Live: Will Dell Pop After Tonight's Earnings?

Key Points Consensus expects Q2 revenue of ~$29.2B (+17% YoY) and EPS of $2.29 (+21% YoY).

AI server backlog exceeded $14B in Q1, with shipments accelerating in H2.

Stock has struggled post-earnings, averaging –7% one-day moves over the past three quarters.

Dell (NYSE: DELL) reports fiscal Q2 2026 earnings after the close. The PC and server giant has become a key player in the AI infrastructure buildout, booking more than $12 billion in AI server orders in Q1 alone. However, profitability pressures in PCs and traditional servers weighed on results, with EPS missing by 8% despite record revenue.

The key question tonight is whether Dell can turn that $14B+ backlog into profitable growth. Here are the figures Wall Street is expecting.

What to Expect When Dell Reports Tonight

Revenue: $29.19 billion

$29.19 billion EPS (Normalized): $2.29





$2.29 FY 2026 Revenue: $104.8 billion

$104.8 billion FY 2026 EPS: $9.37





$9.37 FY 2027 Revenue: $112.1 billion

$112.1 billion FY 2027 EPS: $10.79

That implies +17% YoY revenue growth this quarter, with EPS expected to surge +21% YoY.

Key Areas to Watch When Dell Reports

AI Servers & Backlog Conversion- $12.1B in AI orders booked in Q1, with shipments of $1.8B. Backlog grew to $14.4B. Management reaffirmed $15B+ AI revenue target for FY2026.

Enterprise Adoption & Sovereign AI- 3,000+ enterprise customers now deploying Dell AI Factories. Orders span Blackwell, Hopper, ARM, and x86 architectures. Department of Energy win (NERSC-10) highlights sovereign AI traction.

Traditional Server Moderation- While AI drove record ISG revenue, traditional server demand slowed in North America. Dell expects sub-seasonal performance in Q2, a key risk for gross margins.

PC Refresh & AI PCs- Commercial PC demand rose +9% YoY in Q1, driven by AI-enabled Windows 11 refresh. Consumer PCs remain weak (–19% YoY), weighing on CSG profitability.

Margins & Tariff Headwinds- Gross margin dipped 80 bps in Q1 to 21.6% due to mix and tariffs. Management guided Q2 gross margin dollars +10% QoQ, but investors will be watching AI margin dilution vs. absolute dollar accretion

