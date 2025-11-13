Three Warning Signs for XRP Investors Ahead of the Next Move

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) sits at a crossroads following a volatile year of gains and doubt. The token trades around $2.46 and has delivered strong returns since 2024, but it’s showing signs of exhaustion. After months of optimism about ETFs and regulatory clarity, momentum is now fading.

Institutional inflows are cooling, technical indicators are weakening, and network activity is slowing. While XRP’s long-term story remains tied to global payments and financial adoption, the short-term picture looks increasingly shaky. Investors are watching closely to see if this slowdown signals healthy consolidation or the start of a deeper correction.

From $0.52 to $3.66: XRP’s Wild Year

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

The past year has been a rollercoaster for XRP. Starting at $0.52 in November 2024, the token rocketed to a peak of $3.66 in August 2025 (a stunning 521% surge). That rally put XRP among the most profitable major assets in the first half of the year.

But since then, the tide has turned. Prices have fallen back toward $2.46, trimming gains and exposing cracks in investor confidence. The chart shows a market losing steam. Every attempt to push beyond $3 has hit resistance, while the $2.30 support has held so far. The pattern of sudden surges followed by sharp retreats suggests a market driven more by speculation than sustained buying.

Traders are now in a dilemma regarding XRP’s outlook (XRP boasts strong fundamentals but is clouded by weak market sentiment). With ETF headlines cooling and technical indicators softening, XRP’s current range could either stabilize or break down if selling pressure builds.

Three Warning Signs Investors Can’t Ignore

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

XRP’s strong 2025 performance masks growing problems. Beneath its $2.46 price, technical cracks, modest institutional demand, and slowing network activity point to deeper issues. Here are the warning signs every investor should watch.

1. Technical Support Is Crumbling

XRP’s technical setup has turned fragile. The crypto recently dropped below its 200-week simple moving average at $2.54, a critical level that previously marked the bottom of past bull runs. This breakdown signals potential structural weakness. The next line of defense is the 50-week SMA at $2.45. A weekly close below it would likely confirm a broader decline.

Momentum indicators tell the same story. The RSI sits in the low 40s, showing weakening strength, with recent candlesticks forming bearish engulfing patterns. Price action has entered a descending channel, with targets at $2.09, $1.90, and potentially $1.25. Both the 50-day and 200-day EMAs now act as resistance that could cap any short-term bounce.

2. Big Money Is Quietly Exiting

Institutional participation that once fueled XRP’s rise is now slowing. After a sharp 244% spike in early November inflows, interest has cooled. The launch of Canary Capital’s XRP ETFs (XRPC and XRPF) is expected to attract billions, but projections around $5 billion suggest muted enthusiasm compared to earlier hype.

More telling is whale behavior. Large holders switched to distribution mode in early October, and deposits to Binance have hit record highs. That kind of movement usually signals profit-taking rather than conviction.

The Net Position Change metric from Hodler confirms the trend, showing deepening outflows from long-term wallets. Over two weeks, net outflows surged more than 2,600%, with short-term holders cutting exposure by nearly 40%. The data points to cooling confidence among both whales and retail traders. If prices fall further, liquidity could dry up fast.

3. Network Usage Is Stalling

XRP’s biggest concern now lies in its fundamentals. XRP Ledger volume dropped to less than one billion transactions per day, totaling around 1.98 million XRP transactions. For a network built on low-cost, fast transfers, this slowdown suggests declining real-world use.

Although wallet creation spiked, adding over 21,000 new addresses in two days, this surge came from retail traders rather than institutional payment partners. The gap between retail growth and falling transaction demand suggests speculative interest is replacing practical adoption.

Ripple’s banking and payment partners appear less active, raising questions about ongoing commercial integration. If network utility continues to weaken, XRP risks losing its competitive edge as a payments-focused asset. Without renewed institutional demand and higher throughput, its current valuation may prove difficult to sustain.

XRP Prediction for 2026

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

XRP enters 2026 at a critical juncture. Following a turbulent 2025 marked by ETF speculation, institutional rotation, and technical uncertainty, investors are sizing up three potential paths for the coming year.

Bullish Case

XRP could reach between $5 and $8 by 2026 if institutional confidence returns and Ripple’s global payment network continues to expand. Clearer regulations and strong ETF inflows would fuel long-term recovery.

A sustained move above the 200-day EMA and a clean breakout above the $2.70-$3.00 zone could trigger a new uptrend. This mirrors past recovery cycles, where consolidation periods gave way to steep rallies once investor sentiment reversed.

Base Case

A balanced outlook would put XRP between $3.00 and $4.00 by 2026. Modest ETF inflows and gradual adoption by banks and fintechs might support a stable market without major breakouts.

Technicals would stabilize, with $2.40 acting as firm support and $3.50 as resistance. In this scenario, XRP trades more like a maturing asset than a speculative play, offering slower but consistent growth driven by actual utility.

Bearish Case

A weaker outcome could see XRP sliding toward $1.25-$1.80 if ETF inflows fade, macro risks rise, or institutional participation continues to shrink. A sustained drop below one billion daily payment volume would reinforce this bearish outlook.

Continued whale distribution and selling from long-term holders could deepen the pressure. Technical charts already hint at vulnerability, and without fresh demand to absorb supply, the token may enter an extended correction phase marked by low volatility and cautious sentiment.