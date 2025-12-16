S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Slips After Jobs Report, Ford F-150 Cancelation

Investing

XRP Lost Over 45% Since July Peak: Can $1B ETF Momentum Reverse the Slide?

Quick Read

  • XRP dropped from $3.66 in July 2025 to around $2.00 by December 2025, losing over 45% as 37% of holders sit on unrealized losses
  • U.S. spot XRP ETF inflows have attracted nearly $1 billion in assets within four weeks of launching in November 2025, the fastest growth since Ethereum ETFs
  • XRP Exchange balances fell 45% over 60 days (3.95 billion to 2.6 billion XRP), signaling supply tightening as ETF custody and whale accumulation removed tokens from circulation.
By Sam Daodu Published
XRP Lost Over 45% Since July Peak: Can $1B ETF Momentum Reverse the Slide?

© Tamisclao / Shutterstock.com

XRP ETF inflows just hit $1 billion in under four weeks—the fastest institutional adoption since Ethereum ETFs launched. Yet XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) dropped 45% from its July 2025 peak of $3.66 to around $2.00, leaving 37% of XRP holders underwater with unrealized losses. The token climbed 480% over the prior year (from $0.63 in July 2024 to $3.66), minting fortunes for early holders before the reversal.

Can this unprecedented wave of XRP ETF inflows reverse the 45% price decline, or will XRP keep bleeding as whales cash out and macro conditions stay weak? Here’s what’s driving the XRP price decline and whether institutional demand through ETF momentum changes the game for XRP.

How XRP Dropped 45% From $3.66 July Peak

Close up of golden Ripple XRP cryptocurrency with colorful graph background
alfernec / Shutterstock.com

XRP hit an all-time high of $3.66 in mid-July 2025 after climbing 480% over the prior 12 months. The rally peaked, then reversed hard. By December 2025, XRP had dropped roughly 45% to around $2.00. The retreat eroded XRP’s market position alongside Bitcoin, which itself fell 30% from its all-time highs and dragged the broader crypto market lower.

On-chain data shows a large share of recent buyers now trade at a loss. Glassnode reports approximately 37% of XRP’s circulating supply sits in unrealized loss—down from 41.5% in mid-November 2024 but still reflecting significant selling pressure. 

Many traders bought XRP above $3.00 during the summer surge and now hold underwater positions. This concentration of underwater XRP holders breeds continued selling pressure as some cut losses while others wait for recovery.

Moreover, whales took profits after the rally. Approximately 200 million XRP ($400 million at the time) was sold by whales in late November 2025, likely locking in gains from the summer surge. The broader crypto market lost over $1 trillion in value from October through November 2025, reflecting risk-off sentiment that pulled XRP down alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XRP’s July euphoria left the market top-heavy. The inevitable retracement—amplified by whale profit-taking and crypto’s broader selloff—pushed prices down more than 45% from peak levels, creating the setup for whether XRP ETF inflows can reverse this decline.

Can $1B XRP ETF Inflows Reverse 45% Price Decline?

ETF of the cryptocurrency XRP, Ripple.
TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

New U.S. spot XRP ETFs arrived amid the pullback. The U.S. SEC approved multiple XRP ETFs in late 2025, and institutional buying through XRP ETF inflows followed at a record pace. Within four weeks of launch in November 2025, U.S. spot XRP ETF inflows attracted roughly $1.0 billion in assets under management—the fastest crypto ETF adoption since Ethereum.

Canary Capital’s ETF (XRPC) launched November 13, leading the charge with cumulative inflows reaching $245 million. Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and Bitwise rolled out products shortly after. This wave of XRP ETFs creates structural demand that could support XRP’s price and help reverse some losses from the 45% decline.

Analysts argue these institutional XRP ETF inflows create a structural bid under XRP. Since mid-November, U.S. XRP ETF inflows amassed over $1 billion and absorbed nearly 1% of XRP’s circulating supply. Exchange balances also fell from 3.95 billion to 2.6 billion XRP over 60 days through early December 2025—a 45% decline in XRP exchange supply. 

This supply squeeze mirrors what happened to Bitcoin after ETF approval—shrinking float, then rallies. When sellers run out of tokens to dump and institutional demand through XRP ETF inflows holds steady, the XRP price could move up fast.

How XRP ETFs Hit $1B Faster Than Bitcoin And Ethereum

ETF of the cryptocurrency XRP, Ripple.
TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, and Bitwise launched familiar fund structures that pension managers and financial advisors actually recognize. Suddenly, the institutional crowd that spent years avoiding crypto has a regulated path in—no custody headaches or compliance questions, but a regulated crypto ticker to add to portfolios. The unprecedented $1 billion in XRP ETF inflows means significant new buying pressure.

These XRP ETF inflows came almost entirely from institutions, suggesting deep-pocketed support that can stabilize prices. ETF purchases remove XRP from circulation into custody. With exchange-traded XRP down 45% over two months, the liquid supply is tightening. If XRP ETF inflows continue at current trends, the float may shrink by another 2-3% by Q1 2026, potentially reversing some of the 45% price decline.

The SEC’s approval regime and court rulings characterizing XRP as a commodity made it a compliance-friendly token for advisors. This structural credibility, combined with fund approvals, attracts cautious investors and removes psychological hurdles that previously kept conservative capital away. The speed of XRP ETF inflows—reaching $1 billion faster than Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs in their early phases—signals genuine institutional conviction in XRP’s recovery potential. 

XRP Price Prediction 2026: Three Paths From $2.00

Whether XRP recovers from its 45% decline depends on ETF inflows sustaining, exchange supply staying tight, and broader market conditions stabilizing. Here are three possible paths forward through 2026 based on different institutional demand scenarios.

Bullish Prediction: XRP ETF Inflows Push Price Back to $3.66 by Q4 2026

The bullish case sees XRP ETF inflows sustaining their $40-50 million daily pace through Q1 2026—the 45% decline gets fully reversed under this scenario. XRP reclaims the $2.18 resistance and holds, shaking out the last weak hands who bought above $3.00. From there, the token grinds toward the mid-$2s—testing $2.45, then pushing to $2.80 as XRP exchange supply keeps tightening.

Reclaiming the $2.15 zone—which held as resistance after the XRP price decline—would signal strength returning. A sustained breakout above that level could lead to XRP retesting its mid-$2s range, with momentum targeting $2.35-2.45 initially.

If macro conditions improve and the supply squeeze from ETF inflows continues, XRP could approach its old $3.66 high by late 2026, driven by shrinking exchange float and steady institutional accumulation. This outcome requires XRP ETF inflows staying strong, whale selling subsiding, and broader crypto markets stabilizing or turning bullish. 

Base Prediction: XRP Trades $2.00-$2.30 Range Through Q1 2026

The base case sees XRP stuck in no-man’s land. XRP ETF inflows cool to $15-25 million daily—enough to hold support around $2.00-2.10 but not enough to break resistance at $2.30. The token oscillates in this range through Q1 2026 as investors wait for clearer signals on whether institutional demand can overcome the 45% price decline.

High concentration in ETFs creates a risk. Canary’s fund holds over half of all ETF assets, meaning a single fund dominates XRP ETF inflows. If Canary’s inflows slow or reverse, the entire ETF momentum story weakens. Diversified demand across multiple funds—Franklin, Grayscale, Bitwise—would create more stable support. Until flows balance, XRP likely oscillates without breaking out.

XRP could trade sideways as broader market conditions remain choppy and investors assess whether institutional adoption through XRP ETF inflows will actually translate into sustained price appreciation. XRP builds a base in this scenario, but the fireworks stay shelved until Q2 or later in 2026.

Bearish Prediction: Whale Selling Could Push XRP Down to $1.50

The bearish case assumes XRP ETF inflows fade and whale selling accelerates. XRP fails to hold $2.00 support and breaks down, triggering stop-losses from traders who bought the dip. The token slides to $1.90, then tests the previous support zone near $1.50 if broader crypto markets turn risk-off.

Underwater XRP holders from the $3.00 days finally capitulate, flooding the market with supply. If ETF buying slows, institutional rotation stalls, or renewed crypto market panic takes hold, this scenario plays out. Technical forecasts suggest a break under $2.00 may target $1.90-1.95 initially, with deeper slides to $1.50 possible if the downtrend intensifies.

In this scenario, XRP spends months rebuilding its base before attempting another run—assuming institutional demand through XRP ETF inflows eventually returns and macro conditions improve. 

