Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

The Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying Even When Markets Stumble

  • Procter & Gamble (PG) has raised its dividend for 69 consecutive years with a current yield of 2.88%.
  • Coca-Cola (KO) has increased its dividend for 62 straight years and offers a 2.88% yield.
  • Realty Income (O) pays monthly dividends with a 5.57% yield and has raised payouts for 30 consecutive years.
By David Beren Published
The Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying Even When Markets Stumble

When it comes to weathering market volatility, there is no easy answer, and what’s worse is that when investors, retail or otherwise, try to time the market, it usually ends in disaster. As a result, everyone is looking for a way to continue making money even when the market turns, and the easy answer to this search is dividends. 

Dividend investors know something that most market-timers often forget, and that is that when stocks fall, or uncertainty rises, the companies that continue paying out to shareholders and even raising dividends are the financial equivalent of being on steady ground. 

Generally speaking, these businesses rely on or sell products people use every day, or they run predictable operations that allow them to prioritize returning cash to shareholders regardless of what the market is doing. 

Why Dividend Payers Matter When Volatility Rises

Ultimately, the reason dividend-paying companies are so attractive during market downturns is that they sit in industries that provide essential goods or services. The belief is that their revenues will not collapse when consumers have to cut back, and this allows them to maintain healthy cash flows even during these market downturn times. For investors, you have to choose ETFs built to withstand rate changes, market corrections, and unpredictable, often surprising economic cycles. 

The good news is that you can invest confidently in these stocks as they have a track record of raising dividends for decades, showing they can withstand recessions, inflation cycles, and even sudden market shocks like COVID. These companies also likely benefit from a loyal customer base that allows them to maintain strong pricing power, all while having the right kind of operational discipline to help fund consistent payouts year after year. 

For income investors, these stocks can create a dependable stream that does not depend on stock prices moving higher. Even when the market declines, these dividends will arrive as scheduled, helping to prioritize your portfolio and reduce the temptation to panic sell and lose money. 

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is one of the strongest examples of a defense stock that you can find, which can act as a defensive anchor against market downturns. It’s hard to ignore that Procter & Gamble has a current streak of 69 years of consecutive dividend growth, which means it has weathered all kinds of market volatility and keeps on delivering for its shareholders. 

Its current dividend yield of 2.88% reflects stability over risk, and it’s powered by a portfolio of everyday essential products that cover everything from home care, hygiene, and personal products. Add in a $4.23 annual dividend, and that means for every 1,000 shares owned, you are receiving $4,230 annually into your account. 

Better yet, Procter & Gamble held up better than the broader market during the 2008 financial crisis and again in 2020, showing its ability to remain resilient even when overall market conditions are deteriorating. At the end of the day, this reliability is why those who are both pre and post-retirement should consider Procter & Gamble a core holding. 

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is a name that needs no introduction as it’s one of the most iconic dividend stocks in history. The soft drink giant has increased its dividend for 62 straight years, all but cementing its status as a dividend king. With the same 2.88% yield as Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola isn’t a high-yield play, but it’s instead a source of steady, growing income. 

The company’s global reach, paired with its incredible brand recognition and pricing power, has helped it support consistent operating margins even during times when consumer spending tightens. The bottom line is that Coca-Cola, which is currently offering a $0.51 dividend per quarter, has survived countless recessions without cutting its dividend. 

Johnson & Johnson

With a 2.53% Dividend Yield and a current annual dividend of $5.20 per share, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a dividend stock worth considering for all the right reasons. Like Coca-Cola, the consumer giant has also raised its dividend for 62 straight years, helping it stand as one of the most reliable income stocks today. 

The dividend yield is backed by a resilient and ever-present demand for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, as well as all of Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health products, all of which are essential for consumers. Most importantly, Johnson & Johnson has a history of a strong balance sheet and diversified revenue streams that have helped insulate the business during even severe market downturns. 

Realty Income

Better known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Realty Income (NYSE:O) has become popular for having over 640 consecutive monthly dividend quarters and has increased its payout over the last 30 years every year. The current 5.57% yield and $3.23 annual dividend payout are a reflection of this REIT being able to withstand market downturns. The company’s stability stems from its diversified tenant base and triple-net lease structure, where tenants are responsible for all the taxes, insurance, and maintenance. 

In other words, Realty Income has predictable rental income that continues even if or when the broader market faces volatility and stress. Investors who are looking for rock-solid monthly income through downturns should look very closely at Realty Income. 

