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Metric Estimate Revenue $31.82 million EPS (Normalized) −$0.07 Full-Year 2025 Revenue $133.53 million Full-Year 2025 EPS −$1.10

Key Areas to Watch

1. Guidance posture and revenue cadence into Q4- Management reduced its full-year revenue outlook last quarter to $125–$140 million and suspended adjusted EBITDA guidance. Investors will be focused on whether that caution eases as program transitions stabilize and late-stage deals convert. A clearer view of Q4 revenue cadence, backlog conversion, and cash burn trajectory would help determine if 2025 marks a temporary trough or a longer reset in growth expectations.

2. Federal contract transition risk vs. pipeline breadth- Army program consolidation has weighed on results, but BigBear highlighted progress diversifying across defense, homeland security, and intelligence customers. Any detail on recompete timing for key contracts and early wins in new verticals will signal whether concentration risk is being reduced. The mix between prime and subcontracted work will also matter for future margin recovery.

3. Liquidity and capital deployment- With roughly $391 million in cash and no debt, BigBear is positioned to fund expansion. Management has hinted at active M&A discussions, but investors will want clarity on the size, timing, and focus of potential transactions. Commentary on organic investment priorities—such as R&D or hiring in analytics and autonomy—will also help frame how aggressively the company plans to pursue growth.

4. Product traction and operational wins- Updates on veriScan deployments, ConductorOS testing within defense autonomy programs, and Shipyard AI adoption in logistics will be closely watched. Tangible progress in converting these platforms into recurring-revenue contracts would strengthen confidence that BigBear’s technology stack can scale beyond individual government projects.

5. International expansion and partnerships- The UAE partnership under IHC and the Panama cargo-security initiative remain potential growth catalysts. Investors will be listening for evidence that these relationships are moving from strategic discussions to executable contracts with measurable financial impact in 2026 and beyond.