S&P 500
6,856.20
-0.01%
Dow Jones
47,969.10
-0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,580.40
+0.00%
Russell 2000
2,457.74
-0.03%
FTSE 100
9,913.00
+0.59%
Nikkei 225
51,229.30
+0.00%
Live: Oklo 3rd Quarter Earnings Coverage

Investing

Why Income Investors Are Ditching Tech for Energy and Industrials

Quick Read

  • Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) faces pressure as tech dividend yields average under 1% compared to 3-5% from energy and industrial sectors.
  • Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) pays a $2.88 annual dividend and is positioned for growth as tech valuations potentially decline.
  • Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) returned 17.7% in 2025 with a $2.14 annual dividend benefiting from reshoring trends and infrastructure spending.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By David Beren
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Why Income Investors Are Ditching Tech for Energy and Industrials

© <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/2405632891" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Waste energy plant, Amager bakke, Copenhill in Copenhagen, Denmark, makes environmentally friendly energy and electricity from garbage</a> (<a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/license" target="_blank" style="100%">Shutterstock.com</a>) by <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Dabuch" target="_blank" style="100%">Dabuch</a>

After years of focusing on the wild growth that tech stocks have been delivering, there is a growing movement as investors change course. There is no question that tech has seemingly delivered endless growth, but concerns about overvaluation are prompting investors to look elsewhere. 

In tech’s place, energy and industrial stocks are continuing to grow in popularity, as they feel like a new defensive core for investors who value consistent income and tried-and-true business models.

What’s more notable is that large investors and hedge funds are showing that things like renewable energy companies are smart investments for the future. 

The Movement Away from Tech Stocks

It’s hard to argue against the idea that starting in the early 2010s, and moving into the 202s, technology has been the seemingly unstoppable engine of market turns. However, in 2025, investors have also begun to notice that the Federal Reserve’s rate path is growing murkier and that expectations have started to fade in the tech world, leading investors to find fewer and fewer reasons to stay overweight in tech stocks. 

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), one of the most popular ETFs backed by some of the biggest names in tech, has started to see some drag as names like Microsoft and Meta waver in returns. The Invesco QQQ Trust is made up of many great companies, but it is also heavily reliant on long-term growth assumptions, which are starting to look shakier than they have in recent years, even against its $2.84 annual dividend payout. 

For income investors, the math in the tech world isn’t adding up like it used to, as the average tech dividend is hovering under 1%, while the energy and industrial sectors offer 3-5% dividend yields. The lack of a dependable income means that staying in tech means that you are placing your bets on price appreciation in this increasingly uncertain market. 

Energy and Industrial Stocks Step Into the Spotlight

While tech has long had the spotlight, you have to contrast the past with the future: energy and industrial stocks and ETFs are not promising viral innovations or trillion-dollar valuations. Instead, they are focused on delivering cash flow, pricing power, and predictable dividends. 

As it stands, energy has been a bright spot in 2025, especially in late 2025, as rising oil prices, resilient demand, and an ongoing focus on energy security have helped push up funds like the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSE:IYE) and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE), with the latter paying a $2.88 annual dividend in 2025, perfect for income investors. While both of these ETFs are only hovering around a 4% return in 2025, they are poised for a breakout in 2026 and beyond as a potential AI bubble brings tech valuations back down to Earth. 

The same goes for names like ExxonMobile and Chevron, two dividend stalwarts that are generating record cash flow amounts and returning billions to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. 

Additionally, names like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLI) have returned 17.7% in 2025 and, like its energy counterparts, remain poised for meteoric growth in the future. Add in a $2.14 annual dividend paying out quarterly, and income investors are loving the combination of growth and passive income. Made up of companies tied to manufacturing, defense, and infrastructure spending, these ETFs are benefiting from reshoring trends and a massive government push to invest in U.S. production capacity. 

Together, these two sectors are giving investors something that tech stocks can’t right now: income stability with real-world exposure. 

The Policy and Tariff Undercurrent

There are also two more reasons investors are shifting away from high-flying growth stocks in the tech world: politics and policy risk. Steep U.S. tariffs on renewable components and rare earth minerals, which range from 25% to 200%, have helped squeeze energy firms’ profit margins. The Inflation Reduction Act’s delayed funding has also frozen billions in potential projects, leaving clean-energy names more exposed to execution risks than more traditional energy and industrial names. 

As a result, you have energy companies that have traditional assets and cash flow looking far more attractive than speculative clean-tech plays. Ultimately, the market is rewarding stability and punishing uncertainty, a trend that isn’t likely to go anywhere anytime soon. 

Meanwhile, you have industrial firms benefiting from infrastructure and defense spending increases, with billions being poured into transportation, semiconductor, and manufacturing projects. 

Choose Income Over Innovation 

I believe it should go without saying that on paper, tech companies are more innovative, but making the move to energy and industrial stocks doesn’t mean abandoning innovation, just choosing cash flow over hype. 

An investor holding a diversified income portfolio of energy, industrial, and utility ETFs is bound to continue generating a 4-6% annual yield while also delivering moderate growth. Compare this to tech-heavy funds like Invesco QQQ Trust, which only had a 0.47% yield as of November 8, 2025, and the proof is in the math, as larger yields equal more success. 

None of this is to say that tech is dead or dying, on the contrary. Still, the playbook for investors is maturing as investors remember that long-term success isn’t just about growth, which has been the main story in 2025. It’s also about durability, which energy and industrial stocks can deliver in spades. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Here Are 6 ETFs Bill Gates Might Endorse for Everyday Investors
Rich Duprey | Jul 30, 2025

Here Are 6 ETFs Bill Gates Might Endorse for Everyday Investors

Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, showcases an investment philosophy rooted in stability, quality, and long-term…
4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 10%+ You Can Trust
Rich Duprey | Jun 27, 2025

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 10%+ You Can Trust

Balancing Reward and Risk Ultra-high yield stocks, offering dividends above 10%, present compelling opportunities for income-focused investors, particularly in a…
I Switched from Mutual Funds to These 3 ETFs—Here’s Why
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 23, 2025

I Switched from Mutual Funds to These 3 ETFs—Here’s Why

2025 hasn’t been a smooth ride. The economy has seen volatility, the market has seen several ups and downs, and…
Dividend Investors Should Be Loading Up on These 2 AI-Linked Stocks
David Beren | Nov 10, 2025

Dividend Investors Should Be Loading Up on These 2 AI-Linked Stocks

It should go without saying at this point that artificial intelligence isn’t just reshaping the tech landscape, it’s rewriting the…
Baby Boomers Should Load up on These Retiree ETFs
Vandita Jadeja | Nov 11, 2025

Baby Boomers Should Load up on These Retiree ETFs

Whether you’re already retired or planning for it, the one thing you don’t want to worry about is the money.…
Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees
Vandita Jadeja | Oct 15, 2025

Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees

If you’re approaching retirement or are already retired, you’d be thinking harder than ever for ways to supplement your income.…
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
Rich Duprey | Sep 1, 2025

3 High Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

Investing in high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way to build wealth, offering a steady income stream while…
2 Schwab ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement
Rich Duprey | May 1, 2025

2 Schwab ETFs to Buy in May to Generate Big Passive Income In Retirement

Dividend stock investing offers retirees a dependable way to generate passive income, ensuring financial stability in a time when fixed…
I have invested in dividends for 10 years— These are my all-time favorite dividend stocks
Rich Duprey | May 14, 2025

I have invested in dividends for 10 years— These are my all-time favorite dividend stocks

Dividend growth stocks, issued by companies with a history of consistently increasing payouts, offer investors a powerful strategy for accumulating…

Top Gaining Stocks

Viatris
VTRS Vol: 11,942,113
+$1.03
+10.13%
$11.20
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,852,588
+$1.49
+9.77%
$16.74
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 11,686,421
+$1.65
+6.66%
$26.41
Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 9,740,381
+$3.29
+6.00%
$58.13
FedEx
FDX Vol: 3,519,163
+$13.83
+5.45%
$267.72

Top Losing Stocks

Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 8,302,094
-$2.00
6.09%
$30.84
Vistra
VST Vol: 4,535,672
-$9.12
4.84%
$179.16
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 22,556,898
-$12.19
4.81%
$241.11
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,024,983
-$13.92
4.38%
$304.01
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 9,142,143
-$7.19
4.32%
$159.18