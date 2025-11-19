S&P 500
6,680.80
+1.03%
Dow Jones
46,208.80
+0.33%
Nasdaq 100
24,861.50
+1.60%
Russell 2000
2,360.08
+0.70%
FTSE 100
9,557.60
-0.27%
Nikkei 225
49,789.20
+2.27%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Investing

3 AI-Driven Dividend Stocks That Still Offer Real Value

Quick Read

  • Broadcom (AVGO) maintains a 60% payout ratio and has raised dividends for 15 consecutive years.
  • Seagate Technology plans to triple hard drive capacity by 2030 to meet AI data storage demand.
  • Cisco Systems shifted to a recurring revenue model and has increased its dividend for 15 years.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By David Beren
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 AI-Driven Dividend Stocks That Still Offer Real Value

© bopav / iStock via Getty Images

Even as the investing world continues to debate whether we are or are not in an “AI bubble,” there shouldn’t be any question whether AI-driven dividend stocks are still enjoying a moment. As artificial intelligence dominates much of the daily conversation in the tech world, these stocks and their shareholders are all enjoying outstanding returns. 

The good news is that not every AI-driven dividend stock is under the microscope as part of the bubble. There are firms in this field generating real cash flow, paying consistent dividends, and taking advantage of meaningful exposure to AI adoption. The combination of payout strength and long-term relevance is rare in these three stocks, and it’s why these companies stand out for income investors, offering the benefit of AI without the risk. 

Why AI and Dividends Now Work Together

The old assumption has long been that tech and income strategies rarely mix, but this is no longer the case. Today, AI has pushed the demand for data centers, networking gear, storage hardware, and semiconductors to nearly unprecedented levels. The result is that there are several already established companies that are generating the kind of durable revenue and free cash flow that support dividends while still being aggressive in helping to navigate their companies in and around the AI space. This is a pretty solid setup, and for investors, it’s a combination that is compelling as you get exposure to AI growth, but with lower volatility levels than you would receive with pure growth names, all while earning a steady income stream. 

Broadcom Offers AI Infrastructure With Dividend Strength

One of the big AI-adjacent names in the space, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is one of the most important semiconductor names in the world. It’s Broadcom that delivers custom chips, networking solutions, and the hardware that is powering AI training. Better yet, Broadcom has one of the best dividend stories in the whole sector. With its 0.69% yield and $2.36 annual dividend, Broadcom is well placed to provide both growth and reliable income for the foreseeable future. 

The company’s 12.11% dividend growth rate and 15-year history of raising dividend payouts show just how dependable Broadcom can be, even without the AI sector to move things along. Broadcom has a diversified revenue stream, including infrastructure software, so it’s not completely reliant on AI for the future. 

Most importantly, the story of Broadcom is about a payout ratio of only 60%, which is good news for income investors, as it means there is room for dividend increases in the near and long term. 

Seagate Technology Is Storage That Scales With AI

Another AI-adjacent name, Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), is a storage company that is poised to benefit directly from AI’s demand for massive amounts of data. In May 2025, Seagate announced that it was going to triple hard drive capacity by 2030 to meet the booming AI demand, an announcement that has helped propel the stock to a year-to-date return of more than 199.05%. 

It’s very hard to argue with this level of success, and it only gets harder to bet against Seagate when you learn that with its 1.17% dividend yield, it’s offering a $2.96 annual dividend, and has hovered around the 70-cent quarterly payout since 2021. AI-driven storage demand will continue to provide Seagate with a long-term revenue stream, especially as hyperscalers and corporations look to expand their data infrastructure. For income investors seeking AI exposure without volatility risk, Seagate offers the right balance. 

Cisco Systems Is a Networking Powerhouse 

The best way to describe Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is something of a foundational force in the networking world. The good news is that Cisco’s domination in this space is only going to increase with the rise of AI, as the latter is increasing the need for secure, high-bandwidth connectivity. 

Cisco has spent years shifting its revenue model toward a recurring model, which has only strengthened its cash flow and, as a result, helped it deliver a consistent dividend. As of mid-November 2025, we’re seeing Cisco offer a 2.12% dividend yield with a $1.64 annual payout. For a company that has raised its dividend for 15 years, this should only further validate why Cisco is such an attractive AI-driven investor opportunity. The company has long prioritized income stability while still investing in next-gen hardware and cybersecurity solutions. 

As AI data centers, edge computing, and enterprise-level automation continue to show demand, Cisco has a long-term revenue model all figured out. For investors, the dividend opportunity, with just a 63.33% payout ratio, only means that Cisco is ready to provide an extra layer of value and security during slow-growth periods. 

At the end of the day, all three of these positions offer investors confidence in continuing to take advantage of AI-driven growth right now without fearing the volatility of large-cap names, which have been driving volatility and prompting some financial analysts to warn of an “AI bubble.” 

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Dividend Growth Stocks That Could 2X Your Income in 3 Years
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 11, 2025

Dividend Growth Stocks That Could 2X Your Income in 3 Years

Dividend investors are always on the lookout for stocks that will increase their passive income. While several companies have paid…
These 2 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Wealthy
Rich Duprey | Jul 5, 2025

These 2 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Wealthy

Building Wealth with Dividend Growth Stocks Dividend investing is a powerful strategy for building long-term wealth by focusing on companies…
3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%. Should You Buy?
Rich Duprey | Oct 26, 2025

3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%. Should You Buy?

Dividend investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth building, especially when stock prices stagnate or decline.…
Forget NVDA: These 2 AI Stocks Have 10x Potential and Pay Dividends
Rich Duprey | Jul 13, 2025

Forget NVDA: These 2 AI Stocks Have 10x Potential and Pay Dividends

A Better Path to Growth and Profits Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries, from healthcare to autonomous vehicles, driving unprecedented…
2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own to Thrive In This Market
Rich Duprey | Apr 8, 2025

2 Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Own to Thrive In This Market

In the stock market’s current volatile landscape, dividend investing shines as a superior investment strategy because of the stability and…
Vanguard vs. Schwab: The Dividend ETF Battle To Watch
David Beren | Nov 10, 2025

Vanguard vs. Schwab: The Dividend ETF Battle To Watch

Even if you follow the stock market intermittently, you know that dividend ETFs are having a moment. The thing is,…
Dividend Investors Should Be Loading Up on These 2 AI-Linked Stocks
David Beren | Nov 10, 2025

Dividend Investors Should Be Loading Up on These 2 AI-Linked Stocks

It should go without saying at this point that artificial intelligence isn’t just reshaping the tech landscape, it’s rewriting the…
Forget a Recession: Broadcom (AVGO) and Alphabet (GOOG) Are Growth Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist
Chris MacDonald | Mar 30, 2025

Forget a Recession: Broadcom (AVGO) and Alphabet (GOOG) Are Growth Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist

Recession fears remain high, with the stock market taking a significant breather to start 2025. After entering correction territory approximately…
Boomers Are Buying 4 Technology Stocks Yielding Up to 4.6% for Growth & Income
Lee Jackson | Jun 22, 2025

Boomers Are Buying 4 Technology Stocks Yielding Up to 4.6% for Growth & Income

Technology dividend stocks are an excellent idea for Baby Boomers looking for passive income and growth.

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,423,803
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,892,045
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,315,196
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,636,485
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,154,338
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,394,939
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,391,845
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,263,587
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,701,987
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,920,816
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47