Live: Will BigBear.ai (BBAI) Pop After Tonight's Earnings?

Key Points
-
BigBear.ai seeks revenue uplift from ConductorOS amid defense AI momentum.
-
Stock volatility persists despite backlog growth and cost reductions.
-
Focus on federal contract delays and international expansion implications.
-
Live Updates
Earnings Are out And They're Bad
Let’s get the bottom line out of the way: these earnings are bad.
The stock will be down tomorrow, and that’s a fair reaction.
Now, here’s the silver lining if you’re a BigBear shareholder…
Monday just dropped 30% today on a beat and raise. C3.ai (a close comparable to BigBear) posted earnings that are similarly ‘bad’ to BigBear and dropped less.
That is to say, a lot of the priciest AI software stocks like Monday are being relentlessly punished for what are very good earnings (in part because the stocks are priced at higher valuations).
Stocks like BigBear are posting larger earnings misses, but seeing less dramatic sell-offs.
I know that’s not a fun silver lining if you own BigBear, but it is a sort of silver lining.
Detailed Earnings Summary
BBAI | BigBear.ai Q2’25 Earnings Highlights:
- Adj. EPS: $(0.71) [❌];
- Revenue: $32.5M [✅]; DOWN -18% YoY
- Adj. Gross Margin: 25.0% [✅]; DOWN -280 bps YoY
- Net Income: $(228.6)M [❌];
- Backlog: $380M
- Cash and Cash Equivalents: $390.8M
Outlook:
- Revenue: $125M – $140M [➖]
- The Company has adjusted its revenue guidance due to uncertainty on certain Army programs and anticipates growth investment spending in the second half of the year.
- Management has withdrawn previously provided Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year-ended December 31, 2025, expecting to provide updated guidance later.
Other Key Q2 Metrics:
- Adj. Operating Income: $(90.3)M [❌];
- Adj. Operating Expenses: $21.5M [✅]; DOWN -8% YoY
- R&D Expenses: $4.4M [✅]; UP +23% YoY
- Free Cash Flow: $(3.9)M
- Effective Tax Rate: 0.01% (vs. 0.02% YoY)
- SG&A: $21.5M; DOWN -8% YoY
- Interest Expense: $4.4M; DOWN -31% YoY
CEO Commentary:
- Kevin McAleenan: “Our robust balance sheet allows us to make significant transformational investments to shape the future of BigBear.ai. Our capital raising activities this quarter coincide with the tremendous opportunities we see coming from the One Big Beautiful Bill, particularly in the Department of Homeland Security, and several of which are uniquely aligned to our core capabilities. This legislation will bring a generational investment and provides over $170 billion in supplemental funding to the Department of Homeland Security, and $150 billion to the Department of Defense for disruptive defense technology. This is not incremental funding for innovation – this is a transformative level of investment. As a Mission Ready AI company with a national and border security focus, it’s directly in our lane.”
CFO Commentary:
- Sean Ricker: “Our record cash balance will enable us to make significant investments, both organically and inorganically, in an order of magnitude that was not possible before.”
Massive Revenue Shortfall
There’s only one word for these earnings: yikes.
Revenue hit $32.74 million, Wall Street was expecting north of $40 million.
EPS is a big miss as well.
It's Another AI Software Bloodbath
Well, we warned earlier its been a bad earnings season for AI software stocks and BigBear is the latest victim. Shares are down 18% initially on the print. Stay on this page and we will keep updating with news and analysis.
Earning Are Imminent
It’s 4:12 p.m. ET, and we expect earnings any minute. As a reminder, if you stay on this page updates should automatically load. If you’re not seeing updates in the next few mintues, make sure to manually refresh.
The moment BBAI reports we’ll be off to the races with news and analysis.
BigBear is Up, But We Don't See Their Earnings on Newswires
BigBear shares are up 4.4% after hours which could lead you to believe earnings have been released, but we’re still not seeing them. We’ll begin updating this page the moment we see earnings released.
Earnings Expected at About 4:15 p.m. ET
We’ll be watching for BigBear’s earnings and posting updates as soon as we see them. However, we expect they’ll hit newswires at about 4:15 p.m. ET.
As you’re waiting – if you’re looking for more AI stock ideas, make sure to check out ‘The AI Investor Podcast from 24/7 Wall St.‘
We break down the biggest news in the AI space AND invest $500,000 in a portfolio of top AI stocks. It’s absolutely free, so give it a shot!
Tough Day for AI Software Stocks
It’s a tough day for AI software stocks.
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) released preliminary sales numbers Friday after the market closed that were extremely disappointing. The company reported sales of between $70.2 million and $70.4 million for its Fiscal Q1. That’s a massive drop from sales of $87.2 million in the first quarter last year.
Monday‘s(Nasdaq: MNDY) financial figures weren’t nearly as bad as C3.ai, but the market’s reaction is even worse. The company has dropped 30% after significantly topping EPS expectations last quarter and raising full-year guidance.
Why are shares down? Forward guidance at the midpoint is slightly below Wall Street expectations.
The bottom line is that AI software has become a battleground, with companies issuing even small misses being severely punished. That’s a tough environment for BigBear headed into tonight’s earnings. We’ll see if the market is more forgiving of their results.
Performance After Recent Quarters
BBAI’s 72% YTD stock gain underscores AI enthusiasm, yet post-earnings reactions vary—strong beats yield positive moves, misses trigger volatility. With federal uncertainties, sustained backlog conversion and efficiency gains are crucial for momentum.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q1 2025 (May 1, 2025)
|-341.15%
|-11.43%
|-10.11%
|-9.86%
|Q4 2024 (Mar 6, 2025)
|-760.00%
|+2.19%
|+5.47%
|+11.72%
|Q3 2024 (Nov 5, 2024)
|+66.00%
|+11.49%
|+23.29%
|+35.62%
|Q2 2024 (Aug 1, 2024)
|+36.20%
|+3.41%
|+6.12%
|+8.47%
BigBear.ai (NASDAQ: BBAI) specializing in AI-powered decision intelligence, reports Q2 2025 earnings after market close today, with a conference call at 4:30 PM EDT. The company continues to advance its ConductorOS platform, highlighted in DoD and Navy exercises, while securing partnerships like Heathrow Airport. Despite a 30% backlog rise to $384.9M in Q1 2025, federal budget headwinds under continuing resolutions pose risks. Investors will evaluate execution on cost controls and growth drivers.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after BigBear.ai’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect
Here’s Wall Street’s consensus for Q2 2025 earnings estimates:
- Revenue: $40.58 million
- EPS (Normalized): -$0.06
- Cash from Operations: Not provided
And full-year estimates are currently set at:
- FY 2025 Revenue: $167.74 million
- FY 2025 EPS: -$0.21
Key Areas to Watch
- ConductorOS Milestones: The distributed AI orchestration platform achieved Tier 1 status in DoD’s RDER T-REX24-2 event and was showcased in Navy’s MAPG exercises, demonstrating real-time AI inference across edge devices. Investors will look for updates on general availability in 2025 and its role in unlocking AI interoperability for customers.
- Customer Partnerships and Pipeline: Key wins include a master service agreement with Heathrow Airport for AI-driven security and operations, alongside integrations from the Pangiam acquisition for vision AI in trade and travel. With a focus on hyperscalers and government entities, progress on securing additional deals in border security and defense will be crucial, especially amid strong demand signals.
- Operational Efficiency and Cost Discipline: Continued SG&A reductions—down 25% QoQ in Q3 2024 and recurring SG&A lowered 30% since Q3 2023—reflect a cost-conscious approach. Management highlighted employee separation costs and integration expenses from Pangiam, so updates on adjusted EBITDA margins (e.g., Q3 2024’s 2.3%) and breakeven revenue thresholds will indicate sustainability.
- Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation: The Q4 2024 debt exchange strengthened the position with $107.6M cash and flexible interest payments (stock or cash). With no immediate dilution risks, investors will scrutinize runway amid development costs and potential M&A for strategic alliances.
- Market and Regulatory Challenges: Amid federal budget transitions and efficiency drives, delays in government contracts are a headwind; however, positive tailwinds in national security and critical infrastructure sectors could offset this. Commentary on navigating these, including global trade transformation, will be key.
- Innovation and Growth Focus: Emphasis on cross-selling solutions in border security, defense, intelligence, and manufacturing, with targeted tech innovation like Pangiam’s Vision AI. International footprint expansion (e.g., Heathrow) and adjacent customer pursuits will highlight long-term scalability.
- Leadership and Organizational Alignment: Recent COO appointment (Carl Napoletano) aims to drive efficiency; updates on team cohesion and strategic execution post-Pangiam integration will build confidence.
