Live: Cisco (CSCO) Drops And Then Rebounds After Q4 Earnings 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points We expect Cisco to report at about 4:05 p.m. and this blog will provide live updates with news and analysis the moment earnings hit. Simply leave this page open and new updates will appear automatically below. Here are the key figures Wall Street expects from Cisco last quarter: Revenue: $14.62 billion EPS (Normalized): $0.98

Security revenue surged 54% last quarter, with product adoption spanning XDR, Secure Access, and Hypershield.

Webscale growth and sovereign cloud deals are fueling optimism for long-tail AI-driven demand.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) reports Q4 FY2025 earnings after the close today. Wall Street expects modest top-line growth and stable margins as investors parse how AI, sovereign cloud demand, and the Splunk integration are shaping Cisco’s long-term trajectory.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Cisco’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

Estimates Snapshot

Q4 FY2025 Consensus Estimates:

Revenue: $14.62 billion

EPS (Normalized): $0.98

Full-Year FY2025 Estimates:

Revenue: $56.62 billion

EPS: $3.79

For context, Cisco reported $13.64B in revenue and $0.87 in EPS in Q4 FY2024, implying ~7.2% YoY revenue growth and ~12.6% EPS growth this quarter.

Key Areas to Watch

AI Orders Surging Past Target

Cisco booked $600M in AI infrastructure orders in Q3 alone, surpassing its $1B FY25 goal a full quarter early. Management is positioning Cisco as a core systems provider for sovereign cloud and webscale AI training clusters.

Security Momentum and Product Innovation

Security orders jumped high double digits YoY in Q3, including Splunk’s largest deal ever. Over 370 new customers adopted Secure Access, XDR, and Hypershield — pointing to early success in bundling AI-native security with networking hardware.

Webscale Growth and G200 Ramp

Orders from cloud and service providers grew 32% YoY in Q3, with triple-digit growth from three of the top six webscalers. Cisco’s new 51.2T G200 chip is a core driver of systems orders and already constrained by demand.

Campus & WiFi 7 Upgrade Cycle

Enterprise routing and switching showed strength, with WiFi 7 orders growing triple digits sequentially. Management said modern campus infrastructure is becoming critical to support real-time AI workloads.

Tariff Impact on Margins

Q4 margins will reflect a full-quarter impact from resumed tariffs, especially post-July 9. CFO Scott Herren flagged these as a key drag on sequential profitability despite higher revenues.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.