Live: Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1st Quarter Earnings Coverage

Metric Estimate (Q1 FY2026) Year-Ago (Q1 FY2025) Revenue $14.78 billion $13.84 billion EPS (Normalized) $0.98 $0.91 Full-Year 2026 Revenue $59.88 billion $56.65 billion Full-Year 2026 EPS (Normalized) $4.04 $3.81

Key Areas to Watch When Cisco Reports

1. AI Infrastructure Momentum

Cisco recorded more than $800 million in Q4 AI orders and $2 billion for FY 2025, doubling its initial goal. The company expects ongoing strength from hyperscalers, sovereign AI projects, and “Neocloud” partnerships. Investors will look for updated order trends and timing of revenue recognition from this pipeline.

2. Enterprise Campus Refresh Cycle

The launch of Catalyst 9000 smart switches and new AI-ready routers marks the beginning of a multiyear upgrade opportunity across Cisco’s vast installed base. Watch for early enterprise adoption rates and commentary on Cat9k replacements as potential revenue accelerators into FY 2026.

3. Security & Splunk Integration

Cisco’s refreshed security stack—SASE, XDR, Hypershield, and AI Defense—posted 20%+ order growth, while new Splunk cross-selling added 300 new customers. Management expects the combined platform to push security growth toward the 15–17% range long term.

4. AI Partnerships and Product Innovation

The NVIDIA Spectrum-X integration and Secure AI Factory blueprint are central to Cisco’s positioning as enterprises deploy on-prem AI clusters. Progress here could expand the company’s role beyond networking into AI data-center architecture.

5. Macro, Tariffs, and Margin Discipline

CFO Mark Patterson highlighted tariffs on China (30%), Mexico (25%), and Canada (35%) but noted minimal gross-margin impact due to semiconductor exemptions. Investors should monitor any changes to these assumptions or commentary on cost mitigation.