How to Build a Portfolio That Pays You Every Month

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Building a portfolio that pays you every month is something that millions of investors are striving for at this point. Yes, there is a definite goal of creating long-term wealth, but there is also this idea that you can invest wisely and create income you can count on that pays you monthly and feels like a steady paycheck even in retirement.

The idea here is actually pretty simple in that when your investments generate income, you are relieving pressure. This pressure often comes in the form of not feeling this sudden need to panic sell during market pullbacks, which in turn gives you a more complete feeling over your financial life.

This shift, both literally and as a mindset, is continuing to grow as more people move into their retirement or pre-retirement phase. Monthly income strategies have become a core part of a movement that has people looking to generate income that can help them keep up with how they previously lived and spent while employed full-time.

The Case for Building a Monthly Income Portfolio

A portfolio that is designed to pay a monthly income works best when you combine reliability with smart diversification. The goal here is to avoid depending on one asset class or one type of dividend schedule. This means creating a portfolio that is a balanced mix of ETFs, stocks, REITs, and bonds. Each will contribute a portion of the total monthly income you receive, so that one single position isn’t carrying all of the weight and responsibility.

The hope is that this approach can help you manage risk and smooth out cash flow, especially when the market is volatile. Dividend investors are also going to want to look at scheduling as you want monthly payouts, but some US companies, many of them in fact, pay out quarterly, so you want to try and stagger holdings that pay in different months, so you are building a rotation that pays you monthly, even if it’s actually being paid quarterly.

Thankfully, you can also consider including monthly-pay ETFs and REITs to fill any calendar gaps, resulting in predictable income that doesn’t depend on market timing.

Dividend Stocks Will Anchor Monthly Income

Dividend stocks are arguably going to be one of the strongest building blocks for recurring payments, as large companies with solid business models can provide reliable cash flow that supports recurring dividends. The recommendation would be to use a combination of monthly payers and high-quality quarterly payers.

Some of the best recommendations would be names like Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) that pay out monthly dividends of $0.26 and $0.25 per share for every share owned, respectively. You can add these stocks to staple dividend players like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), American Express (NYSE:AXP), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that offer steady performance and long histories of dividend payouts. While these names may not pay monthly, they work together with the REIT names to create reliable long-term growth.

REITs That Deliver Steady Cash Flow

Real estate investment trusts distribute most of their income back to shareholders, which makes them a strong addition to any portfolio that is income-focused. It’s why names like Realty Income and Main Street Capital can combine with NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ) to provide consistent cash flow, which is ideal for anyone who wants stability.

These names provide diversified exposure to commercial properties, retail locations, and broader real estate markets, and consistently pay dividends, all while outperforming during periods of inflation when rents and property values rise.

Bond Funds Round Out the Income Mix

Bond funds should be another staple addition as they provide predictable interest payments that can be layered alongside dividends. Short-term corporate bond ETFs focus on stability, while high-yield bond funds offer more income, albeit with more risk.

Names like JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI), NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI), and State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSE:SPYD) bring in diversified income through options strategies, high-yield equity baskets, and S&P 500 dividend screens.

Adding these ETFs into the mix supports monthly cash flow when combined with stocks, dividend ETFs, and REITs. Using everything together helps create a portfolio that generates income across different sectors.

Creating Monthly Cash Flow With a Simple Payment Structure

It should go without saying that the goal here is to build a mix that pays every month without introducing added complexity into your life. This is why a staggered system can work so well. You’ll want to create one group that pays every January, April, July, and October.

Next, you’ll look for a second group that covers February, May, August, and November. The third group fills the gaps with payments every March, June, September, and December. Monthly paying ETFs and REITs sit on top of this rotation and ensure that every month gets at least some kind of payment, no matter what.

Over time, if you are early in this portfolio-building process and don’t immediately need the money, you can reinvest dividends to accelerate compounding and increase future monthly payments. When you get to the point of retirement where income matters more than accumulation, you switch from reinvesting to withdrawing.

Staying on Track With Regular Reviews

Of course, you also want to make sure you are on track with your earnings, so periodic portfolio reviews are highly recommended. Unsurprisingly, yields can change, dividends can grow or decline, and bonds mature, and any one of these can fall out of alignment with your monthly income goals. Checking your portfolio throughout the year and making the necessary adjustments will help keep your income stable.