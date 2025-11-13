S&P 500
6,742.70
-1.67%
Dow Jones
47,534.00
-1.63%
Nasdaq 100
24,982.80
-2.23%
Russell 2000
2,383.46
-2.80%
FTSE 100
9,758.60
-1.50%
Nikkei 225
50,143.00
-2.51%
Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

Investing

These 3 ETFs Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

Quick Read

  • The median retirement savings for Americans ages 65 to 74 was $200,000 as of 2022.
  • VTI tracks the total stock market while VOO focuses only on the roughly 500 largest companies.
  • SCHX provides exposure to 750 large-cap U.S. companies with relatively low expense ratios.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
These 3 ETFs Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

© insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

 

As of 2022, the median retirement savings balance among Americans ages 65 to 74 was only $200,000, according to the most recent data from the Federal Reserve. If you want to retire with a lot more money than that, then it’s important to choose the right investments.

You could put together a portfolio of individual stocks to meet your retirement savings goals. But that could mean having to research many different companies and keep track of their performance over time.

An easier approach to retirement investing may be to put your money into exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. And if your goal is to retire a millionaire, here are three ETFs you may want to make room for in your portfolio.

1. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) tracks the total stock market, as the name implies. This means you get the stability of larger, established businesses as well as the potential upside of smaller-cap companies.

You’ll often hear about the importance of diversification in the context of investing. VTI makes that really easy, since, you’re basically putting your money into the stock market as a whole.

2. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index, which consists of the roughly 500 largest publicly traded companies by market capitalization. As is the case with VTI, you get nice diversification with VOO.

However, you should know that with VOO, you’ll miss out on smaller company growth, since you’re only putting money into S&P 500 companies. That said, if you don’t want to deal with the volatility that comes with investing in small-cap companies, VOO may be a suitable investment for you.

3. The Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

The Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index, which includes the largest 750 U.S. companies by market capitalization. While it’s by no means a risk-free investment, you’re basically avoiding the volatility that comes with investing in small-cap stocks.

As you might imagine, there’s a good deal of overlap between SCHX and VOO. However, with SCHX, you get exposure to more stocks.

The key to retiring a millionaire goes beyond the ETFs you choose

It’s definitely important to choose ETFs for your retirement portfolio that fit your long-term strategy. But if you want to retire a millionaire, it’s important to do a few things:

  • Start investing at a young age
  • Increase your savings rate as your financial situation allows
  • Stay consistent, and don’t rush to unload investments when the market takes a tumble

The good thing about all of the ETFs above is that they have relatively low expense ratios, so you don’t have to worry too much about fees eating into your portfolio’s performance. They’re also easy investments to track and offer a nice amount of diversification.

If you invest in any or all of these ETFs for decades, you may find that by the time retirement arrives, you’re easily sitting on $1 million or more.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Why I’m Holding VOO in My Retirement Portfolio for Decades
Maurie Backman | Aug 14, 2025

Why I’m Holding VOO in My Retirement Portfolio for Decades

  I’ve been saving for retirement since my early 20s — not because I preferred making 401(k) contributions over taking…
Suze Orman Says Retirement Investors Should Hold This ETF
Maurie Backman | Oct 15, 2025

Suze Orman Says Retirement Investors Should Hold This ETF

  You might think that saving for retirement is a huge challenge. But it’s not the only challenge you’ll face.…
TQQQ vs. VOO: 2x Tech Leverage or S&P 500 Simplicity — What Should You Own
Maurie Backman | Jun 27, 2025

TQQQ vs. VOO: 2x Tech Leverage or S&P 500 Simplicity — What Should You Own

  If you’re going to invest your money in the stock market, you need to be willing to accept risk.…
VOO Vs VOOG: What’s a Better Pick for My Retirement Portfolio?
Maurie Backman | Aug 30, 2025

VOO Vs VOOG: What’s a Better Pick for My Retirement Portfolio?

  Retirees are often advised to limit risk in their portfolios. And there’s a good reason for that. It’s one…
Where to Invest $20,000 Right Now
Kristin Hitchcock | May 8, 2024

Where to Invest $20,000 Right Now

Have $20,000 and wondering where to invest it? The answer isn’t the same for everyone. Depending on your age and…
With a 40-year investing window, which ETFs are right for me?
Maurie Backman | Oct 31, 2025

With a 40-year investing window, which ETFs are right for me?

  When it comes to growing your money, one of the greatest tools at your disposal is time. The more…
Thinking of Putting All Your Savings Into VOO? Here’s Why You May Not Want To
Maurie Backman | May 23, 2025

Thinking of Putting All Your Savings Into VOO? Here’s Why You May Not Want To

The money you’re saving for long-term goals like retirement needs to be invested. If you let it sit in cash,…
SCHX vs. VOO: Which Large-Cap ETF Belongs in Your Retirement Portfolio?
John Seetoo | Jan 23, 2025

SCHX vs. VOO: Which Large-Cap ETF Belongs in Your Retirement Portfolio?

In the creation of stock indexes, the criteria for inclusion parameters often cross over and overlap. For example, every single…
These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 16, 2025

These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to research individual stocks to generate long-term returns, exchange-traded funds can be your ideal…

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,511,789
+$2.06
+4.74%
$45.37
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 38,897,426
+$3.15
+4.26%
$77.11
Dow
DOW Vol: 13,724,170
+$0.82
+3.70%
$23.00
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 1,002,640
+$7.73
+3.63%
$220.64
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,856,234
+$1.56
+3.35%
$48.03

Top Losing Stocks

Corning
GLW Vol: 7,441,063
-$7.51
8.44%
$81.50
Disney
DIS Vol: 34,731,062
-$9.71
8.32%
$106.94
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,457,989
-$2.84
7.49%
$35.07
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,619,307
-$21.04
7.43%
$262.22
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 94,860,060
-$31.35
7.28%
$399.25