S&P 500
6,748.80
+0.04%
Dow Jones
47,205.10
-0.68%
Nasdaq 100
25,070.80
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,393.42
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,695.00
-0.59%
Nikkei 225
50,495.50
+0.71%

Investing

Apple Just Secured More Than Half of Taiwan Semi’s Most Valuable Asset

Quick Read

  • Apple (AAPL) secured over half of Taiwan Semiconductor‘s 2nm production capacity for 2026 to power iPhone 18 and MacBook M6 processors.
  • Apple’s 2nm chip lock guarantees a technological edge in AI-driven features and reduces reliance on third-party chip designs.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor is investing $165B in U.S. facilities with 30% of 2nm output coming from Arizona plants.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Apple Just Secured More Than Half of Taiwan Semi’s Most Valuable Asset

© William Potter / Shutterstock.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to dominate the tech landscape as a powerhouse in consumer electronics and services, with its stock delivering robust returns for investors amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Valued at over $4 trillion, the company thrives on its integrated ecosystem, where custom silicon plays a pivotal role in driving performance gains across iPhones, Macs, and emerging AR/VR devices. 

By prioritizing in-house chip design through Apple Silicon, Apple reduces dependency on external suppliers while enhancing efficiency, power management, and AI capabilities — key factors in maintaining competitive edges against rivals. This strategic focus on semiconductor innovation not only fuels product differentiation but also positions Apple for sustained growth in high-margin segments.

And it just engineered a strategic coup that investors should seize upon when searching for tomorrow’s cutting-edge tech leaders to buy. 

Locking Down the Future

The tech giant just gave itself a strategic advantage over rivals by securing over half of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing‘s (NYSE:TSM) 2 nanometer (nm) production capacity for 2026. This deal underscores Apple’s proactive approach to chip supply amid surging demand from the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and others for advanced semiconductors, demand that far exceeds Taiwan Semi’s current and projected supply, even with production ramping up significantly for 2026. 

Taiwan Semiconductor — the world’s largest contract chipmaker — plans to ramp up mass production of its 2nm process by late 2025, with Apple earmarking the capacity for upcoming products like the iPhone 18’s A20 chips, MacBook’s M6 processors, and Vision Pro R2.

The agreement extends to the foundry’s expansion efforts, including accelerated 2nm development at its Arizona facilities. Taiwan Semi is investing heavily in the U.S., with commitments topping $165 billion, driven by AI demand from American clients. About 30% of its 2nm and more advanced output will come from Arizona, helping diversify production away from Taiwan amid geopolitical tensions. 

Apple’s lock-in ensures priority access, potentially depriving rivals like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) of ample supply as the foundry’s two main 2nm plants in Taiwan are already sold out for 2026.

Decoding the Impact on Apple and TSM

For Apple, this reservation guarantees a technological edge. By dominating 2nm capacity, the company can integrate cutting-edge chips into its devices, boosting performance in AI-driven features like on-device processing for Siri enhancements and machine learning in photography. 

This move aligns with Apple’s shift toward custom silicon, reducing reliance on third-party designs and enabling tighter hardware-software optimization. It positions Apple to maintain premium pricing and market share in smartphones, computers, and AR/VR, where efficiency gains from smaller nodes translate to longer battery life and faster computations.

For Taiwan Semiconductor, it benefits from secured revenue streams, as Apple’s orders represent a significant portion of its output. However, the tight capacity highlights supply chain vulnerabilities; with 15 customers vying for 2nm slots, mostly in high-performance computing and AI, the foundry faces pressure to expand rapidly. 

The Arizona acceleration — pulled forward due to the AI boom — could mitigate risks but involves higher costs from U.S. labor and regulations. Overall, this partnership strengthens Taiwan Semi’s dominance while exposing it to demand fluctuations if economic slowdowns hit.

The Tiny Tech Driving Massive Advances

The 2nm node represents a leap in semiconductor manufacturing. Node size refers to the transistor gate length; smaller nodes pack more transistors per chip, improving speed by up to 15% and reducing power use by 30% compared to 3nm. This is crucial for AI inference, where efficient, low-power chips enable real-time processing in edge devices like phones and wearables. 

For industries beyond consumer tech, 2nm fuels advancements in data centers, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare AI. As Moore’s Law slows, mastering 2nm cements leadership in the $500 billion chip market, where supply shortages could spark an “AI arms race” among tech giants.

Key Takeaways

This development could propel Apple to the forefront of tech innovation by ensuring unrivaled chip performance, fostering breakthroughs in AI-integrated products and sustaining its ecosystem moat. It’s also not unprecedented. Apple followed a similar pattern with the 3nm node, where it secured a large portion of the initial supply, giving it a first-mover advantage.

For investors eyeing Apple’s stock, it signals long-term growth potential amid AI hype, with supply security mitigating risks from global chip shortages. However, consider valuation — Apple still trades at a premium (though not unreasonably so), so its success hinges on executing these chips into hit devices. 

Apple stock still should be considered as a core long-term holding in portfolios, but it could be balanced by pairing it with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing for full exposure to the broader advanced semiconductor upswing.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Just Lit a Fuse Under Nvidia Stock
Rich Duprey | Jul 21, 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Just Lit a Fuse Under Nvidia Stock

Ready for Takeoff The semiconductor industry is a high-stakes arena where innovation and execution dictate dominance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)…
3 Untouchable Monopolies You Should Be Buying Now
Rich Duprey | Aug 18, 2025

3 Untouchable Monopolies You Should Be Buying Now

One of a Kind Opportunities Monopolies often carry a negative connotation, viewed as market-dominating giants that stifle competition and invite…
Nvidia’s Big Bet on Intel Is the AI Power Grab of the Decade
Rich Duprey | Sep 19, 2025

Nvidia’s Big Bet on Intel Is the AI Power Grab of the Decade

In a seismic move shaking up the semiconductor world, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced yesterday it was pouring $5 billion into its…
Intel’s Shares Up 42% YTD as Foundry Plans Spark Optimism
247patrick | Sep 8, 2023

Intel’s Shares Up 42% YTD as Foundry Plans Spark Optimism

The semiconductor manufacturer also benefits from rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, as it is considered a hedge in…
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Price Prediction and Forecast (Oct 2025)
Joel South | Oct 24, 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) Price Prediction and Forecast (Oct 2025)

Taiwan Semiconductor holds a crucial place in the semiconductor supply chain, and 24/7 Wall St. projects a substantial gain for…
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base and Bear Forecasts
Amit Nar | Feb 8, 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base and Bear Forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor has firmly established itself as the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer over the past few decades. With cutting-edge production technology…
Should You Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Before Oct. 16?
Rich Duprey | Oct 13, 2025

Should You Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Before Oct. 16?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is set to report third-quarter earnings on October 16, a moment that could shape the trajectory…
3 Big Winners From Trump’s Shock 100% Semiconductor Tariffs
Rich Duprey | Aug 7, 2025

3 Big Winners From Trump’s Shock 100% Semiconductor Tariffs

Gaining an Investment Edge Living up to his reputation for unpredictability, President Trump surprised the market yesterday by announcing a…
Taking Control of Semiconductors: Trump Targets Equity Stake in CHIPS-Funded Stocks
Rich Duprey | Aug 20, 2025

Taking Control of Semiconductors: Trump Targets Equity Stake in CHIPS-Funded Stocks

Owning the Means of Production The Trump administration’s push for a 10% equity stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), leveraging $10.9 billion…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 11,453,369
+$11.75
+6.02%
$206.96
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 36,160,159
+$9.88
+4.17%
$246.83
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 54,173,186
+$0.89
+4.02%
$23.03
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 37,297,519
+$1.33
+3.79%
$36.42
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 4,035,947
+$20.14
+3.61%
$578.31

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 19,749,568
-$1.98
4.07%
$46.65
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 1,950,391
-$2.47
3.94%
$60.25
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 21,974,045
-$2.52
3.86%
$62.81
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 4,759,871
-$42.06
3.64%
$1,112.17
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 15,070,257
-$5.06
3.30%
$148.26