S&P 500
6,655.10
-0.42%
Dow Jones
46,295.40
-0.76%
Nasdaq 100
24,667.20
-0.70%
Russell 2000
2,358.20
+0.62%
FTSE 100
9,584.00
-0.55%
Nikkei 225
49,011.70
-1.65%
Stock Market Live November 18: S&P 500 (SPY) Still Getting Clobbered

Technology

AI Bubble Burst Could Hit Every Company in the Industry, According to Alphabet CEO

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai says no company in the industry is immune if the AI bubble bursts.
  • Could too much demand for electricity pop that bubble?
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
AI Bubble Burst Could Hit Every Company in the Industry, According to Alphabet CEO

© master1305 / iStock via Getty Images

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai told the BBC that no company in the sector is immune if the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble bursts. He admitted there are “elements of irrationality.” The statement harkens back to descriptions of the dot-com bubble, which knocked out hundreds of companies in 2000 and 2001.

Pichai acknowledged several short-term problems as the industry goes forward. High on that list is access to energy. In almost all cases, this is electricity. Pichai is not saying anything new. By some counts, total commitments to AI data centers across the global industry are nearing $3 trillion. There is no sign that has started to level off.

In the United States, the energy problem is acute. It can take years to build an AI server farm. This is happening during a period when large sources of electricity are needed right now. Utilities and financial companies have moved into the market to catch a piece of the financial prosperity that could accompany AI. However, if revenue does not materialize, they share the risks that companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI have.

So far this year, Alphabet’s stock has been a huge beneficiary of the AI craze. It is up 49%, against the broader market’s 13% increase. Granted, its core search business and YouTube have put up record numbers. Yet, investors are more interested in Alphabet’s AI success than its powerful legacy operations. Like other mega-tech companies, Alphabet has tens of billions of dollars on its balance sheet. In the AI war, even that is not enough. Alphabet needs partnerships and outside funding, which represents a risk all of its own.

Mega-tech stocks have started to sell off, although it may be temporary. However, investors are aware that AI is a financial high-wire act, which is both exciting and dangerous.

Alphabet’s Secret Portfolio Just Bought These Two Stocks. Should You Buy Too?

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Why Wall Street Is Discounting the Larry and Sergey Exit of Google and Alphabet
Jon C. Ogg | Dec 4, 2019

Why Wall Street Is Discounting the Larry and Sergey Exit of Google and Alphabet

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have announced that they are both stepping down as executives of Google and…
Get Excited for a Preliminary Segmental Breakdown of Alphabet
Trey Thoelcke | Feb 2, 2016

Get Excited for a Preliminary Segmental Breakdown of Alphabet

Until Monday, Google was simply a giant vacuum for money whose bag just got fuller and fuller every year.
Jim Cramer’s Tech Winners Are Obvious
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 23, 2022

Jim Cramer’s Tech Winners Are Obvious

Former hedge fund chief, founder of TheStreet.com, and CNBC stock picker Jim Cramer chose the tech stocks he believes will…
Think Quantum Computing Will Be the Next Big Thing? These Are the 2 Stocks to Buy Today
Rich Duprey | Jul 11, 2025

Think Quantum Computing Will Be the Next Big Thing? These Are the 2 Stocks to Buy Today

A Revolution in Next-Gen Computing Quantum computing, poised to revolutionize industries from cryptography to drug discovery, leverages quantum mechanics to…
3 Trillion-Dollar Stocks to Buy Now
Gerelyn Terzo | Apr 28, 2024

3 Trillion-Dollar Stocks to Buy Now

The U.S. stock market boasts a combined market cap of $50.8 trillion, as of early 2024. But the wealth is…
Google Gets a Reprieve: Judge Rules It Won’t Have to Divest Chrome
Rich Duprey | Sep 3, 2025

Google Gets a Reprieve: Judge Rules It Won’t Have to Divest Chrome

The DOJ’s Antitrust Pursuit For years, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has targeted Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google’s parent company, in…
How to Make Money on a Google Breakup
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 18, 2025

How to Make Money on a Google Breakup

Alphabet shareholders may do well if the company breaks up. Some parts could have a huge valuation as a new…
Google Hit by More Layoffs
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 18, 2024

Google Hit by More Layoffs

Alphabet stock has outperformed the S&P 500 in the past year, but that hasn't spared employees for further layoffs.
Will Alphabet Stock Skyrocket on February 4th?
Joel South | Feb 2, 2025

Will Alphabet Stock Skyrocket on February 4th?

For three quarters running, Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG) (Nasdaq: GOOGL) has surprised and delighted its shareholders with estimate-beating earnings reports. On…

Top Gaining Stocks

Medtronic
MDT Vol: 14,062,798
+$5.65
+5.87%
$101.93
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 15,095,607
+$1.95
+5.00%
$40.95
Merck
MRK Vol: 19,456,710
+$3.88
+4.18%
$96.74
Paccar
PCAR Vol: 2,530,151
+$3.80
+4.04%
$97.95
CarMax
KMX Vol: 2,373,029
+$1.29
+4.02%
$33.40

Top Losing Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 74,025
-$46.81
4.89%
$910.66
Home Depot
HD Vol: 6,246,338
-$16.09
4.49%
$341.95
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 6,399,124
-$6.80
4.19%
$155.65
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 24,187,786
-$9.29
3.84%
$232.66
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 38,420,990
-$8.76
3.76%
$224.11